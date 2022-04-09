Watching season series 5 again in preparation for series 6 next week, not certain that I agree completely with JB's contention that the show is much better than Breaking Bad, but I do agree that it is better.



Finely drawn, believeable and very real, perhaps it's the characters that make this series a bit better.



We know but don't really know what happens to Jimmy, and have no idea/are frightened to death of what might happen to Kim.



Don't imagine things climaxing with an artfully jerry-rigged M-60, and it will likelly be all the more tragic because of that...