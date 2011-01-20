« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 46 47 48 49 50 [51]   Go Down

Author Topic: Better Call Saul  (Read 152525 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,413
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2000 on: August 11, 2022, 11:13:11 am »
Quote from: Linudden on August 10, 2022, 07:29:06 pm
I'm a bit out of the loop, who is Saul and what's his number? ;D

Spoiler

It's 222-2222
I got an answering machine that can talk to you
It goes...

[close]
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,523
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2001 on: August 11, 2022, 11:25:57 am »

Spoiler

I always just wanted them to have Walt in it randomly walking past in a shot, or in a queue at a shop or something. No dialogue. Just unknowingly crossing paths with Jimmy with only our knowledge of what was to come.
Older looking Jesse really took me out of the scene. Still not as rediculous as old fat Todd In El Camino though.

[close]
[/quote]
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,918
    • @hartejack
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2002 on: August 11, 2022, 11:42:31 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on August 11, 2022, 11:25:57 am
Spoiler
I always just wanted them to have Walt in it randomly walking past in a shot, or in a queue at a shop or something. No dialogue. Just unknowingly crossing paths with Jimmy with only our knowledge of what was to come.

Older looking Jesse really took me out of the scene. Still not as rediculous as old fat Todd In El Camino though.
[close]

Spoiler
I did think that a BB/BCS-special scene involving Walt & Jesse at work would have sufficed, sandwiched between a 'discovery' (of the blue) discussion, Mike & Saul's chat, and Saul heading into the school.

Scene they used was fine though really - the show(s) has enough credit in the bank!
[close]
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2003 on: August 11, 2022, 11:46:25 am »
Spoiler
Doesn't really bother me seeing characters looking older than they were in BB. Mike, for example, looks loads older in BCS than he does in BB.

For me they did a good enough job of putting Jesse in the shadows - obviously it was noticeable that he's a man in his 40s now, but after a few seconds he just slipped back to being Jesse for me. Same with Todd in El Camino, looks so different but after a few minutes you just get used to the version you see in front of you.
[close]
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,146
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2004 on: August 11, 2022, 12:22:08 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on August 11, 2022, 11:46:25 am
Spoiler
Doesn't really bother me seeing characters looking older than they were in BB. Mike, for example, looks loads older in BCS than he does in BB.

For me they did a good enough job of putting Jesse in the shadows - obviously it was noticeable that he's a man in his 40s now, but after a few seconds he just slipped back to being Jesse for me. Same with Todd in El Camino, looks so different but after a few minutes you just get used to the version you see in front of you.
[close]
Spoiler
Agreed, don't mind the aging thing. Just was really bored during both scenes.

[leo di caprio gif - look its walt and jesse and theyre bickering!]

Superfluous, too on the nose and uninteresting - things I didn't expect from the series, and fortunately only becoming an issue in the closing episodes.
[close]
« Last Edit: August 11, 2022, 12:23:40 pm by Classycara »
Logged

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,075
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2005 on: August 11, 2022, 02:37:43 pm »
Spoiler
I don't like that the plot feels forced to tie up so many loose ends, and I hated seeing Kimmy having to share her life with a dullard, although I suppose with Jimmy/Saul she seemed out of his league from where I was sitting, so she is conforming to pattern there in that sense. Still, the shit job and all of that, why couldn't she come to the Uk or New Zealand etc and be a lawyer with a nicer life?
[close]
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2006 on: August 11, 2022, 04:29:23 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on August 11, 2022, 02:37:43 pm
Spoiler
I don't like that the plot feels forced to tie up so many loose ends, and I hated seeing Kimmy having to share her life with a dullard, although I suppose with Jimmy/Saul she seemed out of his league from where I was sitting, so she is conforming to pattern there in that sense. Still, the shit job and all of that, why couldn't she come to the Uk or New Zealand etc and be a lawyer with a nicer life?
[close]

