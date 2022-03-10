« previous next »
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1480 on: April 9, 2022, 09:52:03 am »
Can't wait for it. Found this much more enjoyable than BB.
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1481 on: April 10, 2022, 04:01:13 pm »
Spoiler for the new season:

Walt and Jesse are back! Peter should revealed it at a fan event and the BCS Instagram posted a pic of Cranston and Paul from the new season. Really intrigued to see how they do integrate them, Im guessing it wont be a huge part of the storyline or anything. But interesting that the show is now entering the Breaking Bad timeline maybe just the first season which Saul wasnt involved in.
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1482 on: April 10, 2022, 08:28:14 pm »
Im not reading this
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1483 on: April 10, 2022, 08:54:30 pm »
Quote from: duvva on April 10, 2022, 08:28:14 pm
Im not reading this

 ;D

Welcome to the Fuck With Duvva thread...

Baneful hints about BD's spoiler now mandatory...
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1484 on: April 10, 2022, 09:22:21 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on April 10, 2022, 08:54:30 pm
;D

Welcome to the Fuck With Duvva thread...

Baneful hints about BD's spoiler now mandatory...
Christ, leave me some threads to read. Havent been in the Ozark or Top Boy threads for ages as Im behind
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1485 on: April 14, 2022, 05:43:33 am »
This show got me hooked. On season 3 currently and I'm loving it. Jimmy is really the very definition of tragicomic character.
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1486 on: April 14, 2022, 11:38:34 am »
Double bill to start things off on Tuesday, lovely.
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1487 on: April 16, 2022, 12:20:05 am »
Watching season series 5 again in preparation for series 6 next week, not certain that I agree completely with JB's contention that the show is much better than Breaking Bad, but I do agree that it is better.

Finely drawn, believeable and very real, perhaps it's the characters that make this series a bit better.

We know but don't really know what happens to Jimmy, and have no idea/are frightened to death of what might happen to Kim.

Don't imagine things climaxing with an artfully jerry-rigged M-60, and it will likelly be all the more tragic because of that...
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1488 on: April 16, 2022, 01:17:23 am »
Quote from: jackh on September 18, 2020, 11:33:06 am
Similar to Ozark - 4 episodes into this, but of the first season overall.  Absolutely love it - it's like they've thrown a My Name Is Earl-iness at Breaking Bad, and that's no bad thing!

Was expecting to have to repeat the following sentiment, but I'm pleased to see that Better Call Saul was released in a staggered way - rolling back the years ;D


Just watched the season five finale this evening - eighteen months is a pretty intense 'binge' given the pace I usually go at! Might actually wait a month or so, as daft as it sounds!

Superb stuff though - got no doubt they'll nail this final season to really secure its reputation as one of the greats.
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1489 on: April 16, 2022, 02:14:20 am »
Its a great show, amazing even. But breaking bad is better imo
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1490 on: April 16, 2022, 09:55:57 am »
Here's a nice 15-minute recap of Season 5 to catch people up

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_s_55cKycdA
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1491 on: April 17, 2022, 11:04:10 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on April  9, 2022, 09:52:03 am
Can't wait for it. Found this much more enjoyable than BB.

Feel like I can't skip any of BCS. almost everything either adds up, or it's good on its own merits. Symbolism, the use of colour (yellow and red for Jimmy's criminality, look at his car), gorgeous shots.

Seen Breaking Bad three times now and I end up skipping a lot. I basically like the characters far less. I love Kim, I snore at Skyler. Jimmy is more "entertaining" than Walt. This is a better Gus, a better Mike.

It's a clear improvement. It's hard to get away from the nostalgia, I mean virtually everyone saw BB first, and they're both top tier shows (I'd put The Wire above BB personally) but for me BCS shows a clear evolution and a tighter control especially in its pacing and characters

I mean take Lalo. What a character, and he was what, a throw away one liner in Breaking Bad? They conjured him so late in the series and he's just great. Nacho might be the weakest of the tritagonists but I still want him to be free.

