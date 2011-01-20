« previous next »
Author Topic: Better Call Saul  (Read 146466 times)

Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1840 on: July 20, 2022, 06:16:11 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on July 20, 2022, 04:58:03 am
Yeah, of course it was. Fring was besotted with the guy.

I don’t know why people want to deny it as if it’s an accusation...
Not me.

I just don't see the world in black and white. Characters don't have to be pigeon-holed as straight or gay. Scenarios can be more nuanced.

It doesn't matter to me if Gus is labelled gay, straight, or other. It's just a label.
But it fits better if his orientation/desire is open to interpretation rather than people eager to jump to the simple conclusion that he is gay.

If you have an asexual colleague, talk to them. It will broaden your mind.
Another colleague of mine thinks that Gus may be a strict Roman Catholic. No sex before marriage etc. But I don't buy that.

It wasn't until Alan X mentioned it that I remembered the scene with a young Gus and his business partner at Don Eladio's pool. I didn't even think that he and his partner were gay at the time of watching that scene in BB. Call me open-minded or just innocent. I just don't rush to labelling.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1841 on: July 20, 2022, 08:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on July 20, 2022, 06:16:11 pm
Not me.

I just don't see the world in black and white. Characters don't have to be pigeon-holed as straight or gay. Scenarios can be more nuanced.

It doesn't matter to me if Gus is labelled gay, straight, or other. It's just a label.
But it fits better if his orientation/desire is open to interpretation rather than people eager to jump to the simple conclusion that he is gay.

If you have an asexual colleague, talk to them. It will broaden your mind.
Another colleague of mine thinks that Gus may be a strict Roman Catholic. No sex before marriage etc. But I don't buy that.

It wasn't until Alan X mentioned it that I remembered the scene with a young Gus and his business partner at Don Eladio's pool. I didn't even think that he and his partner were gay at the time of watching that scene in BB. Call me open-minded or just innocent. I just don't rush to labelling.
Spoiler
This comes across very much like "I'm holier than thou"  ;D

Gus is a TV character. It's perfectly fine to label him as gay, at this moment, when the directors/writers have pretty much gone out their way to make this seem like the case.
Offline Seebab

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1842 on: July 20, 2022, 09:00:25 pm »
I don't think I can say that BCS has the best or most interesting storyline like some of my other favourite shows, but I think after those last few episodes, I can definitely say it is the "best quality" show I have ever seen, from the characters and arcs, to the plot development, to the filming and shots. Every scene is just so full and meticulously thought out, every character so intriguing and fleshed out, and everything seems so easy and effortless in the way they present everything. That scene with Gus savouring the wine and listening to the head waiter's story in silence savouring the peace and letting his guard down after living in paranoia for so long was very rewarding and so enjoyable to take in. Superb.
Offline sminp

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1843 on: July 20, 2022, 11:51:28 pm »
Spoiler
Having watched all of BB and all of BCS so far it had never even crossed my mind that Gus might be gay, I always just assumed Max was his friend in BB and that he was just being polite to David. Initially with David I got the impression Gus wanted to get away from him but Gus is too polite to tell someone to fuck off. Although I still dont think its fully settled whether or not Gus is gay I can see theres a fairly strong argument that he is having read some of the things people have pointed out and revisited various scenes in my head.

Its interesting reading this thread seeing what others have picked up on that I havent noticed, theres so much going on and a lot of things are quite subtle and easy to miss. Although it makes no odds to the story if Gus is or isnt gay its a good example of something I was completely oblivious to before reading the discussion here.
[close]
Online bradders1011

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1844 on: July 21, 2022, 12:23:52 am »
Spoiler
I think the entire discussion on Gus's sexuality highlights just how well the show is layered. There are so many implicit events, effects and connections for those who look that deeply, but it's equally possible to watch, follow and love at face value with the basic plots. It's a balance almost impossible to get right.
[close]
Offline iamnant

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1845 on: July 21, 2022, 12:47:11 am »
Rewatching BB and when Jessie and Walt take Saul into the desert, he thinks it's someone else who's sent a hit on him (Ignacio?!) -- surely this will come into play and also maybe the fact he was Emilio's lawyer too?
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1846 on: July 21, 2022, 12:49:23 am »
Quote from: sminp on July 20, 2022, 11:51:28 pm
Spoiler
Having watched all of BB and all of BCS so far it had never even crossed my mind that Gus might be gay, I always just assumed Max was his friend in BB and that he was just being polite to David. Initially with David I got the impression Gus wanted to get away from him but Gus is too polite to tell someone to fuck off. Although I still dont think its fully settled whether or not Gus is gay I can see theres a fairly strong argument that he is having read some of the things people have pointed out and revisited various scenes in my head.

