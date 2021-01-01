I don't think I can say that BCS has the best or most interesting storyline like some of my other favourite shows, but I think after those last few episodes, I can definitely say it is the "best quality" show I have ever seen, from the characters and arcs, to the plot development, to the filming and shots. Every scene is just so full and meticulously thought out, every character so intriguing and fleshed out, and everything seems so easy and effortless in the way they present everything. That scene with Gus savouring the wine and listening to the head waiter's story in silence savouring the peace and letting his guard down after living in paranoia for so long was very rewarding and so enjoyable to take in. Superb.