Spoiler
She is punishing herself for what she did to Howard. She's basically got the same job she had at HHM when she was in the bad books.
[close]
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,389
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2007 on: August 11, 2022, 05:22:20 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on August 11, 2022, 02:37:43 pm
Spoiler
I don't like that the plot feels forced to tie up so many loose ends, and I hated seeing Kimmy having to share her life with a dullard, although I suppose with Jimmy/Saul she seemed out of his league from where I was sitting, so she is conforming to pattern there in that sense. Still, the shit job and all of that, why couldn't she come to the Uk or New Zealand etc and be a lawyer with a nicer life?
[close]


Spoiler
Peter Gould put it succinctly on the insider podcast. Kim is so afraid shell make the wrong decision, she now wont make any decisions at all, not even picking between vanilla and strawberry ice cream.
[close]
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2008 on: August 11, 2022, 10:26:17 pm »
Amazed at how negative some on here are about it - people getting hung up about bullshit with actors looking a bit older and not getting it at all how certain characters have ended up where they have.

That last episode was one of the greatest episodes of television I've ever been lucky enough to see. The acting, the tension, the tragedy, the emotional layers. All absolutely out of the top drawer. I can't stop thinking about it, and that's very rare that any film or TV show does that to me. Simply cannot wait the next few days til the finale.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,389
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2009 on: August 11, 2022, 10:59:07 pm »
Yeah. I watch some other stuff right now that I really enjoy, but nothing I am so invested in. Its going to be sad seeing it end. After the first half of the season ended, I binged the whole series again before the second half started, and Im finding myself watching each new episode three times; as soon as I can, the next day, and after I listen to the insider podcast. Its def itself not my usual behaviour with a television show.

Have you watched the American criminal mockumentary about Jimmy and the behind the scenes doc about the first half of the season? Highly recommended if not.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,821
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2010 on: August 11, 2022, 11:56:50 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on August 11, 2022, 10:26:17 pm
Amazed at how negative some on here are about it - people getting hung up about bullshit with actors looking a bit older and not getting it at all how certain characters have ended up where they have.

That last episode was one of the greatest episodes of television I've ever been lucky enough to see. The acting, the tension, the tragedy, the emotional layers. All absolutely out of the top drawer. I can't stop thinking about it, and that's very rare that any film or TV show does that to me. Simply cannot wait the next few days til the finale.

Yeah - you can add me to this too. Complete masterpiece.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,477
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2011 on: Yesterday at 12:11:39 am »
Jimmy has broken badder* than Walt did in Breaking Bad.

Is it just me, or does Aaron Paul's version of Jessie in this come across as being not quiet right? It seems off. Like he's giving his best impersonation of the role he formally played. I know this can often happen to actors who reprise a role they left decades earlier. Something is not right. It's like you can tell they are acting how they think they are supposed to, and it's not natural at all.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:15:33 am by Macphisto80 »
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2012 on: Yesterday at 02:43:10 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 12:11:39 am
Jimmy has broken badder* than Walt did in Breaking Bad.

Is it just me, or does Aaron Paul's version of Jessie in this come across as being not quiet right? It seems off. Like he's giving his best impersonation of the role he formally played. I know this can often happen to actors who reprise a role they left decades earlier. Something is not right. It's like you can tell they are acting how they think they are supposed to, and it's not natural at all.

Spoiler
On the first point, I know what you mean, but I'd disagree slightly - Jimmy/Saul/Gene have really declined massively, to the point where Gene was actually briefly considering strangling an elderly lady to save himself. However, it's important to say that he did snap out of it and held himself back. There's a shread of his morality left.

Walter, I'd argue, was actually more cold-blooded by the end of BB. Killing and doing whatever it took became easier and easier for him. He still got some crumbs of redemption in the end (getting Skylar off the hook and making sure she and his son were financially taken care of; saving Jessie), but I personally think the same will happen to Saul in the finale. I think the last episode was his bottoming-out, and that while it won't be a happy ending, I think deep down we're still meant to sort of root for the character and that he'll be given a more bittersweet ending.

