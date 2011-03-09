Spoiler

Aside from there being no tension at all in the episode - partly an occupational hazard, given it's a prequel, but partly because it was so telegraphed and shoehorned in. Something that could never previously be said really, even by fierce critics, I don't think.



-How'd Mike not establish that sending Kim to try to assassinate Gus on his fake doorstep was a diversionary tactic?

-How'd Mike, and his colleagues who had been keeping tabs on their flat, not notice that Jimmy's car wasn't there?

-Why'd Gus, who was evidently worried for his life previously - and sufficiently spooked to adhere to his locked down routine for weeks (maybe months) - opt to wander out in the open with just a few guys on the eve of the return of his potential assassin?

-Why did Gus, on learning that Lalo wasn't arsed whether Kim or Jimmy went, not tell his team - regardless of the silliness with his own safety, he could have saved the lives of almost his entire protection team (say if he'd set a trap/left a booby trap at Jimmy's flat), which were at risk once it was established Lalo's objective with Kim was to distract or send on a wild goose chase?

Why'd they bury Lalo and Howard together and alongside each other - and make Mike appear emotionally invested in Howard's death - in the dug out lab room. And why'd the four guys who'd died from gunshot wounds not get buried twenty metres downstairs, along with them?



This TV series is incredible, and so is this final season. But even with all that credit in the bank I just can't find a way to understand any of those things. So many times they've stuck the landing, when it didn't seem possible with all the plates spinning (sorry for mixing my metaphors). This one really belly flopped for me.



Gonna miss that handsome bastard Lalo - hope the final episodes can maintain the heights they've reached in the episodes since his introduction.



Ideally by the time I've watched episode 9, hopefully tomorrow, I'll be reassured that this is merely a blip episode on a run of however many dozen great ones in a row.

