Online Machae

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1960 on: Yesterday at 01:33:42 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 01:31:26 am
He dyed his hair, wore fake tan and stole Howards car. Yeah he really wanted to let it lie.




Well yeah, to begin with, the scene at the coffee shop he wasn't keen, he wanted out. Then when it was clear she wanted to follow it through, Jimmy thought fuck it and went all in
Offline afc turkish

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1961 on: Yesterday at 02:23:05 am »
Jesus... horrifying...

Spoiler
The ponytail!
[close]
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1962 on: Yesterday at 04:47:42 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 01:33:42 am
Well yeah, to begin with, the scene at the coffee shop he wasn't keen, he wanted out. Then when it was clear she wanted to follow it through, Jimmy thought fuck it and went all in

So Jimmy wasnt all in until he was all in?

Suggesting Kim lead him down the road to being a despicable bastard that we all love is disingenuous. He took her down that road.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1963 on: Yesterday at 09:49:37 am »
Spoiler
Great stuff - was ecstatic when Kim appeared on the screen. The show had to come back to her, because she's almost every bit as important as Jimmy, and is arguably the heart of the show in the same way Jesse was in BB. But man, she was really suffering - that was a very banal existence, and while not as bleak as Gene's it didn't feel that far off.

How great to see Kim and Jesse share a scene too, really unexpected but so satisfying. I imagine there will be one more Walt appearance next week, but not sure what that will look like.

So much good stuff in this one. The scene with the cops sitting behind Jeff and then him crashing the car is one of the funniest scenes in the whole show. And Marian busting Gene via Ask Jeeves  ;D and what a shot with the commercial, in colour, reflecting in Gene's glasses.

I genuinely thought that he was going to kill Marian at the end there, but thankfully there's still some Jimmy in him and he can't cross that line. So, how does it all wrap up? The one thing I'm sure of is that there's no happy ending coming. There's obviously going to be a chunk of the episode being him trying to escape the manhunt for him, but I'm not sure how big a focus that will be - I still think they'll want to spend a decent amount of time with him back in Albuquerque and being confronted with the reality of his crimes. Plus, one more face to face Jimmy-Kim scene, surely?
 
[close]
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1964 on: Yesterday at 10:34:26 am »
One of the best episodes of the series that - incrddibly tense.

Spoiler
I like how Gene is mirroring Walt in BB, he slipped up by referencing Albuquerque law to Marion in the same way Walt messed up leaving his Walt Whitman book by the toilet when Hank found it.

I think Gene differs in that he's unwilling to go all out to save his ass. Walt would have murdered Marion at the end there, no doubt about it. Gene couldn't step over that line IMO.

The Kim stuff was good to see and nice cameo by Aaron Paul.

We are getting one last Walt flashback in the finale - I imagine it will be a flashback to when Walt poisons that kid Brock and Saul's involvement in that - perhaps showing that after Kim signed those papers Saul really sunk into the dark abyss of being a proper criminal. It may be something later in the BB series though, maybe even a phone call from Walt when he's in exile and Saul guiding him how to go back to ABQ and exact one last bit of mayhem. Who knows!

I do think it ends with Saul locked up - I don't see him dying. I don't really see how Kim could defend him though as she isn't a lawyer now? I do think Kim will be there to witness him being sentenced.

[close]
Offline RedPat

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1965 on: Yesterday at 10:37:23 am »
Truly magnificent show.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1966 on: Yesterday at 11:11:43 am »
Spoiler
I really don't want to spoil anything for anyone, but the graphic used for the episode on the list of episodes within the Netflix menu...

I am pretty sure that's Kim - with the dark hair - sitting in the courtroom looking back? Perhaps looking at Jimmy/Saul/Gene being walked into the court?

We did see a scene with her arriving at the court didn't we... what was that? Just to drop off her affidavit she mentioned when confessing to Howard's wife?

I am glad Howard's reputation will be restored somewhat. That did feel a bit bitter to be honest, despite loving those episodes and his takedown.
[close]
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1967 on: Yesterday at 11:20:20 am »
Spoiler
Yeah, her going to the courthouse was to confess to the Howard stuff. From memory, the police department is also in the courthouse.

I can't see any ending other than him being caught and going to prison. It would be apt - of the Walt/Jesse/Saul triumvirate, one died and one escaped so it makes sense that the third go to jail.

Can definitely imagine him behind bars, using his legal skills - and other skills - to help inmates. In prison, he probably finally gets the respect he craves and him being a prison lawyer just feels the natural culmination of his journey. Also, it gives them an opportunity for a face-to-face conversation with Kim when she visits him.
[close]
Online Machae

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1968 on: Yesterday at 12:33:50 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 04:47:42 am
So Jimmy wasnt all in until he was all in?

Suggesting Kim lead him down the road to being a despicable bastard that we all love is disingenuous. He took her down that road.

You're clearly not getting what I'm saying, call me, I'll explain better over the phone
Offline scalatore

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1969 on: Yesterday at 05:50:35 pm »
I've been desperately catching up so I can watch the finale when it's live rather than having it spoiled. Short of a big surprise, it almost feels like the jaw dropping moment was the mid-season finale though.

Anyway, I made it to episode 11. I'll watch the latest one tonight and then I can stop anxiously checking post dates when I read this thread and just click the spoiler tags at will.

Thoughts on Episode 11:
Spoiler
The return of Walt and Jesse didn't do it for me. I think the flitting back and forth in time didn't help - jumping straight into three Breaking Bad scenes with nothing else around them lowered the emotional investment and it's the first time the show has felt like fanservice to me.