I also thought Aaron Paul did fine slipping back into Jessie - it felt fairly natural to me. It's hard though when he clearly looks at least 10 years older and his voice has deepened. Overall it didn't bother me.
[close]
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2013 on: Yesterday at 02:46:49 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on August 11, 2022, 10:59:07 pm
Yeah. I watch some other stuff right now that I really enjoy, but nothing I am so invested in. Its going to be sad seeing it end. After the first half of the season ended, I binged the whole series again before the second half started, and Im finding myself watching each new episode three times; as soon as I can, the next day, and after I listen to the insider podcast. Its def itself not my usual behaviour with a television show.

Have you watched the American criminal mockumentary about Jimmy and the behind the scenes doc about the first half of the season? Highly recommended if not.

No, but will check them out, thanks. I have started to listen to the Insider podcast recently, which can be really interesting.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,748
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2014 on: Yesterday at 07:59:21 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 12:11:39 am
Jimmy has broken badder* than Walt did in Breaking Bad.

Is it just me, or does Aaron Paul's version of Jessie in this come across as being not quiet right? It seems off. Like he's giving his best impersonation of the role he formally played. I know this can often happen to actors who reprise a role they left decades earlier. Something is not right. It's like you can tell they are acting how they think they are supposed to, and it's not natural at all.

I disagree - Walt went past the line of humanity pretty early on in BB:

Spoiler
the moment where he watched Jesse's girlfriend die when he could have saved her was the moment where he really cared more about making money than about any sentiment at all. You could see it affected him emotionally though unlike say Gus who wouldn't bat an eyelid at that.

When Walt poisoned Brock as well that was incredibly shocking. But then we know Saul was involved in that. That's why we may see a flashback expanding on this in the BCS finale. If Saul willingly went along with poisoning a child that makes him nearly on par with Walt.

Still think Walt was more despicable.

I still wonder if he went back to ABQ at the end of BB to save Jesse or actually to just get vengeance on the Nazi crew who stole money from him and killed Hank.


[close]
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2015 on: Yesterday at 08:20:30 am »
He went back to ABQ to get revenge. Remember, it was watching Gretchen and Elliott on TV that made him decide not to give himself up. He then proceeded to scare the shit out of them, even though it was done as a way to get money to Skylar and Walt Jr. And he didn't go to free Jesse, because he didn't know Jesse was captive. So he went there with the idea of killing the Nazis and probably dying himself - it wasn't until he saw the state Jesse was in that he tried to help him (and then tried to get Jesse to kill him, so not super nice).
Logged

Offline owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,008
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2016 on: Yesterday at 09:03:39 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on August 11, 2022, 10:59:07 pm
Yeah. I watch some other stuff right now that I really enjoy, but nothing I am so invested in. Its going to be sad seeing it end. After the first half of the season ended, I binged the whole series again before the second half started, and Im finding myself watching each new episode three times; as soon as I can, the next day, and after I listen to the insider podcast. Its def itself not my usual behaviour with a television show.

Have you watched the American criminal mockumentary about Jimmy and the behind the scenes doc about the first half of the season? Highly recommended if not.
Whats this called and where can I find it?
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,562
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2017 on: Yesterday at 09:11:41 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 07:59:21 am
I disagree - Walt went past the line of humanity pretty early on in BB:

Spoiler
the moment where he watched Jesse's girlfriend die when he could have saved her was the moment where he really cared more about making money than about any sentiment at all. You could see it affected him emotionally though unlike say Gus who wouldn't bat an eyelid at that.

When Walt poisoned Brock as well that was incredibly shocking. But then we know Saul was involved in that. That's why we may see a flashback expanding on this in the BCS finale. If Saul willingly went along with poisoning a child that makes him nearly on par with Walt.

Still think Walt was more despicable.

I still wonder if he went back to ABQ at the end of BB to save Jesse or actually to just get vengeance on the Nazi crew who stole money from him and killed Hank.


