Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Spoiler it seems interesting to me that Saul doesn't keep any photos or anything of Kim in his office - it seems as though Kim didn't 'disappear' as much as it was too painful for Jimmy to have any reminders of her [close]
How would Walt appear? (I know he is supposed to)Jesse knew Saul before Walt so that makes senseIt's still about four years til breaking bad. Saul still thinking about Lalo and Nacho?
That episode had everything from an emotional standpoint. We are truly in the presence of greatness.
SpoilerI'm not sure when exactly the last scene with Saul is set (saw some suggestions it was 2005, so a few years from Walt and Jesse) but it can easily skip ahead again. I don't think they're just going to shoehorn in Bryan Cranston and have him walking past Saul on the street, it's going to be something substantive and that can only happen once we reach the events of Breaking Bad so they'll get to that point in the story sometime in the next couple of episodes IMO. Question for me is what they want to show us from this era, because from a storyline POV there's seemingly not much left to consider. It seems like Jimmy is now Saul, completely. Kim is gone. Gus and Mike have seen off the competition. Howard and Lalo are dead. My guess is we'll see a completely different perspective put on the events of Breaking Bad - Gus hearing about a new distributor, Mike working to locate Walt. There's a scene in BB where Saul tracks down Walt at his school and I'd wager that we'll find out that it's Gus, via Mike, who put Saul up to that. Maybe that will be the focus in the next couple of episodes - how do we get to the point where Saul, who with Kim gone is now comfortable being the sleazy lawyer, progresses to actively being a criminal? Remember, the first time he appeared in BB he suggested that Walt murder Badger. He's Saul now in BCS, but he still might not be that Saul.But really, in terms of storyline, the only thing that matters now is Gene, right? Everything else is resolved.[close]
SpoilerI think the fact hes lost a lot of hair during the time leap tells me were now in, or close to, the BB timeline. Also, theres another clue. Hes on the phone talking about a public masturbator hes supposed to be representing. In BB, he thinks Badger is a public masturbator hes representing. It could just be that he has a lot of those cases, but it could be a clue to the timeline. I think were in 2008 at least. [close]
I didn't quite get the Spoiler Frings at the bar scene - why did he look startled and walked out quickly? Did I miss something? [close]
Think he perhaps suddenly felt hed dropped his guard a little more than usual, or decided to stop before things possibly developed further. The other chap disappearing to find something gave him the chance to exit without any awkwardness?
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.5]