Its interesting reading this thread seeing what others have picked up on that I havent noticed, theres so much going on and a lot of things are quite subtle and easy to miss. Although it makes no odds to the story if Gus is or isnt gay its a good example of something I was completely oblivious to before reading the discussion here.
[close]
I think you're on to something here..

Thinking a bit deeper on this, I now think that David's objective all along was to ply Gus with enough wine in order to crack Gus and get him to tell him to fuck off. Thereby winning his wager with the barmaid.

Looking forward to seeing this scene pan out in the next episode.
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1847 on: July 21, 2022, 12:51:21 am »
Spoiler
I don't think anyone's mentioned it so far in this thread.. but was one of the wines that David and Gus talked about/drank the drink that is eventually used to kill Don Eladio at that BB party?
[close]
Offline duvva

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1848 on: July 21, 2022, 01:21:03 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on July 21, 2022, 12:51:21 am
Spoiler
I don't think anyone's mentioned it so far in this thread.. but was one of the wines that David and Gus talked about/drank the drink that is eventually used to kill Don Eladio at that BB party?
[close]
Wasnt it some special brand of tequila they used
Offline afc turkish

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1849 on: July 21, 2022, 01:38:39 am »
Quote from: duvva on July 21, 2022, 01:21:03 am
Wasnt it some special brand of tequila they used

Zafiro Anejo, the stopper of which was also found in the wreckage/flotsam of Saul's mansion. Jimmy and Kim used in when they swindled the guy in season 2, think his name was Ken...
Offline kavah

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1850 on: July 21, 2022, 05:39:39 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on July 20, 2022, 01:42:34 am
I love the small touches that actually carry so much meaning in the show.

Like when Gus puts on his jacket from the back seat of his car at Don Eladio's.
And the shot focuses on the swinging hanger in the foreground.
Gave the impression of a hanging, or a fear of one.

What a great show, one of the best I think. Gus looking into the swimming pool thinking ahead  :o ;D
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1851 on: July 21, 2022, 07:22:09 am »
Quote from: iamnant on July 21, 2022, 12:47:11 am
Rewatching BB and when Jessie and Walt take Saul into the desert, he thinks it's someone else who's sent a hit on him (Ignacio?!) -- surely this will come into play and also maybe the fact he was Emilio's lawyer too?

Spoiler
So I do think well see those events retold in the next episode or two. But I dont really think there needs to be a big explanation of the above - he basically invokes the names of two cartel linked guys he knows (Nacho and Lalo) who may want to get revenge on him because he thinks Walt and Jesse are working for them. As it stands in BCS, he doesnt know either are dead so it stands to reason that hes worried they would reappear at some point.

Either that, or well see that Saul was expecting the visit from Walt/Jesse after a warning from Mike, and hes just acting.[\spoiler]
[close]
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1852 on: July 21, 2022, 08:24:52 am »
Was thinking today,

Does Gus ever taunt Hector in BB by mentioning Lalo at all? I don't think he does from memory - is that because Hector would communicate this to Don Eladio somehow before Don Eladio dies?
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1853 on: July 21, 2022, 08:36:15 am »
Two points:

Spoiler
Was it just me who thought the hooker in Saul's bed after the timejump when Kim left bore more than a passing resemblance to Kim, facially?

Also, its been a month now and Howard's death has stuck with me more than I think any other fictional TV death. Its fucking crazy for a pretty-much side character.

[close]
Offline moondog

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1854 on: July 21, 2022, 08:37:40 am »
Just more brilliant stuff, be gutted in 4 weeks when the ride finishes.
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1855 on: July 21, 2022, 09:46:58 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on July 21, 2022, 08:36:15 am
Two points:

Spoiler
Was it just me who thought the hooker in Saul's bed after the timejump when Kim left bore more than a passing resemblance to Kim, facially?

Also, its been a month now and Howard's death has stuck with me more than I think any other fictional TV death. Its fucking crazy for a pretty-much side character.

[close]
I think it's just you. That hooker looked more like a long lost couson of Milan Baros.

I don't know about the death you mentioned, but one that stuck with me much, much more was when that alien pops out of that geezer's stomach in the first Aliens film - especially at the age I was  ;D
Do I need to put a spoiler alert round this? Anyone not seen Alien yet?  ;D
Offline Alan_X

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1856 on: July 21, 2022, 12:19:51 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July 20, 2022, 01:00:07 pm
Spoiler
Floor of the lab was still intact after the fire, so Howard and Lalo remain undisturbed. That's why I reckon it makes sense for them not to be found until Saul's working at Cinnabon, since enough time will have passed for the whole laundy/lab to be torn down and the foundations removed...

