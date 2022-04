definitely got the sense that Jimmy may have been starting to regret what Kim is becoming and his role in that. Also any thoughts on who’s in the car following them as they leave the Kettlemans at the end?

Spoiler

Yeah I agree, She's supposed to be the good one and the one who pulls him up when he's going too far. He really didn't agree with her behavior in that trailer. I thought it was Lalo but when you see the preview for episode 3 it changed my mind. Wouldn't surprise me if it's Mike as he knows Lalo isn't dead and probably keeping an eye on Saul as he thinks he may go after him