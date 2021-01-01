Spoiler

I'm not sure when exactly the last scene with Saul is set (saw some suggestions it was 2005, so a few years from Walt and Jesse) but it can easily skip ahead again. I don't think they're just going to shoehorn in Bryan Cranston and have him walking past Saul on the street, it's going to be something substantive and that can only happen once we reach the events of Breaking Bad so they'll get to that point in the story sometime in the next couple of episodes IMO. Question for me is what they want to show us from this era, because from a storyline POV there's seemingly not much left to consider. It seems like Jimmy is now Saul, completely. Kim is gone. Gus and Mike have seen off the competition. Howard and Lalo are dead. My guess is we'll see a completely different perspective put on the events of Breaking Bad - Gus hearing about a new distributor, Mike working to locate Walt. There's a scene in BB where Saul tracks down Walt at his school and I'd wager that we'll find out that it's Gus, via Mike, who put Saul up to that. Maybe that will be the focus in the next couple of episodes - how do we get to the point where Saul, who with Kim gone is now comfortable being the sleazy lawyer, progresses to actively being a criminal? Remember, the first time he appeared in BB he suggested that Walt murder Badger. He's Saul now in BCS, but he still might not be that Saul.



But really, in terms of storyline, the only thing that matters now is Gene, right? Everything else is resolved.