So the authorities find Howard, they're going to assume Gus had him killed - but they may assume it was at Jimmy's request due to his links with Fring's organisation. Is there a way for Jimmy to make it look like he was coerced into being involved with Gus/Walt? As in, claim that they murdered Howard as a warning and that he only went along with it out of fear for his life? Probably a stretch.
[close]

Spoiler
I can't think of any reason why the basement slab would be removed. It's on a low-rise industrial estate. The expense and effort involved in digging it out wouldn't be justified. More likely it would just be backfilled.
[close]
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1857 on: July 21, 2022, 12:37:12 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on July 21, 2022, 12:19:51 pm
Spoiler
I can't think of any reason why the basement slab would be removed. It's on a low-rise industrial estate. The expense and effort involved in digging it out wouldn't be justified. More likely it would just be backfilled.
[close]
I was just going to post something very similar!

In construction you don't do more than you need to, for obvious reasons.

On a side note: I don't know why people find the need to compare BB and BCS. They are very different shows for a variety of reasons.
I think the only thing they share are characters and obviously timeline.
But they are shot and progress in very different ways.
Season 1 of BB especially was more dark humour than anything else.
I can't recall much humour in BCS.
Offline Alan_X

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1858 on: July 21, 2022, 12:46:45 pm »
On Gus in the wine bar:
Spoiler
1. In the Better Call Saul Insider podcast, at 29.02 Kelly Dixon asks "is Gus cruising?.. is the waiter flirting?..) and the answer is "yes and yes".

2. It absolutely makes a massive difference whether Gus is gay or not. Gus spending his whole existence since Max's murder by Hector Salamanca seeking revenge on everyone involved, makes little sense if Max was just a business partner. Gus is in the drugs business and people die all the time. It only makes sense Gus loved him.

3. How can anyone watch that scene and not understand that it's two men flirting? If he's not gay, the whole exchange with the waiter is pointless. In this episode, Gus goes back to the scene of the crime and sits with Don Eladio and Hector. He gets away with Lalo's murder and faces down Eladio, who says he sees "hate" in Gus's eyes. Gus gets home and feels the loneliness of his life. He goes to the wine bar and for a brief moment he experiences intimacy and you see him with a real smile instead of a forced grin. Then he shuts it down, closes the door on that possibility for ever.
Spoiler
[close]
[close]
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1859 on: July 21, 2022, 01:24:44 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on July 21, 2022, 12:37:12 pm
I was just going to post something very similar!

In construction you don't do more than you need to, for obvious reasons.

On a side note: I don't know why people find the need to compare BB and BCS. They are very different shows for a variety of reasons.
I think the only thing they share are characters and obviously timeline.
But they are shot and progress in very different ways.
Season 1 of BB especially was more dark humour than anything else.
I can't recall much humour in BCS.

Spoiler
Sure, it's logical that they won't be found but I don't think it would be a huge stretch if that's the route they go down. But it's probably more likely that it won't be part of the plot in the final four episodes, it's just very hard to guess the route they'll actually go down.

I'd say BCS is hilarious for the most part! Loads of comedy throughout. Obviously it's got very, very dark at points, but on the whole I'd say it's a lighter show than BB. You're right that season 1 of BB was more of a dark comedy, and then it got progressively darker throughout the remainder of its run.
[close]
Online Fitzy.

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1860 on: July 21, 2022, 01:30:23 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on July 21, 2022, 12:51:21 am
Spoiler
I don't think anyone's mentioned it so far in this thread.. but was one of the wines that David and Gus talked about/drank the drink that is eventually used to kill Don Eladio at that BB party?
[close]
Spoiler
Isn't that a drink enjoyed by gays?

Sorry...just been enjoying the to-and-fro
[close]
Offline IgorBobbins

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1861 on: July 21, 2022, 06:21:36 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on July 21, 2022, 12:37:12 pm
I was just going to post something very similar!

In construction you don't do more than you need to, for obvious reasons.

On a side note: I don't know why people find the need to compare BB and BCS. They are very different shows for a variety of reasons.
I think the only thing they share are characters and obviously timeline.
But they are shot and progress in very different ways.
Season 1 of BB especially was more dark humour than anything else.
I can't recall much humour in BCS.
Huh?   ??? Theres been loads of humour in BCS.  With all the scams, the film crew, lots of it.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1862 on: July 21, 2022, 07:05:18 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on July 21, 2022, 06:21:36 pm
Huh?   ??? Theres been loads of humour in BCS.  With all the scams, the film crew, lots of it.

