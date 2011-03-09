« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 44 45 46 47 48 [49]   Go Down

Author Topic: Better Call Saul  (Read 149320 times)

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,987
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1920 on: August 2, 2022, 10:31:08 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on August  2, 2022, 10:19:07 pm
Spoiler
Marion is a good call. That would still tie in with the cancer guy as she heard them in the garage discussing him, so she may have called the cops. Carole Burnett (89 years old btw!) is a legend, so it wouldnt be surprising for her to have a major impact. Shes also been shown to be a money grabber and fiercely independent in the supermarket scenes (Marion not Carole), so the chance of a reward may have alerted her senses.

BTW Spoiler within spoiler:

Spoiler
Rhea Seehorn met with Carole Burnett re BCS, so that may be a clue to whether Kim appears again.
[close]
[close]

Spoiler
Marion ratting him out would tie in with them making a big deal about her having a laptop, and Saul being the one to show her how to use it.
[close]
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,402
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1921 on: August 2, 2022, 10:47:22 pm »
Ive enjoyed the slowness of the past two episodes. And the cinematography is superb - so many gorgeous, telling shots.
Logged

Offline JayH93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,168
  • ANLACKY
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1922 on: August 2, 2022, 11:45:26 pm »
Spoiler
The part where Walt and Jesse were introduced from the S2 scene in BB, and Saul is pleading 'It was Ignacio'... I completely forgot that was the line from BB.

My head nearly fell off. Brilliant.
[close]
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,704
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1923 on: August 3, 2022, 12:35:13 am »
Quote from: JayH93 on August  2, 2022, 11:45:26 pm
Spoiler
The part where Walt and Jesse were introduced from the S2 scene in BB, and Saul is pleading 'It was Ignacio'... I completely forgot that was the line from BB.

My head nearly fell off. Brilliant.
[close]

Spoiler
Yeah, they dealt with that brilliantly, even reversing the episode names. Ignacio was just a name for the scene back then, and they subsequently created a complex character who turned out to be one of the few heroes in the whole story.
He sacrificed his life for his Dad even know he knew his Dad would still be disappointed with him, even more so, because - ironically- his Dad is the same as him and he would have rather died and seen proper justice than Nacho dying to save his life. Theres beauty and sadness in that story. [\spoiler]
[close]
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,704
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1924 on: August 3, 2022, 12:44:03 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on August  2, 2022, 10:31:08 pm
Spoiler
Marion ratting him out would tie in with them making a big deal about her having a laptop, and Saul being the one to show her how to use it.
[close]

Spoiler
Shell do a google search for wanted criminal Alberquerque (that line about how simple it was to find funny cat videos may be prophetic) and his photo will appear. She even mentioned they moved to keep her son away from a bad crowd in Alberquerque.

Theres no way Carole Burnett is in this for a cameo at 89.
[close]
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,798
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1925 on: August 3, 2022, 01:31:20 am »
Spoiler
Good episode but was disappointed  with the Walt/Jesse scene, like someone said, it felt like a deleted scene from Breaking bad

That being said, Cranston slipping seamlessly back into his early Walter White character was amazing, what an actor he is.
[close]
« Last Edit: August 3, 2022, 01:46:50 am by stevieG786 »
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1926 on: August 3, 2022, 08:39:22 am »
Spoiler
I don't think that's the last we've seen of Walt or Jesse, but what else could they really have done with them? Was always going to be glorified cameos, and the purpose of the BB set stuff was to do two things IMO - show that Saul is genuinely haunted by Lalo, and that Saul has no-one to blame but himself for going down that path with them. He was warned, and did it anyway.

I mean I'd have loved a full episode with Walt and Jesse, but I think that just becomes fan service. I expected a lot more BB-era stuff, but I'm impressed they resisted the temptation. That story has been told, and the focus is all on Gene - which is great as that's the one area of the show where we don't know the outcome, so the tension is going to ratchet up and up.

