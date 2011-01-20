Spoiler

Well, that's not what I expected at all!



Firstly, real shame they had to re-cast the taxi driver. Took me out of things at the start, didn't appreciate it was meant to be him at first so the tension didn't play for me in the kitchen scene. Felt a different take on the character too, previous actor was really threatening and this one felt to me mroe akin to someone like Dewey Crowe in Justified - still well performed obviously.



Great episode though and fantastic to see Slippin' Jimmy in action again. It felt light, in a good way, which wasn't what I expected from the Gene stuff this season. Completely throws my thoughts on the ending up in the air too! No idea what the last three episodes look like really. I do wonder if we revisit Gene - him solving the Jeff problem doesn't necessarily mean there's nothing left in his story in Omaha (although the final shot of him hanging up the Saul gear suggests that might be that). I was half expecting him to spot Kim across the department store at the end.