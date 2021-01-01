« previous next »
Kekule

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2840 on: Today at 10:11:11 am
Ethan Hayter: that was fuckinger I mean flipping tough live on the BBC at 10 in the morning.  ;D
cdav

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2841 on: Today at 10:11:19 am
Love the comedy swear in an interview, the interviewer is so tense around it
a treeless whopper

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2842 on: Today at 10:11:48 am
Interviews on the Beeb with swearing are always great.
Scottymuser

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2843 on: Today at 10:11:58 am
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:07:52 am
They looked disappointed with Silver , think they might have got there tactics  wrong


Definitely - they sat up a number of times in the sprints, settling for 3rd/4th when maybe 2nd was a possibility - they also looked like they had enough left in the tank that if it was  3-4 laps left they'd have been able to continue, gain the lap and win, so just left it a little too late
Welshred

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2844 on: Today at 10:12:12 am
;D

I've enjoyed how the BBC haven't apologised for any of the swearing live on tv though
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2845 on: Today at 10:15:55 am
The BMX girl (Bethany Shreiver?) did some excellent swearing too but it was about 4am so probably had a lot less viewers. :D
TheShanklyGates

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2846 on: Today at 10:19:49 am
Marchant just didn't have the legs. Ahh well.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2847 on: Today at 10:20:51 am
Was the Hong Kong cyclist wearing our away kit from last season?
fucking appalled

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2848 on: Today at 10:35:25 am
What a fucking beast Hoy was
a treeless whopper

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2849 on: Today at 10:36:30 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:35:25 am
What a fucking beast Hoy was

Yep, amazing. His show on the Keirin on iPlayer is well worth a watch.
Knight

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2850 on: Today at 10:36:53 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:35:25 am
What a fucking beast Hoy was

That clip from 2012 was incredible. And the roar of the crowd. Glorious stuff.
Agent99

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2851 on: Today at 10:37:26 am
Jason Kenny talking about his form.
Quote
I want to be the fastest basically, but blatantly Im obviously not the fastest, he said. It doesnt mean I cant come away with something from the Olympics.

The keirin is all about being in the right place at the right time and scrapping for every inch.

Thats what Ill do now, thats what I did today and Ill keep that mentality going forward and hopefully get something out of it.

Asked why he was not at his best, Kenny added: Thatll be for the debrief afterwards. For whatever reason the tapering just hasnt worked.

Well have to sit down and work out why that was. Hopefully its not that Im just too old now and getting slower.

Its not really one to worry about for now. For the minute weve got the form weve got and well try to make the most of it.
itsalltosh

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2852 on: Today at 10:42:12 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:15:55 am
The BMX girl (Bethany Shreiver?) did some excellent swearing too but it was about 4am so probably had a lot less viewers. :D

Adam Peaty in the middle of the night too
a treeless whopper

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2853 on: Today at 10:42:29 am
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:37:26 am
Jason Kenny talking about his form.

Interesting that. Kenny has not had the legs this time out and whilst he is older than a lot of the riders, he isnt that old.

Still, what a legend!
TheShanklyGates

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2854 on: Today at 10:45:05 am
Couple of obstacles knocked down for Choong in the Modern Pentathlon but he's still leading going into the laser run. No idea how good he is at that but he's well placed for a medal.
Scottymuser

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2855 on: Today at 10:57:10 am
Choong not clean (2 fences hit - and the 1st 100% rider error coming into the start).  Luckily only 1 person close to him hit hit fewer fences,  - so he will start the run/shoot with a 12s advantage on the Korean Jung Jinhwa (who is pretty average at the run usually - 27th out of all 36 competitors at this years WC, 18th in 2019 version 6s slower than Choong), 21s on the Czech athlete Jan Kuf (21st in the years WC 15s quicker than the Korean).  The quicker runners you'd expect to be (based on last 2 WCs) the Egyptians (the first of whom is 50s back), the second Korean Jung Woongtae (28s back - went 20s quicker than Choong in the 2019 WCs), Dogue (90s behind) and Lu Shuhuan (nearly 90s back)
Red-Soldier

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2856 on: Today at 11:21:45 am
Often see a lot of modern pentathlon training down the local council estate.
gazzalfc

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2857 on: Today at 11:26:22 am
Was he on the same horse as Kate French was on yesterday?  Was that just the luck of the draw or was that be design?
Scottymuser

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2858 on: Today at 11:30:19 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:26:22 am
Was he on the same horse as Kate French was on yesterday?  Was that just the luck of the draw or was that be design?

Luck of the draw - but that horse was by no means the best (at least in terms of how many fences they hit) - French went clean, but slow, and the other 3 riders hit 2 fences each.  Farome, for instance - hit zero fences today in 2 rides, and only 1 yesterday; John hit 1 yday in 2 runs although wasn't used today as well.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2859 on: Today at 11:30:23 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:26:22 am
Was he on the same horse as Kate French was on yesterday?  Was that just the luck of the draw or was that be design?

Luck of the draw, the other British man today was on a different horse to the other British woman yesterday.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2860 on: Today at 11:38:07 am
Choong lost a bit of time on the last shooting section, needs to hold his nerve next time...
tubby pls.

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2861 on: Today at 11:38:42 am
This could be very tight.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2862 on: Today at 11:39:39 am
And his lead is gone! He's fucked it :(

Hope he has something in reserve for this last run.
Kekule

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2863 on: Today at 11:40:12 am
Whered that Egyptian lad come from?!
TheShanklyGates

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2864 on: Today at 11:41:09 am
Choong kicks! He had more in the tank, good lad.

20th gold of the games for GB!

That Egpytian lad came from nowhere but he must have expended a lot of energy closing that gap and didn't have a kick at the end.
Kekule

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2865 on: Today at 11:41:17 am
Go on son!
tubby pls.

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2866 on: Today at 11:41:50 am
Love it, just dropped him at the end. Great running.
Scottymuser

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2867 on: Today at 11:42:18 am
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:40:12 am
Whered that Egyptian lad come from?!

I mentioned him as the quickest runner in the field - he was over 40s quicker than anyone else, but just had gone off a little too early, and Choong had plenty left in reserve to get the gold
TheShanklyGates

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2868 on: Today at 11:44:04 am
The Egyptian started 13th, 50 seconds behind Choong :o
sinnermichael

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2869 on: Today at 11:44:42 am
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:40:12 am
Whered that Egyptian lad come from?!

Addis Ababa.
Scottymuser

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2870 on: Today at 11:46:18 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:42:18 am
I mentioned him as the quickest runner in the field - he was over 40s quicker than anyone else, but just had gone off a little too early, and Choong had plenty left in reserve to get the gold

Actually, he wasn't the quickest - Martin Vlach went 2s quicker.  Choong went 15th quickest, about as expected, but nobody around him was quick enough to challenge and it was just too much for Elgendy
Libertine

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2871 on: Today at 11:48:16 am
Bruce Springsteen's daughter is competing in the Showjumping  ???

That's a bit random....
