Spoiler A lot of people think this was overlong and indulgent. To me that type of "character" scene is more interesting than a "plot scene" that tries to introduce tension/danger to characters we know are in no jeopardy. We know nothing bad is going to happen to Gus or Mike. So when Lalo was infiltrating the laundry, I knew Lalo was dying, Gus/Mike were in no peril whatsoever, and it was just a case of how interesting the writers could make that foregone conclusion. I've personally felt that Gus or Mike bits have been the least interesting parts of BCS, I don't think we've learnt too much about those characters that we didn't already know. Part of why I liked the wine scene - a rare window into this psychopathic c*nt letting his guard down and enjoying his victory - just for a moment.



Long story short - characters like Kim, Nacho, Chuck are much more interesting than Gus or Mike.

The few online spaces I visit it seems like BCS has really good discussion. I wonder why that is?I'm definitely in the minority where I don't think this show is necessarily better than BB. I love BCS, but I do feel like first-time viewing of BB was incredibly well crafted television. However, it was so plot-driven - the situation was always driving the characters forward, cliffhangers every episode to ratchet up the tension. That made it the type of show that doesn't re-watch quite so well, because that tension is removed when you know what happens. Compare that to shows like Sopranos/Wire that are really in-depth character or environment studies that have much more re-watchability because "what will happen next?" isn't important.The Gus wine scene was interesting.