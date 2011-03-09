« previous next »
Better Call Saul

Re: Better Call Saul
I think it probably meant to be a year or so post-BB, but who knows for sure.

Walt returning is almost certainly going to be flashbacks. You'd assume we're going to get a fair bit of BB-era Saul stuff, which gives them plenty of opportunity for interacting with Walt and Jesse.

Going to be really interesting to see how they approach these final three episodes. They could, I'm sure, do a trio of brilliant episodes focused on Saul in and around the BB-era, but if they do what's the character stuff they want to focus on? Because Saul, in BB, seemed completely amoral which while fun to watch isn't particularly interesting from a character POV - so you need to add some conflict in there. Is the idea that he was still 'Jimmy' in BB and just putting on a front?

I still think there could be more to explore with Gene, potentially.
Re: Better Call Saul
The sequence where he went to security office alongside the music was fantastic (visually especially).
Re: Better Call Saul
The montages with him preparing Cinnabon, closing up shop etc. complement the montages of Gus doing the same at LPH. Both are psychopathically meticulous in their own way.
Re: Better Call Saul
Also the scene with Gene trying to distract the guard by talking about his loneliness and the loss of his brother and wife... powerful.
Re: Better Call Saul
I really loved that episode - my immediate reaction was that despite the fact that he is now Gene, he is still Slippin' Jimmy at heart and needs that excitement in his life. Maybe this opens the door up for him to go back there and revisit his love for Kim and try and chase her down for a reconciliation? Maybe she is having the same thoughts wherever she is?

In terms of Walt and Jesse - I thought they had to be flashbacks, certainly in Walt's case, as Walt is dead (heavily assumed from the end of BB, no?). Unless he isn't? Jesse could be anywhere.

We saw Hank and Gomez in one episode, maybe 2? Unless I am completely misremembering. But what was the point of that? Unless his burial plays some part in this, to tie in Walt? One of the last things Walt did was tell the family where they could find the bodies... but not sure how that would related back to Saul/Gene/Jimmy?

I thought the end of BB was brilliant to be honest. I know quite a few people were disappointed but I thought it tied things up quite well. Which gives me hope for this ending. Not that we need hope... it has been immense to date but when you know the end is near, there is a lot of expectation. I don't see how it can end other than with Kim and Jimmy's story. Please!
Re: Better Call Saul
Walt is definitely dead at the end of BB - confirmed during El Camino. But the idea was that he could appear during the Gene stuff because it could theoretically be set during his exile in New Hampshire. Now, I think it's likelier that the Omaha stuff is set a bit further down the line, after Walt has had his final showdown with the neo nazis. But you could, in theory, have Walt stop in on Gene while making the drive from New Hampshire to New Mexico (although I doubt the vacuum guy is in the habit of telling customers where other people are located making the odds of it happening tiny)

It's not going to happen though. Very clearly going to be a simple case of Walt/Jesse appearing with Saul in scenes set during the BB timeline, which we seemed to get to at the end of last week's episode.
Re: Better Call Saul
Based on the games that were being played, this was October 2010, a few weeks after Walt died, and a few weeks before Jimmys birthday phonecall at the phone booth that he asked Francesca to get.
Re: Better Call Saul
I really loved that episode - my immediate reaction was that despite the fact that he is now Gene, he is still Slippin' Jimmy at heart and needs that excitement in his life. Maybe this opens the door up for him to go back there and revisit his love for Kim and try and chase her down for a reconciliation? Maybe she is having the same thoughts wherever she is?

In terms of Walt and Jesse - I thought they had to be flashbacks, certainly in Walt's case, as Walt is dead (heavily assumed from the end of BB, no?). Unless he isn't? Jesse could be anywhere.

We saw Hank and Gomez in one episode, maybe 2? Unless I am completely misremembering. But what was the point of that? Unless his burial plays some part in this, to tie in Walt? One of the last things Walt did was tell the family where they could find the bodies... but not sure how that would related back to Saul/Gene/Jimmy?

I thought the end of BB was brilliant to be honest. I know quite a few people were disappointed but I thought it tied things up quite well. Which gives me hope for this ending. Not that we need hope... it has been immense to date but when you know the end is near, there is a lot of expectation. I don't see how it can end other than with Kim and Jimmy's story. Please!
Loved it. As you say, he was tempted by Saul/Slipping Jimmy and clearly was feeling the buzz again. That moment when he was pairing the garish tie with a garish shirt and then left it on the hanger echoed Kim's comments from the previous episode - they both loved that life but had to give it up to survive.

The question for me is whether this was closing down the Gene story. Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman had a chance to resurface when he was looking at the shirt and tie and when he was pulling off the scam but in the end he stays as Gene.
