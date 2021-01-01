Spoiler

Kim watching that young lawyer prepare her client was so sad! She was a fantastic lawyer and a real shame she gave it all up. It's really sad the person she has become, It's like she cant make any decisions for her self anymore, like she doesn't trust her own judgement which was emphasised with the mayonnaise scene. She really is a shell of her former self. Like others have said I can't see a happy ending for Gene, There's no way he will run off and start another life as he's already had that story so I can't see them doing that again so he's either going to die or prison and I think I'm slightly edging towards the prison rather than him dying. It wouldn't surprise me if the last scene in the show is Saul doing some sort of scam in prison to get his own way and it finishing with him giving that Saul smile into the camera, Not a happy ending more a bitter sweet ending. How many Breaking Bad easter eggs did you spot?- The amount of money in the bank the man Gene robbed was the same as the amount Walt worked out he needed to leave his family.- The back shot of Kim at the airport was the same as Walt's when he pretended to go visit his mother.- It's also the same place Hank was dropped off when he was supposed to go work away but didn't want to go.Few more nice little touches made in this episode...- When Kim broke down on the bus the hand that comforts her if Vince Gilligan's wife, She also had a cameo in Breaking Bad.- This is the first and only episode of Better Call Saul to be solely written by series co-creator Vince Gilligan.That was a final farewell to Jesse as that's the last we will ever see of him now in the Breaking Bad universe. But still one more Walt appearance left