Marion is a good call. That would still tie in with the cancer guy as she heard them in the garage discussing him, so she may have called the cops. Carole Burnett (89 years old btw!) is a legend, so it wouldnt be surprising for her to have a major impact. Shes also been shown to be a money grabber and fiercely independent in the supermarket scenes (Marion not Carole), so the chance of a reward may have alerted her senses.
BTW Spoiler within spoiler:
Spoiler
Rhea Seehorn met with Carole Burnett re BCS, so that may be a clue to whether Kim appears again.