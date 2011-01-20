Walt sent an elderly neighbour into his house, canary in a coal mine style, when he thought cartel hitman were in there. We never saw much reaction from him about the young kid who Todd killed either - he was whistling while he worked not long after, and of course he put Brock in the way of severe harm too. So yeah, I think he could have quite easily killed an innocent OAP who put his freedom at risk, even if he was filled with regret doing it.
Also Walt may have started with noble intentions but he very quickly had all the money he needed. He then became consumed with power and empire building, making up for what he perceived to be him being screwed out of the Gray Matter fortune.
The beauty of both shows is that the characters are well rounded. Walt does despicable things but we still see the human side. Jimmy is the same. Hes always been selfish and driven by greed, yes, but he also truly loved and cared for his brother and was really unfairly treated by a lot of people.