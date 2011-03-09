« previous next »
GoodFellas

Re: GoodFellas
Reply #40 on: October 3, 2013, 08:03:49 pm
Quote from: Draex on October 2, 2013, 11:43:59 pm
Don't see an arguement on which are better - they are from a generation of standout films that will stand the test of time, fantastic stories, excellent depth of character etc.

I think Pesci is better in goodfellas than Casino though, De Niro is better in Goodfellas!

There is an argument, but the arguements themselves are, by definition, the reason why you can't argue.

It depends on which way you take the argument... Definitions, definitions... definitions...

Just as a general everyday pub discussion... "Which is better?", it comes down to personal preference I guess, unless you are defining the boundaries as to why which one is better. I.e, are we talking about just Gangster or Crime films, are we talking about Scorsese films, are we talking about writing, direction and/or "filmic"?

There are so many different ways to settle this, that... It can't be settled. As stated, it's easier to buy into Goodfella's because it is a very human story, it's the relationships and journey's of the human characters. All the people (mostly), are based on real people and Scorsese et al have been very clever in selling you the idea that these guys as "Stand-up Guys". Casino, whilst based on a non fiction book, is more about the precinct I feel. Whilst Ace Rothstein is a very fleshy character, look behind the facets and Ace Rothstein (Who is arguably based, yes based on Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal), is nothing more than an Antropomorphic representation of "Las Vegas" (as a mob run entity). If you watch Casino, watch it with a thick pair of "Metaphor Glasses", because it's all there, it tells you what Las Vegas was and is, very cleverly indeed.

For me, (and this opinion has changed a couple of times), Goodfellas is a better film than Casino.  :o

One argument that is... well, unarguable is the award noms. Goodfella's faaaaaarr outweighs Casino on the Awards front, and personal tastes aside, you can't really argue with that.

But for me, it's not just that. Whilst I really love Casino, I do feel that it is about 15-20% longer than it needed to be, the pacing felt off at times. If it was a piece of writing, it would be marked as "Too Verbose". Casino has some great acting and great dialogue, but the backing soundtrack for me, on Casino, is a little hit-and-miss, I felt it jarred the action a bit.

These are just a few reasons why I put Goodfella's above Casino on my DVD pile. 



Re: GoodFellas
Reply #41 on: October 3, 2013, 09:41:40 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on October 3, 2013, 08:53:30 am




Oh, I like this one... One dog goes one way, the other dog goes the other way, and this guy's sayin', "Whadda ya want from me?' Guy's got a nice head of white hair, it's beautiful.

Looks like someone we know.
Re: GoodFellas
Reply #42 on: October 4, 2013, 12:30:12 am
Goodfellas is to the mob the way that Platoon was to Vietnam. The best movies to cover each
Re: GoodFellas
Reply #43 on: October 4, 2013, 07:11:04 am
Quote from: lucabrasi on October 4, 2013, 12:30:12 am
Goodfellas is to the mob the way that Platoon was to Vietnam. The best movies to cover each

Really? Just taking the obvious candidates, The Godfather and Apocalypse Now are better movies than those two. Up there and great movies in themselves but 'the best' is a big call.
Re: GoodFellas
Reply #44 on: October 4, 2013, 11:06:58 am
Absolutely love Goodfellas. Probably in my top 3 films of all-time.

I was about 17 when it first came out, and it's probably responsible for turning me into a bit of a film geek. Before Goodfellas, I'd never noticed how much work a director does. For me at the time, it was just about if I liked the story and liked the actors.

When I watched Goodfellas, I appreciated for the first time things like camera angles, editing, the way Scorsese puts the music together (still can't hear Layla without thinking of the bodies hanging in a frozen meat locker or Monkey Man by the Stones without imagining a coked-up, paranoid Henry). The way that Scorsese filmed Henry & Karen's first date in one long tracking shot - absolute genius. When Henry breaks the fourth wall at the end and addresses the audience directly. The whole thing is a demonstration of Scorsese's complete mastery of film-making.

May have to watch it again soon, it's one of the few films I've ended up buying on VHS, DVD and Blu-Ray.
Re: GoodFellas
Reply #45 on: October 4, 2013, 11:47:31 am
The scene with the one continuous camera shot through the bar when we are introduced to some characters is awesome.

"I'm gonna go get the papers, get the papers"
Re: GoodFellas
Reply #46 on: October 4, 2013, 11:49:42 am
One of my favourite scenes from Goodfellas was when Henry and his girl took that unorthodox entrance into the Copa right to the front table. The camera following them past the bouncers, through the kitchen, etc. I also like films which are narrated for some reason.
Re: GoodFellas
Reply #47 on: October 4, 2013, 01:44:57 pm
The scene where Jimmy ( De Niro ) is puffing on a cigarette and decides to whack the whole crew. The look on his face, the stare, is so chilling yet calm. Sunshine of Your Love by Cream  in the background as well. Just brilliant.
Re: GoodFellas
Reply #48 on: October 4, 2013, 02:16:10 pm
And I thought this thread would be about me...
Re: GoodFellas
Reply #49 on: May 6, 2015, 07:24:34 pm
Do people reckon Jimmy was going to whack Karen in the shop or what?
Re: GoodFellas
Reply #50 on: May 6, 2015, 07:27:32 pm
Quote from: Kidder. on May 6, 2015, 07:24:34 pm
Do people reckon Jimmy was going to whack Karen in the shop or what?