[close]

Spoiler
Yeah I agree, Walt would have strangled Marion and carried on about his day!  ;D
[close]
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,748
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2018 on: Yesterday at 09:52:00 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:20:30 am
He went back to ABQ to get revenge. Remember, it was watching Gretchen and Elliott on TV that made him decide not to give himself up. He then proceeded to scare the shit out of them, even though it was done as a way to get money to Skylar and Walt Jr. And he didn't go to free Jesse, because he didn't know Jesse was captive. So he went there with the idea of killing the Nazis and probably dying himself - it wasn't until he saw the state Jesse was in that he tried to help him (and then tried to get Jesse to kill him, so not super nice).

Yes true - didn't he find out that his meth was being cooked again from Skinny Pete and Badger? I think that made him go after the Nazis maybe. He knew Jesse was alive then.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2019 on: Yesterday at 10:34:50 am »
Find it hard to believe people trying to argue Saul is a worse person than Walter White. Walter was directly responsible or could have prevented the deaths of several people. Saul is just a conman who escalated and escalated his schemes but to me he has never done anything as bad as Walt.

I'm with those who could have done without the BB cameos thus far. I didn't mind them, but they haven't added much. However I do think they were inevitable to be included in the show at some point. Its fan service, but not egregious IMO.

Also wondering the best watch-order for someone new to it all. I can see the arguments either way.
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,918
    • @hartejack
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2020 on: Yesterday at 11:22:59 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 10:34:50 am
Also wondering the best watch-order for someone new to it all. I can see the arguments either way.

I imagine the order it's been made & released would be the best way - I'm planning to re-watching Breaking Bad after the conclusion of Better Call Saul, but I imagine the three main crossover characters (perhaps not Gus, actually) will feel a little 'undercooked' after having spent so much time having their stories enriched in Better Call Saul.

Essentially, I imagine Better Call Saul will stand up far better as a prequel than Breaking Bad would if considered as a sequel.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2021 on: Yesterday at 11:31:12 am »
You have to watch Breaking Bad before Better Call Saul. Fundamentally, the story is about Jimmy's descent into becoming Saul, and I think you need to have seen him like that in BB to really appreciate the tragedy of it. Also, each season of BCS starts with a flashforward to post-BB and I'm not sure how much sense that would make if you hadn't seen Breaking Bad.

More importantly (spoilers up to penultimate episode of BCS)

Spoiler
Watching Saul first will ruin a lot of big Breaking Bad stuff. Take this week, when Saul flippantly tells Kim that Gus and Mike are both 'in the ground'. Their deaths are huge parts of Breaking Bad, and while he doesn't spoil how they die I think it would detract from things knowing in advance.
[close]

Basically, watch it in the order they were created and then, if you want to rewatch, you could do it chronologically. If Saul was exclusively a prequel then fair enough, but it's both prequel AND sequel to BB which means you really have to have seen BB to appreciate it fully.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:32:49 am by Barefoot Doctor »
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,855
  • JFT96
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2022 on: Yesterday at 01:37:36 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:31:12 am
You have to watch Breaking Bad before Better Call Saul. Fundamentally, the story is about Jimmy's descent into becoming Saul, and I think you need to have seen him like that in BB to really appreciate the tragedy of it. Also, each season of BCS starts with a flashforward to post-BB and I'm not sure how much sense that would make if you hadn't seen Breaking Bad.

More importantly (spoilers up to penultimate episode of BCS)

Spoiler
Watching Saul first will ruin a lot of big Breaking Bad stuff. Take this week, when Saul flippantly tells Kim that Gus and Mike are both 'in the ground'. Their deaths are huge parts of Breaking Bad, and while he doesn't spoil how they die I think it would detract from things knowing in advance.
[close]

Basically, watch it in the order they were created and then, if you want to rewatch, you could do it chronologically. If Saul was exclusively a prequel then fair enough, but it's both prequel AND sequel to BB which means you really have to have seen BB to appreciate it fully.

I've been thinking about re-watching BCS Seasons 1-5 and up until

Spoiler
Lalo's demise in Season 6 episode 8
[close]

Stopping there and then watching all of Breaking Bad, then returning to BCS for the final 5 episodes. This definitely wouldn't be for someone totally new to the show though.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,918
    • @hartejack
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2023 on: Yesterday at 02:14:23 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 01:37:36 pm
I've been thinking about re-watching BCS Seasons 1-5 and up until ...

