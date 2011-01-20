Not me.
I just don't see the world in black and white. Characters don't have to be pigeon-holed as straight or gay. Scenarios can be more nuanced.
It doesn't matter to me if Gus is labelled gay, straight, or other. It's just a label.
But it fits better if his orientation/desire is open to interpretation rather than people eager to jump to the simple conclusion that he is gay.
If you have an asexual colleague, talk to them. It will broaden your mind.
Another colleague of mine thinks that Gus may be a strict Roman Catholic. No sex before marriage etc. But I don't buy that.
It wasn't until Alan X mentioned it that I remembered the scene with a young Gus and his business partner at Don Eladio's pool. I didn't even think that he and his partner were gay at the time of watching that scene in BB. Call me open-minded or just innocent. I just don't rush to labelling.