Well it's what Scorsese wanted us to think.
Re: GoodFellas
Reply #51 on: May 6, 2015, 10:44:19 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on October 1, 2013, 08:43:29 pm
Prefer Goodfellas to Casino and Taxi Driver but The Godfather 1 and 2 are in a class above IMO.
Same here. I love Goodfellas but to me Godfather 1 & 2 are perfection.
Re: GoodFellas
Reply #52 on: May 7, 2015, 01:20:03 am
Quote from: Kidder. on May 6, 2015, 07:24:34 pm
Do people reckon Jimmy was going to whack Karen in the shop or what?

Yeah, almost certainly.
Re: GoodFellas
Reply #53 on: May 7, 2015, 03:52:33 am
Quote from: Kidder. on May 6, 2015, 07:24:34 pm
Do people reckon Jimmy was going to whack Karen in the shop or what?

Surely.

Quote from: ALPH1217 on October 4, 2013, 11:49:42 am
One of my favourite scenes from Goodfellas was when Henry and his girl took that unorthodox entrance into the Copa right to the front table. The camera following them past the bouncers, through the kitchen, etc. I also like films which are narrated for some reason.

Yeah that is my favourite scene as in the film as well.
Re: GoodFellas
Reply #54 on: June 14, 2015, 07:32:08 am
Goodfellas, 25 Years On: Cast Members Reminisce


Quote from: Hazell on October 3, 2013, 09:41:40 pm

Oh, I like this one... One dog goes one way, the other dog goes the other way, and this guy's sayin', "Whadda ya want from me?' Guy's got a nice head of white hair, it's beautiful.

Looks like someone we know.



Pileggi [the writer]: You know that scene where Mrs. Scorsese [the directors mother, who plays the mother of a gangster] is talking about how shes taken up painting? My mother was taking up painting. One of the pictures my mother did was this guy in a boat with one dog looking one way, the other looking the other. So my mothers picture ends up in movie. The last credit in the movie is Painting by Susan Pileggi. She referred to the movie until she died as my movie.




Paul Sorvino (Paulie) I called my manager three days before we started shooting and said: Get me out. Im going to ruin this great mans picture, and Im going to ruin myself.  ... Then I was going by the hall mirror to adjust my tie. I was just inconsolable. And I looked in the mirror and literally jumped back a foot. I saw a look Id never seen, something in my eyes that alarmed me. A deadly soulless look in my eyes that scared me and was overwhelmingly threatening. And I looked to the heavens and said, Youve found it.


http://www.nytimes.com/2015/06/14/movies/goodfellas-25-years-on-cast-members-reminisce.html?hp&action=click&pgtype=Homepage&module=mini-moth&region=top-stories-below&WT.nav=top-stories-below
Re: GoodFellas
Reply #55 on: June 14, 2015, 02:18:47 pm
I love the prison cooking scene

makes me so hungry
Re: GoodFellas
Reply #56 on: June 17, 2015, 12:42:32 pm
Quote from: Cusamano on June 14, 2015, 02:18:47 pm
I love the prison cooking scene

makes me so hungry

"Garlic sliced so thin it liquifies in the pan with just a little oil"
Re: GoodFellas
Reply #57 on: June 17, 2015, 01:32:42 pm
Sainsbury's are selling the 25th Anniversary Bluray of Goodfellas for £10 in store, or at least they are in my local branch.  Plenty of extras including a pretty decent booklet, more importantly it's a new transfer.  The previous release looked washed out and was riddled with artifacts.  This new release looks fantastic.
Re: GoodFellas
Reply #58 on: June 17, 2015, 03:28:52 pm
If you like the film you'll love the book, the narration in the book is almost identical. But had they taken everything from the book and put it on screen, the movie would probably have lasted 15-20 hours, fantastic read.
Re: GoodFellas
Reply #59 on: June 17, 2015, 09:35:51 pm
Quote from: rob1408 on June 17, 2015, 01:32:42 pm
Sainsbury's are selling the 25th Anniversary Bluray of Goodfellas for £10 in store, or at least they are in my local branch.  Plenty of extras including a pretty decent booklet, more importantly it's a new transfer.  The previous release looked washed out and was riddled with artifacts.  This new release looks fantastic.

I'll have to add this to my collection, great film.
Re: GoodFellas
Reply #60 on: June 18, 2015, 08:58:37 am
Its an amazing movie of that there can be no doubt. I believe the whole "funny how" scene was 90% improv if not all improv, cant remember where i read that though so may need some checking out.

edit: not 90% improvised or improvised as such still classic - but http://www.businessinsider.com/goodfellas-joe-pesci-funny-how-scene-2015-5
Re: GoodFellas
Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 11:51:05 pm
On BBC2 tonight.

What's the green drink they're always on?
Re: GoodFellas
Reply #62 on: Today at 12:21:30 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 11:51:05 pm
On BBC2 tonight.

What's the green drink they're always on?

Could be Crème de menthe. Pretty sure the only other drink with the same appearance would be Midori, which wasn't really mainstream during the time the movie is set.