... This definitely wouldn't be for someone totally new to the show though.

Spoiler
Some of the BCS season intros would get very lost amidst all that!
[close]
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2024 on: Yesterday at 02:44:29 pm »
I'm furious as I've just realised I'm going to be stuck on a four-hour train journey on Tuesday morning and will have to watch the finale on my phone to avoid spoilers!
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,389
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2025 on: Yesterday at 02:58:03 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 09:03:39 am
Whats this called and where can I find it?

Here are the links. In case its region locked, they are called

American greed: James McGill

Inside better call Saul season 6 (part 1)

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=uX_Hwr_ZCic&t=36s

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=uArtB7RyBW8
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2026 on: Yesterday at 03:20:28 pm »
Ha, that American Greed thing is great. You forget how big a story Walt would have been if it happened IRL, imagine all the true crime podcasts on him?!
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2027 on: Yesterday at 03:43:16 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 02:58:03 pm
Here are the links. In case its region locked, they are called

American greed: James McGill

Inside better call Saul season 6 (part 1)

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=uX_Hwr_ZCic&t=36s

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=uArtB7RyBW8


Craig and Betsy Kettleman
Victims of Saul Goodman
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,477
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2028 on: Yesterday at 05:33:13 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 09:11:41 am
Spoiler
Yeah I agree, Walt would have strangled Marion and carried on about his day!  ;D
[close]
Would he have? I don't think he would. Walt still had most of himself or at least his humanity right up until Gus broke him and forced him over the edge and then his "I'm the one who knocks" persona or ego took over. Even then, Walt was still in there. You could see it in the 'Box Cutter' episode in that one scene. Walt was the one rattled and disturbed by it. It was actually Jessie that sat forward in defience of Gus' "example". The other main difference between Walt and Jimmy is that Walt was sort of backed into a corner by his fate. He did what he did - at the start at least - for his family. Jimmy was just a selfish bastard from the start, even if he was a sympathetic character, he still left damage to others in his wake.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:36:33 pm by Macphisto80 »
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,748
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2029 on: Yesterday at 05:46:14 pm »
There's no doubt Walt would have killed anyone if it meant he got to escape going to prison. Walt wanted to keep making money at any cost at the end, much like Gus. If he hadn't have been fatally wounded in the Nazi shootout I think he would have escaped again and found a way to keep making money, even from afar.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2030 on: Yesterday at 07:16:10 pm »
Walt sent an elderly neighbour into his house, canary in a coal mine style, when he thought cartel hitman were in there. We never saw much reaction from him about the young kid who Todd killed either - he was whistling while he worked not long after, and of course he put Brock in the way of severe harm too. So yeah, I think he could have quite easily killed an innocent OAP who put his freedom at risk, even if he was filled with regret doing it.

Also Walt may have started with noble intentions but he very quickly had all the money he needed. He then became consumed with power and empire building, making up for what he perceived to be him being screwed out of the Gray Matter fortune.

The beauty of both shows is that the characters are well rounded. Walt does despicable things but we still see the human side. Jimmy is the same. Hes always been selfish and driven by greed, yes, but he also truly loved and cared for his brother and was really unfairly treated by a lot of people.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,821
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2031 on: Yesterday at 08:14:10 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 07:16:10 pm
Walt sent an elderly neighbour into his house, canary in a coal mine style, when he thought cartel hitman were in there. We never saw much reaction from him about the young kid who Todd killed either - he was whistling while he worked not long after, and of course he put Brock in the way of severe harm too. So yeah, I think he could have quite easily killed an innocent OAP who put his freedom at risk, even if he was filled with regret doing it.

Also Walt may have started with noble intentions but he very quickly had all the money he needed. He then became consumed with power and empire building, making up for what he perceived to be him being screwed out of the Gray Matter fortune.

