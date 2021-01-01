« previous next »
Better Call Saul

ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,842
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Better Call Saul
Reply #1800 on: Today at 09:46:52 am
Wow

Tremendous. Wow.
Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Better Call Saul
Reply #1801 on: Today at 09:58:26 am
Spoiler
I felt sick throughout that. Had it in my head going in that Kim might take her own life - unlike Jimmy, she can't live with the guilt and put it in a box. And then I started the episode on Netflix and the content warning at the start mentioned suicide and I was even more sure that was the outcome. Thankfully that wasn't the case (assume it was a ref to Howard's apparent fate) but the end was equally devastating as she ended things with Jimmy. And of course, his relationship with Kim is the only thing stopping him from going full Saul, which is how the episode ends. I assumed a time jump was coming, and I'm fascinated to see how the show handles the remaining four episodes. At a guess, I'm expecting the next episode will be slightly pre-BB, with a fully-fledged Saul and some more SuperLab construction stuff. Then I'd guess an episode set in BB-era, with Walt and Jesse appearing, and a different look at how Saul ended up in business with them (more Gus influence presumably). But at this rate I'm expecting maybe the final two episodes will be fully focused on Gene, because at this point that's the only story that matters. And I do think we will see Kim again in that storyline, especially since Gene is in Kim's home state.
[close]
Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,872
  • Indefatigability
Re: Better Call Saul
Reply #1802 on: Today at 10:33:27 am
So...not reading anything. Racing home after work and getting this on.
duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,256
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Better Call Saul
Reply #1803 on: Today at 11:30:46 am
Spoiler
I felt quite sad at the end of the episode that was probably the last time well see Kim and Jimmy as weve known them throughout BCS. I think as suggested above we are likely to see Full blown Saul in BB universe and then something of Gene (and my personal hope that he and Kim are reconciled in the future)
[close]
UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,694
Re: Better Call Saul
Reply #1804 on: Today at 11:37:54 am
Spoiler
it seems interesting to me that Saul doesn't keep any photos or anything of Kim in his office - it seems as though Kim didn't 'disappear' as much as it was too painful for Jimmy to have any reminders of her
[close]
Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Better Call Saul
Reply #1805 on: Today at 12:09:04 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 11:37:54 am
Spoiler
it seems interesting to me that Saul doesn't keep any photos or anything of Kim in his office - it seems as though Kim didn't 'disappear' as much as it was too painful for Jimmy to have any reminders of her
[close]

Spoiler
He's a master of shutting away his pain. Look what happened after Chuck died - he just buried his feelings and moved on. It's the same with Kim, too painful so he compartmentalises it and carries on.

I suspect that in the next couple of episodes we'll see that Jimmy isn't completely gone, but whereas before it was Jimmy with flashes of Saul, it'll be the reverse now. Fascinating that the creators said they expected to reach this point (full Saul) at the end of season one, instead it's taken until beyond the midpoint of season six.

Also no way that's the end of Kim - I'm sure we'll be seeing her before the end. In the same way that Breaking Bad became about Jesse as much as Walt, Better Call Saul has become as much about Kim as it is about Jimmy. So no way does she exit when there's still four episodes to go.. I'm expecting her to return in the penultimate episode in the Gene timeline, but could be wrong. The good ending, of course, would be Jimmy and Kim reuniting in Omaha to pull one last con on the  cab driver and go off into the sunset, but there's no way they go for anything that simple.
[close]
ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,842
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Better Call Saul
Reply #1806 on: Today at 04:55:54 pm
How would Walt appear? (I know he is supposed to)

Jesse knew Saul before Walt so that makes sense

It's still about four years til breaking bad. Saul still thinking about Lalo and Nacho?

Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Better Call Saul
Reply #1807 on: Today at 05:12:08 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 04:55:54 pm
How would Walt appear? (I know he is supposed to)

Jesse knew Saul before Walt so that makes sense

It's still about four years til breaking bad. Saul still thinking about Lalo and Nacho?

Spoiler
I'm not sure when exactly the last scene with Saul is set (saw some suggestions it was 2005, so a few years from Walt and Jesse) but it can easily skip ahead again. I don't think they're just going to shoehorn in Bryan Cranston and have him walking past Saul on the street, it's going to be something substantive and that can only happen once we reach the events of Breaking Bad so they'll get to that point in the story sometime in the next couple of episodes IMO. Question for me is what they want to show us from this era, because from a storyline POV there's seemingly not much left to consider. It seems like Jimmy is now Saul, completely. Kim is gone. Gus and Mike have seen off the competition. Howard and Lalo are dead. My guess is we'll see a completely different perspective put on the events of Breaking Bad - Gus hearing about a new distributor, Mike working to locate Walt. There's a scene in BB where Saul tracks down Walt at his school and I'd wager that we'll find out that it's Gus, via Mike, who put Saul up to that. Maybe that will be the focus in the next couple of episodes - how do we get to the point where Saul, who with Kim gone is now comfortable being the sleazy lawyer, progresses to actively being a criminal? Remember, the first time he appeared in BB he suggested that Walt murder Badger. He's Saul now in BCS, but he still might not be that Saul.