Yep. Its an overtly funnier show than BB.
Offline Sangria

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1863 on: July 22, 2022, 09:41:18 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on July 21, 2022, 09:46:58 am
I think it's just you. That hooker looked more like a long lost couson of Milan Baros.

I don't know about the death you mentioned, but one that stuck with me much, much more was when that alien pops out of that geezer's stomach in the first Aliens film - especially at the age I was  ;D
Do I need to put a spoiler alert round this? Anyone not seen Alien yet?  ;D

John Hurt must be proud that he was in a film that has notoriously scarred the minds of many kids.

Spoiler
Watership Down.
[close]
Offline John C

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1864 on: July 23, 2022, 08:23:38 am »
Superb discussion going on here. I've just watched a couple of old BB scenes to remind me of a couple of things.

You're right, it'll be a shame when this is over.

Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1865 on: July 24, 2022, 12:37:55 am »
Lalo was a clever one - we know that. Very calculating.

In what episode does he pay for that sucker's dental treatment?

(so that he can later kill him and play dead)
Logged

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1866 on: July 24, 2022, 12:41:28 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on July 24, 2022, 12:37:55 am
Lalo was a clever one - we know that. Very calculating.

In what episode does he pay for that sucker's dental treatment?

(so that he can later kill him and play dead)

Pretty certain it was referenced as already having been done, when he sneaks away after the assassination attempt and knocks on the door of the elderly couple. Asks how the dental work for the husband was, etc. Wanna say it was referenced and acted upon in 1 and 2, not positive I'm right...
Online Dench57

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1867 on: July 24, 2022, 04:47:33 am »
Quote from: John C on July 23, 2022, 08:23:38 am
Superb discussion going on here.

The few online spaces I visit it seems like BCS has really good discussion. I wonder why that is?

I'm definitely in the minority where I don't think this show is necessarily better than BB. I love BCS, but I do feel like first-time viewing of BB was incredibly well crafted television. However, it was so plot-driven - the situation was always driving the characters forward, cliffhangers every episode to ratchet up the tension. That made it the type of show that doesn't re-watch quite so well, because that tension is removed when you know what happens. Compare that to shows like Sopranos/Wire that are really in-depth character or environment studies that have much more re-watchability because "what will happen next?" isn't important.

The Gus wine scene was interesting.

Spoiler
A lot of people think this was overlong and indulgent. To me that type of "character" scene is more interesting than a "plot scene" that tries to introduce tension/danger to characters we know are in no jeopardy. We know nothing bad is going to happen to Gus or Mike. So when Lalo was infiltrating the laundry, I knew Lalo was dying, Gus/Mike were in no peril whatsoever, and it was just a case of how interesting the writers could make that foregone conclusion. I've personally felt that Gus or Mike bits have been the least interesting parts of BCS, I don't think we've learnt too much about those characters that we didn't already know. Part of why I liked the wine scene - a rare window into this psychopathic c*nt letting his guard down and enjoying his victory - just for a moment.

Long story short - characters like Kim, Nacho, Chuck are much more interesting than Gus or Mike.
[close]
Offline ToneLa

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1868 on: July 24, 2022, 08:32:52 am »
Offline thejbs

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1869 on: July 24, 2022, 10:02:54 am »
Quote from: kavah on July 21, 2022, 05:39:39 am
What a great show, one of the best I think. Gus looking into the swimming pool thinking ahead  :o ;D

Surely he was thinking back? ruminating on the spot where his boyfriend was murdered by the people he now serves.
Offline thejbs

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1870 on: July 24, 2022, 10:08:19 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on July 21, 2022, 12:46:45 pm
On Gus in the wine bar:
Spoiler
1. In the Better Call Saul Insider podcast, at 29.02 Kelly Dixon asks "is Gus cruising?.. is the waiter flirting?..) and the answer is "yes and yes".

2. It absolutely makes a massive difference whether Gus is gay or not. Gus spending his whole existence since Max's murder by Hector Salamanca seeking revenge on everyone involved, makes little sense if Max was just a business partner. Gus is in the drugs business and people die all the time. It only makes sense Gus loved him.

