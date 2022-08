Spoiler

Doesn't really bother me seeing characters looking older than they were in BB. Mike, for example, looks loads older in BCS than he does in BB.



For me they did a good enough job of putting Jesse in the shadows - obviously it was noticeable that he's a man in his 40s now, but after a few seconds he just slipped back to being Jesse for me. Same with Todd in El Camino, looks so different but after a few minutes you just get used to the version you see in front of you.