But really, in terms of storyline, the only thing that matters now is Gene, right? Everything else is resolved.
[close]
Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,548
  • Truthiness
Re: Better Call Saul
Reply #1808 on: Today at 06:58:10 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 09:04:40 am
That episode had everything from an emotional standpoint. We are truly in the presence of greatness.
Spoiler
Nothing really happened. And yet everything happened.

It added so much to characters we thought we knew everything about - Gustavo's loneliness and longing, Kim acknowledging that she enjoyed the escapades with Jimmy but what they had could never be put back together, and Jimmy compartmentalizing it all like nobody else in history. A writing and acting tour de force from everyone.
[close]
Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,648
Re: Better Call Saul
Reply #1809 on: Today at 07:27:21 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:12:08 pm
Spoiler
I'm not sure when exactly the last scene with Saul is set (saw some suggestions it was 2005, so a few years from Walt and Jesse) but it can easily skip ahead again. I don't think they're just going to shoehorn in Bryan Cranston and have him walking past Saul on the street, it's going to be something substantive and that can only happen once we reach the events of Breaking Bad so they'll get to that point in the story sometime in the next couple of episodes IMO. Question for me is what they want to show us from this era, because from a storyline POV there's seemingly not much left to consider. It seems like Jimmy is now Saul, completely. Kim is gone. Gus and Mike have seen off the competition. Howard and Lalo are dead. My guess is we'll see a completely different perspective put on the events of Breaking Bad - Gus hearing about a new distributor, Mike working to locate Walt. There's a scene in BB where Saul tracks down Walt at his school and I'd wager that we'll find out that it's Gus, via Mike, who put Saul up to that. Maybe that will be the focus in the next couple of episodes - how do we get to the point where Saul, who with Kim gone is now comfortable being the sleazy lawyer, progresses to actively being a criminal? Remember, the first time he appeared in BB he suggested that Walt murder Badger. He's Saul now in BCS, but he still might not be that Saul.

But really, in terms of storyline, the only thing that matters now is Gene, right? Everything else is resolved.
[close]

Spoiler
I think the fact hes lost a lot of hair during the time leap tells me were now in, or close to, the BB timeline.

Also, theres another clue. Hes on the phone talking about a public masturbator hes supposed to be representing. In BB, he thinks Badger is a public masturbator hes representing. It could just be that he has a lot of those cases, but it could be a clue to the timeline. I think were in 2008 at least.
[close]
Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Better Call Saul
Reply #1810 on: Today at 07:41:14 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:27:21 pm
Spoiler
I think the fact hes lost a lot of hair during the time leap tells me were now in, or close to, the BB timeline.

Also, theres another clue. Hes on the phone talking about a public masturbator hes supposed to be representing. In BB, he thinks Badger is a public masturbator hes representing. It could just be that he has a lot of those cases, but it could be a clue to the timeline. I think were in 2008 at least.
[close]

Spoiler
That makes sense. Review I read mentioned something on his car referring to 2005, but that could be explained away. It would be more logical that were now in BB-era, and in the next episode well be seeing Walt and Jesse and perhaps Gale completing some cooks in the SuperLab.

My biggest question now is how many episodes we spend fully focused on Gene. I think its probably all of the final two, but it might even be three - its the most narratively rich thing left to explore. Sure, itll be fun seeing alternate views on things weve seen in BB, but Im not sure how much it can really say. [\spoiler]
[close]
UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,694
Re: Better Call Saul
Reply #1811 on: Today at 09:17:24 pm
I didn't quite get the

Spoiler
Frings at the bar scene - why did he look startled and walked out quickly? Did I miss something?
[close]
duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,256
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Better Call Saul
Reply #1812 on: Today at 09:24:28 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:17:24 pm
I didn't quite get the

Spoiler
Frings at the bar scene - why did he look startled and walked out quickly? Did I miss something?
[close]

Think he perhaps suddenly felt hed dropped his guard a little more than usual, or decided to stop before things possibly developed further. The other chap disappearing to find something gave him the chance to exit without any awkwardness?
Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Better Call Saul
Reply #1813 on: Today at 09:41:42 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 09:24:28 pm
Think he perhaps suddenly felt hed dropped his guard a little more than usual, or decided to stop before things possibly developed further. The other chap disappearing to find something gave him the chance to exit without any awkwardness?

Yes, this.

Spoiler
He basically allowed himself a small indulgence after beating Lalo and surviving the questioning of the cartel. There was an assumption in BB that he was gay, and it felt like that was made clear here. But control is Frings number one setting, so after briefly enjoying himself he realised he cant go further and the mask comes back on.
[close]
