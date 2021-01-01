Spoiler

The return of Walt and Jesse didn't do it for me. I think the flitting back and forth in time didn't help - jumping straight into three Breaking Bad scenes with nothing else around them lowered the emotional investment and it's the first time the show has felt like fanservice to me.



Weakest episode of the season for me, but the season as a whole has set a high, high bar. Last week's slower pace was welcome, but this felt like it was going through the motions a bit too much and could've been shorter. I didn't need to see the grift quite so much, for example: I got what they were doing, I got that they were doing it repeatedly, and I got that it was eventually go wrong.



This season has had such thoughtful titles it's been fun in itself thinking about them. This one was obvious - Breaking Bad because Walt and Jesse are in it, and because Gene is breaking bad. For some reason this was the moment I noticed his appearance - the glasses, the moustache, and the bald head all have him looking like Walt. Not sure if that's a reminder to the viewer or to Gene that even though he's in this vulnerable position, he's still dangerous.



Anyway, I'm starting to have slight worries that the show isn't going to stick the landing. The time jump has messed up my investment in the Saul period (if we even revisit it again), so a lot hinges on getting the Gene ending right. It's basically prison or riding off into the sunset with Kim at this point, and there's no way they'd do the latter... would they? (Please do.)