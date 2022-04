Spoiler

I get the impression that Mike doesn't care if he lives or dies. He has no regard for money or possessions and just does what he does. I've thought this ever since the death of his son was revealed in his backstory in episode 6 of season 1. The incredible "Five-0".That scene with Tyrus pointing a gun at his head had me transfixed. The man is the coolest motherfucker on TV. And its great knowing he will survive the whole series