The beauty of both shows is that the characters are well rounded. Walt does despicable things but we still see the human side. Jimmy is the same. Hes always been selfish and driven by greed, yes, but he also truly loved and cared for his brother and was really unfairly treated by a lot of people.

I watched Jane die, I watched her overdose and choke to death, I could have saved herbut I didnt

They're both ultimately corrupted by money, selfishness and greed....but Walt absolutely takes it all to a much more macabre level.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,731
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2032 on: Today at 03:38:41 am »
I bet even Walt would have been horrified if he watched a tv show where a character let Jane die like that. I think most people like to think of these guys as becoming bad rather than ordinary people making bad decisions. But the BB/BCS stories involve normal people doing some shitty things to survive/succeed.

Even Tucos Nan thought he was a good boy.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,413
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2033 on: Today at 04:43:32 am »
Quote from: decosabute on August 11, 2022, 10:26:17 pm
Amazed at how negative some on here are about it - people getting hung up about bullshit with actors looking a bit older and not getting it at all how certain characters have ended up where they have.

That last episode was one of the greatest episodes of television I've ever been lucky enough to see. The acting, the tension, the tragedy, the emotional layers. All absolutely out of the top drawer. I can't stop thinking about it, and that's very rare that any film or TV show does that to me. Simply cannot wait the next few days til the finale.

Yeah it's bonkers
Logged
Fuck the French

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,748
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2034 on: Today at 08:59:01 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:38:41 am
I bet even Walt would have been horrified if he watched a tv show where a character let Jane die like that. I think most people like to think of these guys as becoming bad rather than ordinary people making bad decisions. But the BB/BCS stories involve normal people doing some shitty things to survive/succeed.

Even Tucos Nan thought he was a good boy.


I watched a really good reunion show with the cast yesterday and it had some 'making of' info as it went along. That scene originally was meant to have Walt push Jane onto her back so she could choke and die but the writers thought it would mean Walt was seen as pure evil way too early on so they changed it. Walt tries wake Jesse up from his drug enduced sleep and that accidentally causes Jane to roll onto her back and choke.

Cranston said he pictured his own daughter dying at the time to get that emotion.

It's a great watch - on YouTube if you type in 'BB reunion'.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,779
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2035 on: Today at 09:05:48 am »
If you could only have one would you prefer a Walt or Chuck cameo in the finale?
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,035
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2036 on: Today at 10:49:26 am »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Today at 09:05:48 am
If you could only have one would you prefer a Walt or Chuck cameo in the finale?

Walt - the Chuck story is all played out. Can't see what he would add. There could still be things to learn about Saul and Walt in the BB timeline.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #2037 on: Today at 11:17:02 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:31:12 am
You have to watch Breaking Bad before Better Call Saul. Fundamentally, the story is about Jimmy's descent into becoming Saul, and I think you need to have seen him like that in BB to really appreciate the tragedy of it. Also, each season of BCS starts with a flashforward to post-BB and I'm not sure how much sense that would make if you hadn't seen Breaking Bad.

More importantly (spoilers up to penultimate episode of BCS)

Spoiler
Watching Saul first will ruin a lot of big Breaking Bad stuff. Take this week, when Saul flippantly tells Kim that Gus and Mike are both 'in the ground'. Their deaths are huge parts of Breaking Bad, and while he doesn't spoil how they die I think it would detract from things knowing in advance.
[close]

Basically, watch it in the order they were created and then, if you want to rewatch, you could do it chronologically. If Saul was exclusively a prequel then fair enough, but it's both prequel AND sequel to BB which means you really have to have seen BB to appreciate it fully.

Agree with this actually - BB first, then BCS.

Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Today at 09:05:48 am
If you could only have one would you prefer a Walt or Chuck cameo in the finale?

Probably Chuck to be honest - but as mentioned, so far the BB cameos haevn't done much for me. Not bad by any means but haven't added anything. Some call back to happier days for Jimmy with Chuck would be nice.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 46 47 48 49 50 [51]   Go Up
« previous next »
 