Can
Not
wait
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1492 on: April 17, 2022, 07:05:12 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on April 17, 2022, 11:04:10 am
Feel like I can't skip any of BCS. almost everything either adds up, or it's good on its own merits. Symbolism, the use of colour (yellow and red for Jimmy's criminality, look at his car), gorgeous shots.

Seen Breaking Bad three times now and I end up skipping a lot. I basically like the characters far less. I love Kim, I snore at Skyler. Jimmy is more "entertaining" than Walt. This is a better Gus, a better Mike.

It's a clear improvement. It's hard to get away from the nostalgia, I mean virtually everyone saw BB first, and they're both top tier shows (I'd put The Wire above BB personally) but for me BCS shows a clear evolution and a tighter control especially in its pacing and characters

I mean take Lalo. What a character, and he was what, a throw away one liner in Breaking Bad? They conjured him so late in the series and he's just great. Nacho might be the weakest of the tritagonists but I still want him to be free.

Can
Not
wait

Kim is the writer's apology for Skyler night and day the difference in writing between those two.
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1493 on: April 18, 2022, 10:58:44 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on April 17, 2022, 07:05:12 pm
Kim is the writer's apology for Skyler night and day the difference in writing between those two.

As I think I read on a previous page/elsewhere, Kim has pretty much become the principle protagonist in Better Call Saul - Jimmy/Saul being the 'condition' to which she reacts & responds.
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1494 on: April 18, 2022, 11:15:27 am »
Howard's doomed  :D
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1495 on: April 19, 2022, 08:55:47 am »
Its there in my Netflix staring at me and Im not going to have chance to watch it until tomorrow evening
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1496 on: April 19, 2022, 10:43:02 am »
I'm actually glad I'm in the office today and not working from home as the temptation to watch bits would be too much!

Finish work! grab a KFC on the way home, watch the first 2 episodes then watch us smash Man Utd!

Doesn't get much better than that  ;D
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1497 on: April 19, 2022, 02:07:09 pm »
Why do they hate Howard so much? He's a pompous twat and was a dick to Kim but it's a bit odd how they go out of their way to fuck with him. You'd think with all the actual evil people J and K have encountered over the last couple of years they'd have some more perspective.

I understand though that you're not actually meant to root for Jimmy at least.
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1498 on: April 19, 2022, 06:30:19 pm »
He fucked with both of their careers more than once though, so its just a bit of get back at him the way I see it.
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1499 on: April 19, 2022, 07:37:09 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on April 19, 2022, 06:30:19 pm
He fucked with both of their careers more than once though, so its just a bit of get back at him the way I see it.

Plus, there is the Sandpiper settlement money in the background, for both of them.
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1500 on: April 19, 2022, 07:41:08 pm »
Saving them for a flight to a stag doo a week on Friday. Which is ideal

I'm flying on my own as my good ladies job has taken me away from the land of purple wheelie bins.
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1501 on: April 19, 2022, 09:01:21 pm »
Two amazing tense and funny episodes.

Can't wait for the next one...

And doh the season is split in two as well!
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1502 on: Yesterday at 06:10:56 am »
You lads have started watching season 6? It's not on Netflix yet
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1503 on: Yesterday at 06:21:20 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 06:10:56 am
You lads have started watching season 6? It's not on Netflix yet

Episodes 1 and 2 are
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1504 on: Yesterday at 09:51:15 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 06:10:56 am
You lads have started watching season 6? It's not on Netflix yet

Yes it is (two eps of it)

Haha, you couldn't watch it at 5pm last night. Think everyone dived into it at the same time
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1505 on: Yesterday at 02:32:19 pm »
Started watching it with the missus and we couldn't remember what the hell had happened in the last series.

Put the last episode of the last series on and still fairly in the dark, but going to give them a go tomorrow again :)
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1506 on: Yesterday at 02:43:06 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:32:19 pm
Started watching it with the missus and we couldn't remember what the hell had happened in the last series.

Put the last episode of the last series on and still fairly in the dark, but going to give them a go tomorrow again :)

I'm the same Andy.  Try this...

Quote from: Jack_Bauer on April 16, 2022, 09:55:57 am
Here's a nice 15-minute recap of Season 5 to catch people up

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_s_55cKycdA
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1507 on: Yesterday at 05:49:08 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 02:43:06 pm
I'm the same Andy.  Try this...


