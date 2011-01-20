Spoiler

I really loved that episode - my immediate reaction was that despite the fact that he is now Gene, he is still Slippin' Jimmy at heart and needs that excitement in his life. Maybe this opens the door up for him to go back there and revisit his love for Kim and try and chase her down for a reconciliation? Maybe she is having the same thoughts wherever she is?



In terms of Walt and Jesse - I thought they had to be flashbacks, certainly in Walt's case, as Walt is dead (heavily assumed from the end of BB, no?). Unless he isn't? Jesse could be anywhere.



We saw Hank and Gomez in one episode, maybe 2? Unless I am completely misremembering. But what was the point of that? Unless his burial plays some part in this, to tie in Walt? One of the last things Walt did was tell the family where they could find the bodies... but not sure how that would related back to Saul/Gene/Jimmy?



I thought the end of BB was brilliant to be honest. I know quite a few people were disappointed but I thought it tied things up quite well. Which gives me hope for this ending. Not that we need hope... it has been immense to date but when you know the end is near, there is a lot of expectation. I don't see how it can end other than with Kim and Jimmy's story. Please!

