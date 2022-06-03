Damn



Hadnt seen a single second of BCS a few weeks ago, despite re-watching BB 2-3 times over the last few years. Not a clue why I didnt ever give it a go - phenomenal stuff. Just watched the last episode there - incredible.



Definitely a bit less intense overall than BB and more charm and humour. Agree with those who say it could surpass BB if they can end this well. Feels more consistent but the still think the BB highs and performances were on another level in terms of how dominant Walt and Jesse are throughout.



Hard not to compare them but fair fucks to Vince Gilligan.



Birthday is on July 9th, so this will round out my birthday weekend nicely.



Also, you can see a physical difference in BO in S6 E4&5 I wonder if thats where filming was halted after his heart attack.