Brilliant cheers mate - will get the missus to take a gander too :)
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1508 on: Today at 12:36:37 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on April 19, 2022, 09:01:21 pm
Two amazing tense and funny episodes.

Can't wait for the next one...

And doh the season is split in two as well!
The schemes are so so clever, they have me chuckling away as they begin to plant the seeds. Some proper tense stuff in there as well as you say. Not a wasted character anywhere.

Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1509 on: Today at 12:53:32 am »
Jimmy/Saul feigning disinterest in Kims plot against Howard, then going (literally) balls first.

Brilliant show and better than BB in my opinion.
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1510 on: Today at 07:49:11 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 06:21:20 am
Episodes 1 and 2 are


Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 09:51:15 am
Yes it is (two eps of it)

Haha, you couldn't watch it at 5pm last night. Think everyone dived into it at the same time


Spoiler
Cheers, I've watched both episodes. I hope Nacho survives, but something tells me he's going to experience a terrible death by those two Salamanca brothers
[close]
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1511 on: Today at 08:18:35 am »
Given Breaking Bad gives some characters immunity from death if not drama and pain, Nacho as an original creation I am really rooting for
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1512 on: Today at 10:45:07 am »
Brilliant first few episodes  ;D

Spoiler
Loved the opening scene, So many items the camera picked up on that were in earlier episodes, The baseball cap he wore and the running shoes he was giving out during his time in the old peoples home etc there were loads  ;D Looking at Sauls house which I think is the first time we have ever seen it I think it's safe to say Kim wasn't living with him during the Breaking bad days as she would never live in a house like that. Speaking of Kim that scene in the trailer was brutal! how she just calmly sat there the whole time then made her move was very dark! Saul noticed this and the comment he made in the car about sheep and wolves was bang on! was also a throwback to the scene in his dads shop when he was kid.

Mike is a bloody legend! you had Gus whos a murdering drug lord and Tyrus who will do whatever Gus tells him pointing a gun at him so when he calmly turned around and locked the door spoke volumes about how Mike was in total control of that situation, At no stage did Mike look scared or intimated as he could quite easily have taken the gun from him like he did earlier in the show when he was in the car park.

Lalo paying for that mans dental treatment as a plan B for whenever he may need to fake his own death was genius  ;D

So many brilliant scenes and I've noticed the pacing has really picked up and you can start to tell now it's coming to an end.[/spolier]
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1513 on: Today at 11:58:12 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 10:45:07 am
Brilliant first few episodes  ;D

Spoiler
Loved the opening scene, So many items the camera picked up on that were in earlier episodes, The baseball cap he wore and the running shoes he was giving out during his time in the old peoples home etc there were loads  ;D Looking at Sauls house which I think is the first time we have ever seen it I think it's safe to say Kim wasn't living with him during the Breaking bad days as she would never live in a house like that. Speaking of Kim that scene in the trailer was brutal! how she just calmly sat there the whole time then made her move was very dark! Saul noticed this and the comment he made in the car about sheep and wolves was bang on! was also a throwback to the scene in his dads shop when he was kid.

Mike is a bloody legend! you had Gus whos a murdering drug lord and Tyrus who will do whatever Gus tells him pointing a gun at him so when he calmly turned around and locked the door spoke volumes about how Mike was in total control of that situation, At no stage did Mike look scared or intimated as he could quite easily have taken the gun from him like he did earlier in the show when he was in the car park.

Lalo paying for that mans dental treatment as a plan B for whenever he may need to fake his own death was genius  ;D

So many brilliant scenes and I've noticed the pacing has really picked up and you can start to tell now it's coming to an end.[/spolier]
Spoiler
definitely got the sense that Jimmy may have been starting to regret what Kim is becoming and his role in that
[close]
Re: Better Call Saul
« Reply #1514 on: Today at 12:01:21 pm »
I'm starting the final season today.

Just watched this great no nonsense recap on YT.   BETTER CALL SAUL Season 1-5 Recap | Everything You Need To Know Before Season 6 | Series Explained.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gy8zbVh7A2U