But definitely don't think we're done seeing little snippets from BB. Next week, for example, could well be Saul trying to connect Walt with Gus. I'm sure they'll want to do one more scene with Gus, probably showing the completed superlab. And then I think next week probably ends with Gene fully embracing Saul, maybe after being caught - at which point presumably the black and white turns to colour. 
[close]
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,376
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1927 on: August 3, 2022, 09:37:08 am »
Spoiler
YO BITCH!
[close]
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,798
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1928 on: August 3, 2022, 10:02:13 am »

Spoiler
I really enjoyed it. And as with many eps have enjoyed hitting up this thread the day after. Aaron Paul wasn't exactly believable as early jessie at the age of 42 - even his voice is completely different - but there's not a lot they could have done about that so I was happy enough to just ride with it. I completely agree with those that have said the path now is.....Saul gets rumbled because he's once again messed with the man with cancer against the advice of others, he gets ratted out by the old girl, and he's back in AQ facing justice of some form, likely defended by Bill Oakley. Kim definitely gets one more look in. Probably at court. I think we do see a little more of Jessie and Walt though, and most likely how the connection to Fring is set up. I wonder if one of the remaining eps might take the Ozymandias moniker....Saul becoming the destroyer of his own world. 
[close]
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,611
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1929 on: August 3, 2022, 11:30:31 pm »
Couldn't resist any longer and caught up from ep 3 to 11 this week.

Spoiler
The change in pace over last two episodeswas probably needed, everything leading upto Lalo's demise was breathtakingstuff. Will miss him as a character, was a very good villain.

I wanna see "Gene" able to dip his toe into the criminal world without getting fully drawn in...but seems he's spiralling downwards again. Interested to see how they end this subplot, agree with posts above that he could be ratted out. Possibly even after pulling out of the latest job we left him at...
 
[close]

Will be sad when this show ends but will immediately watch BB again for sure. Still have only watched it through once to this day and that's when it first aired so have forgotten enough!
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1930 on: Yesterday at 09:07:22 am »
Quote from: redk84 on August  3, 2022, 11:30:31 pm
Couldn't resist any longer and caught up from ep 3 to 11 this week.

Spoiler
The change in pace over last two episodeswas probably needed, everything leading upto Lalo's demise was breathtakingstuff. Will miss him as a character, was a very good villain.

I wanna see "Gene" able to dip his toe into the criminal world without getting fully drawn in...but seems he's spiralling downwards again. Interested to see how they end this subplot, agree with posts above that he could be ratted out. Possibly even after pulling out of the latest job we left him at...
 
[close]

Will be sad when this show ends but will immediately watch BB again for sure. Still have only watched it through once to this day and that's when it first aired so have forgotten enough!

Holds up so well having done a recent rewatch. Cranston is absolutely unreal in it - for me, BCS may be the better show but Cranstons performance is just on another level.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:10:44 am by Barefoot Doctor »
Logged

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,775
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1931 on: Yesterday at 10:38:17 am »
Chuck was right.

I also rewatched the Breaking Bad episode named Better Call Saul. Couple of things I picked up that I forgot, Saul mentions his real name is McGill. Walt also would much rather just have Badger killed, Jesse is the one who insists that doesnt happen.
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,798
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1932 on: Yesterday at 11:47:58 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:07:22 am
Holds up so well having done a recent rewatch. Cranston is absolutely unreal in it - for me, BCS may be the better show but Cranstons performance is just on another level.

honestly can't wait to binge rewatch Breaking bad once BCS finishes
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,010
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1933 on: Yesterday at 01:43:59 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 10:38:17 am
Chuck was right.

I also rewatched the Breaking Bad episode named Better Call Saul. Couple of things I picked up that I forgot, Saul mentions his real name is McGill. Walt also would much rather just have Badger killed, Jesse is the one who insists that doesnt happen.

I just did the same - highly recommended.
Spoiler
I think that might be all we see of Walter and jesse. We know that Badger was when Saul meets the two of them and the final shot of Saul walking into the school in this episode is when Saul becomes Walter's lawyer in Breaking Bad. That feels like the close out of that story - everything else to do with Walt & Jesse is in Breaking Bad.