3. How can anyone watch that scene and not understand that it's two men flirting? If he's not gay, the whole exchange with the waiter is pointless. In this episode, Gus goes back to the scene of the crime and sits with Don Eladio and Hector. He gets away with Lalo's murder and faces down Eladio, who says he sees "hate" in Gus's eyes. Gus gets home and feels the loneliness of his life. He goes to the wine bar and for a brief moment he experiences intimacy and you see him with a real smile instead of a forced grin. Then he shuts it down, closes the door on that possibility for ever.
Spoiler
[close]
[close]
Exactly how I saw it.
Offline jackh

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1871 on: July 24, 2022, 12:34:24 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on July 21, 2022, 12:46:45 pm
On Gus in the wine bar:
Spoiler
1. In the Better Call Saul Insider podcast, at 29.02 Kelly Dixon asks "is Gus cruising?.. is the waiter flirting?..) and the answer is "yes and yes".

2. It absolutely makes a massive difference whether Gus is gay or not. Gus spending his whole existence since Max's murder by Hector Salamanca seeking revenge on everyone involved, makes little sense if Max was just a business partner. Gus is in the drugs business and people die all the time. It only makes sense Gus loved him.

3. How can anyone watch that scene and not understand that it's two men flirting? If he's not gay, the whole exchange with the waiter is pointless. In this episode, Gus goes back to the scene of the crime and sits with Don Eladio and Hector. He gets away with Lalo's murder and faces down Eladio, who says he sees "hate" in Gus's eyes. Gus gets home and feels the loneliness of his life. He goes to the wine bar and for a brief moment he experiences intimacy and you see him with a real smile instead of a forced grin. Then he shuts it down, closes the door on that possibility for ever.
[close]

Spoiler
I feel a bit confused by this, partly because it's so long since I watched the Breaking Bad episode featuring Max - was the Breaking Bad scene in which Don Eladio kills Max a flash-back to a time before the events of Better Call Saul?
[close]
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1872 on: July 24, 2022, 02:13:42 pm »
Quote from: jackh on July 24, 2022, 12:34:24 pm
Spoiler
I feel a bit confused by this, partly because it's so long since I watched the Breaking Bad episode featuring Max - was the Breaking Bad scene in which Don Eladio kills Max a flash-back to a time before the events of Better Call Saul?
[close]

Yes.

Spoiler
I would say a good 10 years at least before BB events that happens.
[close]
Offline kavah

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1873 on: July 24, 2022, 02:51:25 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on July 24, 2022, 02:13:42 pm
Yes.

Spoiler
I would say a good 10 years at least before BB events that happens.
[close]

Makes more sense to me now
Offline jackh

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1874 on: July 24, 2022, 05:12:36 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on July 24, 2022, 02:13:42 pm
Yes.

Spoiler
I would say a good 10 years at least before BB events that happens.
[close]

Cheers.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1875 on: Yesterday at 07:39:26 pm »
What time did it drop on Netflix last week? Was it 8am?

Ended up watching it at lunchtime but will watch it first thing I think, as I was a paranoid wreck all morning.
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1876 on: Today at 03:28:46 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on July 24, 2022, 02:13:42 pm
Yes.

Spoiler
I would say a good 10 years at least before BB events that happens.
[close]
Spoiler
Which would make that about 1998
[close]
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1877 on: Today at 05:26:57 am »
So, that board is cleared.

I have no idea whats coming, and I love it.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1878 on: Today at 08:58:12 am »
Spoiler
Well, that's not what I expected at all!

Firstly, real shame they had to re-cast the taxi driver. Took me out of things at the start, didn't appreciate it was meant to be him at first so the tension didn't play for me in the kitchen scene. Felt a different take on the character too, previous actor was really threatening and this one felt to me mroe akin to someone like Dewey Crowe in Justified - still well performed obviously.

Great episode though and fantastic to see Slippin' Jimmy in action again. It felt light, in a good way, which wasn't what I expected from the Gene stuff this season. Completely throws my thoughts on the ending up in the air too! No idea what the last three episodes look like really. I do wonder if we revisit Gene - him solving the Jeff problem doesn't necessarily mean there's nothing left in his story in Omaha (although the final shot of him hanging up the Saul gear suggests that might be that). I was half expecting him to spot Kim across the department store at the end.
[close]
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1879 on: Today at 11:15:32 am »
Spoiler
a slightly weaker episode after last week but that's fairly inevitable. Did anyone else think the old woman on the mobile scooter was Jimmy at first  ;D. I think it's an episode that shows even though he has solved one problem, he's always going to be looking over his shoulder. Nice reference to Walt 'a Chemistry teacher' - we still can't assume these scenes are definitely post BB I suppose. Some suggested they may be at a similar point to when Walt is in exile and I don't think there's anything to suggest otherwise unless I'm mistaken?

As Walt is set to return I wonder if this will be through flashbacks
[close]

Wondering
