Choong not clean (2 fences hit - and the 1st 100% rider error coming into the start). Luckily only 1 person close to him hit hit fewer fences, - so he will start the run/shoot with a 12s advantage on the Korean Jung Jinhwa (who is pretty average at the run usually - 27th out of all 36 competitors at this years WC, 18th in 2019 version 6s slower than Choong), 21s on the Czech athlete Jan Kuf (21st in the years WC 15s quicker than the Korean). The quicker runners you'd expect to be (based on last 2 WCs) the Egyptians (the first of whom is 50s back), the second Korean Jung Woongtae (28s back - went 20s quicker than Choong in the 2019 WCs), Dogue (90s behind) and Lu Shuhuan (nearly 90s back)