Weakest episode of the season for me, but the season as a whole has set a high, high bar. Last week's slower pace was welcome, but this felt like it was going through the motions a bit too much and could've been shorter. I didn't need to see the grift quite so much, for example: I got what they were doing, I got that they were doing it repeatedly, and I got that it was eventually go wrong.

This season has had such thoughtful titles it's been fun in itself thinking about them. This one was obvious - Breaking Bad because Walt and Jesse are in it, and because Gene is breaking bad. For some reason this was the moment I noticed his appearance - the glasses, the moustache, and the bald head all have him looking like Walt. Not sure if that's a reminder to the viewer or to Gene that even though he's in this vulnerable position, he's still dangerous.

Anyway, I'm starting to have slight worries that the show isn't going to stick the landing. The time jump has messed up my investment in the Saul period (if we even revisit it again), so a lot hinges on getting the Gene ending right. It's basically prison or riding off into the sunset with Kim at this point, and there's no way they'd do the latter... would they? (Please do.)
[close]

Maybe the latest episode will change those final couple of sentences! This is really up there as one of the best TV shows ever. It's better than Breaking Bad for me, which is funny since the spinoff concept sounded so silly when they originally announced it.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1970 on: Yesterday at 06:18:19 pm »
The title for the final episode is:

Spoiler
Saul Gone.
[close]

And the potential importance of the latest episode's title:

Spoiler
Aside from the various 'Waterworks' in evidence in the episode - Kim's breakdown, the pouring rain in her scene with Jesse - it's also one of the final spots on the Monopoly board before you reach 'Go to Jail'. Which is seemingly what's going to happen to Saul in the very next episode.
[close]

Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 11:11:43 am
Spoiler
I really don't want to spoil anything for anyone, but the graphic used for the episode on the list of episodes within the Netflix menu...

I am pretty sure that's Kim - with the dark hair - sitting in the courtroom looking back? Perhaps looking at Jimmy/Saul/Gene being walked into the court?

We did see a scene with her arriving at the court didn't we... what was that? Just to drop off her affidavit she mentioned when confessing to Howard's wife?

I am glad Howard's reputation will be restored somewhat. That did feel a bit bitter to be honest, despite loving those episodes and his takedown.
[close]

Spoiler
It's not - the shot is from when she's visiting the courthouse in this episode, looking over her shoulder at the female lawyer in the ponytail who reminds her of herself.
[close]
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1971 on: Yesterday at 06:38:28 pm »
Can anyone explain:

Spoiler
when Gene rings Kim he says it's been 6 years since they saw one another. I thought the Gene scenes were roughly 2 years after Kim left his office as that is early Breaking Bad and I thought the Gene stuff was a few months after Walt dies (BB is 2 years in total)? Did I get something wrong here?
[close]
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1972 on: Yesterday at 07:15:54 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 06:38:28 pm
Can anyone explain:

Spoiler
when Gene rings Kim he says it's been 6 years since they saw one another. I thought the Gene scenes were roughly 2 years after Kim left his office as that is early Breaking Bad and I thought the Gene stuff was a few months after Walt dies (BB is 2 years in total)? Did I get something wrong here?
[close]

Spoiler
Cant remember the specifics of what he said, but six years would line up with when they split. Because theres at least a four year time jump from their breakup scene to the start of BB.
[close]
Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,730
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1973 on: Yesterday at 08:06:04 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 07:15:54 pm
Spoiler
Cant remember the specifics of what he said, but six years would line up with when they split. Because theres at least a four year time jump from their breakup scene to the start of BB.
[close]
Spoiler
he says 'I was thinking it's been 6 years' I think. Which would mean he's talking about since they first split up I guess. He saw Kim physically 2 years before that call when she signed the papers.
[close]
Offline Seebab

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1974 on: Yesterday at 09:27:57 pm »
Spoiler
That was a very very good episode with so many different turns in tone. From the menacing scene in the kitchen at the end to the powerful sad scenes with Kim and the nostalgic flashbacks to the past with the Mike's parking booth and the courthouse tables outside. There were also a lot of funny moments like Gene almost using the dog's urn of ashes to smash the drunken man's head in before he falls asleep while texting, the dialogue between the two policemen regarding the fish tacos before Jeff speeding off and crashing in a state of panic, Gene mis-singing the lyrics to the tide is high. Thought Odenkirk was excellent in all the scenes.
[close]
Online Machae

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1975 on: Today at 01:09:10 am »
Spoiler
What was up with Jeff crashing, was that a deliberate diversion or did he just panic? Thought he was going to get out of the car, clutching his chest like he had a heart attack
[close]
Offline Classycara

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1976 on: Today at 01:13:09 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 10:34:26 am
One of the best episodes of the series that - incrddibly tense.
Interesting. I thought it was really sub par.

Spoiler
thought it started out pretty uninteresting, but I always thought it would fire up. Then the Aaron Paul scene came and suddenly that hope evaporated, thought it was so out of keeping with the rest of the writing employed over the years.

At least the episode ended on an interesting note.

I tend to wait to finish a series with a double bill, as the penultimate episode is often filler or anticlimactic or just servicing for the last episode. Watching on it's own may have contributed to it standing out - in relative terms, from a high bar - against the far superior other episodes.

The biggest crimewitnessed all season was Kim's hair this episode ;D
[close]
