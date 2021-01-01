Basketball befuddles me. If the USA got its top team for each Olympics without people bailing etc. would it really be a tight series of games? I ask that in seriousness - I dont have a clue about international basketball.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Dont get a great deal of reward for winning that race. 20 points off the lead.
You get exactly the same as winning the 1st race, or the 3rd race. It's only the final points race where there is more than 40 points available.
Kenny through to the final of the Keirin, Carlin out. Think Carlin sacrificed himself a bit for Kenny there.
Amazed the Japan and TTO didnt qualify
HAHAHAHA GOLD FOR JASON KENNY!!!Just fucking destroyed them all
Here comes the omnium points race then. Need the performance of her life from Laura Kenny.No idea what tactics would be best to be honest. She needs to gain a lap and score consistently in the sprints to stand a chance.
