Loved the opening scene, So many items the camera picked up on that were in earlier episodes, The baseball cap he wore and the running shoes he was giving out during his time in the old peoples home etc there were loadsLooking at Sauls house which I think is the first time we have ever seen it I think it's safe to say Kim wasn't living with him during the Breaking bad days as she would never live in a house like that. Speaking of Kim that scene in the trailer was brutal! how she just calmly sat there the whole time then made her move was very dark! Saul noticed this and the comment he made in the car about sheep and wolves was bang on! was also a throwback to the scene in his dads shop when he was kid.Mike is a bloody legend! you had Gus whos a murdering drug lord and Tyrus who will do whatever Gus tells him pointing a gun at him so when he calmly turned around and locked the door spoke volumes about how Mike was in total control of that situation, At no stage did Mike look scared or intimated as he could quite easily have taken the gun from him like he did earlier in the show when he was in the car park.Lalo paying for that mans dental treatment as a plan B for whenever he may need to fake his own death was geniusSo many brilliant scenes and I've noticed the pacing has really picked up and you can start to tell now it's coming to an end.[/spolier]