Don't see an arguement on which are better - they are from a generation of standout films that will stand the test of time, fantastic stories, excellent depth of character etc.



I think Pesci is better in goodfellas than Casino though, De Niro is better in Goodfellas!



There is an argument, but the arguements themselves are, by definition, the reason why you can't argue.It depends on which way you take the argument... Definitions, definitions... definitions...Just as a general everyday pub discussion... "Which is better?", it comes down to personal preference I guess, unless you are defining the boundaries as to why which one is better. I.e, are we talking about just Gangster or Crime films, are we talking about Scorsese films, are we talking about writing, direction and/or "filmic"?There are so many different ways to settle this, that... It can't be settled. As stated, it's easier to buy into Goodfella's because it is a very human story, it's the relationships and journey's of the human characters. All the people (mostly), are based on real people and Scorsese et al have been very clever in selling you the idea that these guys as "Stand-up Guys". Casino, whilst based on a non fiction book, is more about the precinct I feel. Whilst Ace Rothstein is a very fleshy character, look behind the facets and Ace Rothstein (Who is arguably based, yes based on Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal), is nothing more than an Antropomorphic representation of "Las Vegas" (as a mob run entity). If you watch Casino, watch it with a thick pair of "Metaphor Glasses", because it's all there, it tells you what Las Vegas was and is, very cleverly indeed.For me, (and this opinion has changed a couple of times), Goodfellas is a better film than Casino.One argument that is... well, unarguable is the award noms. Goodfella's faaaaaarr outweighs Casino on the Awards front, and personal tastes aside, you can't really argue with that.But for me, it's not just that. Whilst I really love Casino, I do feel that it is about 15-20% longer than it needed to be, the pacing felt off at times. If it was a piece of writing, it would be marked as "Too Verbose". Casino has some great acting and great dialogue, but the backing soundtrack for me, on Casino, is a little hit-and-miss, I felt it jarred the action a bit.These are just a few reasons why I put Goodfella's above Casino on my DVD pile.