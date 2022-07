Spoiler

Having watched all of BB and all of BCS so far it had never even crossed my mind that Gus might be gay, I always just assumed Max was his friend in BB and that he was just being polite to David. Initially with David I got the impression Gus wanted to get away from him but Gus is too polite to tell someone to fuck off. Although I still donít think itís fully settled whether or not Gus is gay I can see thereís a fairly strong argument that he is having read some of the things people have pointed out and revisited various scenes in my head.



Itís interesting reading this thread seeing what others have picked up on that I havenít noticed, thereís so much going on and a lot of things are quite subtle and easy to miss. Although it makes no odds to the story if Gus is or isnít gay itís a good example of something I was completely oblivious to before reading the discussion here.