Author Topic: Better Call Saul

Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,230
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Better Call Saul
Reply #1840 on: Yesterday at 06:16:11 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 04:58:03 am
Yeah, of course it was. Fring was besotted with the guy.

I dont know why people want to deny it as if its an accusation...
Not me.

I just don't see the world in black and white. Characters don't have to be pigeon-holed as straight or gay. Scenarios can be more nuanced.

It doesn't matter to me if Gus is labelled gay, straight, or other. It's just a label.
But it fits better if his orientation/desire is open to interpretation rather than people eager to jump to the simple conclusion that he is gay.

If you have an asexual colleague, talk to them. It will broaden your mind.
Another colleague of mine thinks that Gus may be a strict Roman Catholic. No sex before marriage etc. But I don't buy that.

It wasn't until Alan X mentioned it that I remembered the scene with a young Gus and his business partner at Don Eladio's pool. I didn't even think that he and his partner were gay at the time of watching that scene in BB. Call me open-minded or just innocent. I just don't rush to labelling.
Logged

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Better Call Saul
Reply #1841 on: Yesterday at 08:24:55 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 06:16:11 pm
Not me.

I just don't see the world in black and white. Characters don't have to be pigeon-holed as straight or gay. Scenarios can be more nuanced.

It doesn't matter to me if Gus is labelled gay, straight, or other. It's just a label.
But it fits better if his orientation/desire is open to interpretation rather than people eager to jump to the simple conclusion that he is gay.

If you have an asexual colleague, talk to them. It will broaden your mind.
Another colleague of mine thinks that Gus may be a strict Roman Catholic. No sex before marriage etc. But I don't buy that.

It wasn't until Alan X mentioned it that I remembered the scene with a young Gus and his business partner at Don Eladio's pool. I didn't even think that he and his partner were gay at the time of watching that scene in BB. Call me open-minded or just innocent. I just don't rush to labelling.

This comes across very much like "I'm holier than thou"  ;D

Gus is a TV character. It's perfectly fine to label him as gay, at this moment, when the directors/writers have pretty much gone out their way to make this seem like the case.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Seebab

  • hit that post. We winced.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,743
Re: Better Call Saul
Reply #1842 on: Yesterday at 09:00:25 pm
I don't think I can say that BCS has the best or most interesting storyline like some of my other favourite shows, but I think after those last few episodes, I can definitely say it is the "best quality" show I have ever seen, from the characters and arcs, to the plot development, to the filming and shots. Every scene is just so full and meticulously thought out, every character so intriguing and fleshed out, and everything seems so easy and effortless in the way they present everything. That scene with Gus savouring the wine and listening to the head waiter's story in silence savouring the peace and letting his guard down after living in paranoia for so long was very rewarding and so enjoyable to take in. Superb.
Logged
Some folks are born into a good life
Other folks get it anyway anyhow

sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Better Call Saul
Reply #1843 on: Yesterday at 11:51:28 pm
Spoiler
Having watched all of BB and all of BCS so far it had never even crossed my mind that Gus might be gay, I always just assumed Max was his friend in BB and that he was just being polite to David. Initially with David I got the impression Gus wanted to get away from him but Gus is too polite to tell someone to fuck off. Although I still dont think its fully settled whether or not Gus is gay I can see theres a fairly strong argument that he is having read some of the things people have pointed out and revisited various scenes in my head.

Its interesting reading this thread seeing what others have picked up on that I havent noticed, theres so much going on and a lot of things are quite subtle and easy to miss. Although it makes no odds to the story if Gus is or isnt gay its a good example of something I was completely oblivious to before reading the discussion here.
[close]
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,778
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Better Call Saul
Reply #1844 on: Today at 12:23:52 am
Spoiler
I think the entire discussion on Gus's sexuality highlights just how well the show is layered. There are so many implicit events, effects and connections for those who look that deeply, but it's equally possible to watch, follow and love at face value with the basic plots. It's a balance almost impossible to get right.
[close]
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,857
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Better Call Saul
Reply #1845 on: Today at 12:47:11 am
Rewatching BB and when Jessie and Walt take Saul into the desert, he thinks it's someone else who's sent a hit on him (Ignacio?!) -- surely this will come into play and also maybe the fact he was Emilio's lawyer too?
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,230
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Better Call Saul
Reply #1846 on: Today at 12:49:23 am
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 11:51:28 pm
Spoiler
Having watched all of BB and all of BCS so far it had never even crossed my mind that Gus might be gay, I always just assumed Max was his friend in BB and that he was just being polite to David. Initially with David I got the impression Gus wanted to get away from him but Gus is too polite to tell someone to fuck off. Although I still dont think its fully settled whether or not Gus is gay I can see theres a fairly strong argument that he is having read some of the things people have pointed out and revisited various scenes in my head.

Its interesting reading this thread seeing what others have picked up on that I havent noticed, theres so much going on and a lot of things are quite subtle and easy to miss. Although it makes no odds to the story if Gus is or isnt gay its a good example of something I was completely oblivious to before reading the discussion here.
[close]
I think you're on to something here..

Thinking a bit deeper on this, I now think that David's objective all along was to ply Gus with enough wine in order to crack Gus and get him to tell him to fuck off. Thereby winning his wager with the barmaid.

Looking forward to seeing this scene pan out in the next episode.
Logged

Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,230
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Better Call Saul
Reply #1847 on: Today at 12:51:21 am
Spoiler
I don't think anyone's mentioned it so far in this thread.. but was one of the wines that David and Gus talked about/drank the drink that is eventually used to kill Don Eladio at that BB party?
[close]
Logged

duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,260
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Better Call Saul
Reply #1848 on: Today at 01:21:03 am
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 12:51:21 am
Spoiler
I don't think anyone's mentioned it so far in this thread.. but was one of the wines that David and Gus talked about/drank the drink that is eventually used to kill Don Eladio at that BB party?
[close]
Wasnt it some special brand of tequila they used
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,270
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Better Call Saul
Reply #1849 on: Today at 01:38:39 am
Quote from: duvva on Today at 01:21:03 am
Wasnt it some special brand of tequila they used

Zafiro Anejo, the stopper of which was also found in the wreckage/flotsam of Saul's mansion. Jimmy and Kim used in when they swindled the guy in season 2, think his name was Ken...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Better Call Saul
Reply #1850 on: Today at 05:39:39 am
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 01:42:34 am
I love the small touches that actually carry so much meaning in the show.

Like when Gus puts on his jacket from the back seat of his car at Don Eladio's.
And the shot focuses on the swinging hanger in the foreground.
Gave the impression of a hanging, or a fear of one.

What a great show, one of the best I think. Gus looking into the swimming pool thinking ahead  :o ;D
Logged

Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,313
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Better Call Saul
Reply #1851 on: Today at 07:22:09 am
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 12:47:11 am
Rewatching BB and when Jessie and Walt take Saul into the desert, he thinks it's someone else who's sent a hit on him (Ignacio?!) -- surely this will come into play and also maybe the fact he was Emilio's lawyer too?

Spoiler
So I do think well see those events retold in the next episode or two. But I dont really think there needs to be a big explanation of the above - he basically invokes the names of two cartel linked guys he knows (Nacho and Lalo) who may want to get revenge on him because he thinks Walt and Jesse are working for them. As it stands in BCS, he doesnt know either are dead so it stands to reason that hes worried they would reappear at some point.

Either that, or well see that Saul was expecting the visit from Walt/Jesse after a warning from Mike, and hes just acting.[\spoiler]
[close]
Logged