Whatever happens in the last two episodes I don't think it's going to end happily ever after for Gene. The jeopardy for him is going to come from the aborted scam, that's obvious, but exactly how and by who is going to be interesting to find out.
[close]

Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,711
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1934 on: Yesterday at 04:50:16 pm »
So this episode confirms that

Spoiler
Jesse got caught by the police then? Would be great to see Saul and Jesse locked in a cell together then :)
[close]
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,987
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1935 on: Yesterday at 04:55:25 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 04:50:16 pm
So this episode confirms that

Spoiler
Jesse got caught by the police then? Would be great to see Saul and Jesse locked in a cell together then :)
[close]

Spoiler
Where did you get that from? Francesca said they found his car at the border, which was set up in El Camino so that he could escape to Alaska. So if anything, it confirms that his plan worked at that he's free
[close]
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,711
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1936 on: Yesterday at 05:17:49 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:55:25 pm
Spoiler
Where did you get that from? Francesca said they found his car at the border, which was set up in El Camino so that he could escape to Alaska. So if anything, it confirms that his plan worked at that he's free
[close]

Spoiler
ah right, I probably misheard! It's been a while since I watched El Camino.

I think 'Gene' has been set up and something terrible is going to happen in the house once he goes in.

[close]
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,457
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1937 on: Yesterday at 09:44:34 pm »
The last few episodes have more or less vindicated my very early opinion of Jimmy as being an odious character. He really is poison. His brother knew it, and so did Howard. It took Kim a while, but she came to the same conclusion. He's gone full circle now and went back into "Slippin' Jimmy" mode now that his alter ego is no more.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,103
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1938 on: Yesterday at 10:41:50 pm »
Braving this thread having just seen the first episode back of the second half of this final season. It was a bad (in relative terms) episode for me, albeit the first in several seasons (in their defence). So plagued with unrealistic plotholes, which I can't ever remember happening before. Felt I had to vent (or find out that I just got it wrong). Episode 8 spoilers ahead:
Spoiler
Aside from there being no tension at all in the episode - partly an occupational hazard, given it's a prequel, but partly because it was so telegraphed and shoehorned in. Something that could never previously be said really, even by fierce critics, I don't think.

-How'd Mike not establish that sending Kim to try to assassinate Gus on his fake doorstep was a diversionary tactic?
-How'd Mike, and his colleagues who had been keeping tabs on their flat, not notice that Jimmy's car wasn't there?
-Why'd Gus, who was evidently worried for his life previously - and sufficiently spooked to adhere to his locked down routine for weeks (maybe months) - opt to wander out in the open with just a few guys on the eve of the return of his potential assassin?
-Why did Gus, on learning that Lalo wasn't arsed whether Kim or Jimmy went, not tell his team - regardless of the silliness with his own safety, he could have saved the lives of almost his entire protection team (say if he'd set a trap/left a booby trap at Jimmy's flat), which were at risk once it was established Lalo's objective with Kim was to distract or send on a wild goose chase?
Why'd they bury Lalo and Howard together and alongside each other - and make Mike appear emotionally invested in Howard's death - in the dug out lab room. And why'd the four guys who'd died from gunshot wounds not get buried twenty metres downstairs, along with them?

This TV series is incredible, and so is this final season. But even with all that credit in the bank I just can't find a way to understand any of those things. So many times they've stuck the landing, when it didn't seem possible with all the plates spinning (sorry for mixing my metaphors). This one really belly flopped for me.

Gonna miss that handsome bastard Lalo - hope the final episodes can maintain the heights they've reached in the episodes since his introduction.

Ideally by the time I've watched episode 9, hopefully tomorrow, I'll be reassured that this is merely a blip episode on a run of however many dozen great ones in a row.
[\spoiler]
[close]
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,704
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1939 on: Today at 04:33:58 am »
Spoiler
Yeah, I thought the diversionary tactic was so obvious that I missed Gus working it out on the call (one of my previous posts). I thought he was wondering how Jimmy/Saul could be useful. 

It was just a device to imply Lalo and Gus were one step ahead of anyone else. In reality, Mike would definitely have known Immediately, if they were being consistent.

Its such an incredible show, Im willing to ignore plot-holes for the sake of narrative.

 BB is also full of them if you try to rationalise. 

[close]
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.
Pages: 1 ... 44 45 46 47 48 [49]   Go Up
« previous next »
 