Been seeing ROC this whole time and only just read that it's Russia, who are banned. I do get the point that individual athletes shouldn't necessarily be punished, but why are they being grouped at all? There should just be a broad 'stateless' collective for athletes not competing under a national banner, not included in the medals tables.



When you say 'broad 'stateless' collective for athletes not competing under a national banner' they technically aren't. They do not get a national anthem played and do not compete under a Russian flag. They are competing as a separate entityBut those that have shown that they are competing fairly and cleanly and have been since before Russia were banned have been permitted to compete. There have been many hoops their athletes have had to go through to be able to prove they are competing clean.Many athletes competing under the ROC have been highly critical of their previous Olympic committee that got them banned which is very brave because they are basically taking a pop at Putin himselfThe ROC doesn't just apply to the Olympics. There is a driver in the F1 who is Russian but cannot be classed as Russian under his classification at races. If he were to win a race he would not have his national anthem played and would not have his national flag flying over his podium.