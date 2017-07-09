« previous next »
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2720 on: Today at 02:56:40 pm »
Well i wasnt expecting the Italians but both teams had great exchanges.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2721 on: Today at 02:56:50 pm »
The lad on the last leg is gutted, but he did outstanding to keep off the others I thought.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2722 on: Today at 02:57:01 pm »
Gb relay bottled that. Id understand if it was Jacobs that ran him down
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2723 on: Today at 02:57:13 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:56:24 pm
Lad who ran the 4th leg for Britain looks gutted.  The rest of them seem quite happy with it.
its understandable, they were probably looking at bronze, they've got silver but it was so close to being gold and he feels he's lost it on that last leg. Great performance though
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2724 on: Today at 02:57:37 pm »
Cracking first change by the Jamaicans.  :lmao
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2725 on: Today at 02:57:59 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 02:57:01 pm
Gb relay bottled that. Id understand if it was Jacobs that ran him down

We've done ever so well to minimise that silly phrase so far :D
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2726 on: Today at 02:58:30 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 02:57:01 pm
Gb relay bottled that.

Christ, even I stopped short of saying that  ;D
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2727 on: Today at 02:58:34 pm »
Looking at the close up, that 100th of a second is won by Italy on incredibly smooth changes, no pace lost at all.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2728 on: Today at 02:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:56:24 pm
Lad who ran the 4th leg for Britain looks gutted.  The rest of them seem quite happy with it.

Devastated he got caught ismy guess
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2729 on: Today at 02:59:16 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:58:34 pm
Looking at the close up, that 100th of a second is won by Italy on incredibly smooth changes, no pace lost at all.

yeah every single change was perfect by them, miniscule the margins at the top level
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2730 on: Today at 02:59:17 pm »
China finished ahead of Jamaica in all the madness.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2731 on: Today at 02:59:21 pm »
Think Colin Jackson is spot on there, Italys last changeover was perfect so he had a bit more momentum to start.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2732 on: Today at 03:00:03 pm »
Nice scenes with the relay lads and lasses having a bit of fun on the track though.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2733 on: Today at 03:01:13 pm »
That would have been gold if Gemili had been fit...
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2734 on: Today at 03:01:22 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:06:55 pm
That race was 15 seconds quicker than Rio. Blimey.

The 1500, and all distance races, can be tactical and slower in championship races. The athletes with a faster sprint usually benefit from those races, if they can slow it down then finish with a quick 400 and sprint down the straight. The mens 1500 in Rio was won in 3:50, which is only a few seconds quicker than this years womens.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2735 on: Today at 03:05:04 pm »

It shouldnt but it feels like a lost gold. We really missed Gemilli.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2736 on: Today at 03:09:03 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:58:30 pm
Christ, even I stopped short of saying that  ;D

If it was Jacobs on last leg its understandable. But that Tortu guy is a guy who finished 7th in semis. Gb should have got gold.

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2737 on: Today at 03:11:54 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 03:05:04 pm
It shouldnt but it feels like a lost gold. We really missed Gemilli.

Does Gemmili normally run anchor?
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2738 on: Today at 03:14:12 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 03:11:54 pm
Does Gemmili normally run anchor?

As a 200m runner, he probably takes a bend (the first or third leg). That would have freed up Ujah to bring it home.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2739 on: Today at 03:14:33 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 03:09:03 pm
If it was Jacobs on last leg its understandable. But that Tortu guy is a guy who finished 7th in semis. Gb should have got gold.



There's a reason why Javobs ran 2nd, to keep them right in it and its the longest leg. If they had stuck him last we might have been even further ahead and put more pressure on Jacobs to catch us. We'll never know.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2740 on: Today at 03:16:20 pm »
Ive realised that once its a final i can watch absolutely anything.Nothing beats the Olympics for me.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2741 on: Today at 03:17:58 pm »
Buzzing for Laura Muir. Shes such a talent, but a few injuries at the wrong time have prevented her showing just how good she is. Todays silver is just as special as a gold given the context. Amazing run from her today. The 1500 is tough tactically as well as physically.

Also glad she beat one of Salazar guinea pigs.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2742 on: Today at 03:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 03:14:33 pm
There's a reason why Javobs ran 2nd, to keep them right in it and its the longest leg. If they had stuck him last we might have been even further ahead and put more pressure on Jacobs to catch us. We'll never know.

Of course you are right. I was just saying all things being equal, being run down by Olympic champion is nothing to be upset about.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2743 on: Today at 03:22:59 pm »
Mitchell-Blake ran the anchor leg when we won Gold in London 2017 I think. Dont think you can fault any of them, I think maybe Italy just had the better final change but even then, he didnt blow a huge lead.

Must feel weird for them though. Im sure theyd have been delighted with Silver at the start of the Games but if they knew they were going to finish above Jamaica and USA bit not win it they probably would have been slightly disappointed.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2744 on: Today at 03:26:03 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:22:59 pm
Mitchell-Blake ran the anchor leg when we won Gold in London 2017 I think. Dont think you can fault any of them, I think maybe Italy just had the better final change but even then, he didnt blow a huge lead.

Must feel weird for them though. Im sure theyd have been delighted with Silver at the start of the Games but if they knew they were going to finish above Jamaica and USA bit not win it they probably would have been slightly disappointed.
I'm no expert, but Michael Johnson reckoned he tightened up and his form was all over the shop. It cost them the Gold medal, as the other poster said he wasn't run down by an exceptionally quick runner.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2745 on: Today at 03:29:04 pm »
Yeah, it looks like he only gets caught in the last 30m or so cos his form is all over the shop. Feel for the lad though. Gonna go smash up a Bella Italia
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2746 on: Today at 03:30:06 pm »
I agree with Johnson, he was all over the place. Possibly because he knew the Italian wasn't that good. Ptessure does funny things.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2747 on: Today at 03:31:34 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 03:26:03 pm
I'm no expert, but Michael Johnson reckoned he tightened up and his form was all over the shop. It cost them the Gold medal, as the other poster said he wasn't run down by an exceptionally quick runner.

I think youll find I know a lot more about sprinting than Michael Johnson. Whats he ever done. :D

Hell feel bad, doesnt need us going on about it too (Im sure he browses RAWK).
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2748 on: Today at 03:32:19 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:17:58 pm
Buzzing for Laura Muir. Shes such a talent, but a few injuries at the wrong time have prevented her showing just how good she is. Todays silver is just as special as a gold given the context. Amazing run from her today. The 1500 is tough tactically as well as physically.

Also glad she beat one of Salazar guinea pigs.


I watched this one -- good run by Muir and Kenyan Faith Kipyegon to beat Hassan.  this  was always going to be tough one for Hassan in her quest for 3 golds _ I think she may struggle to win gold  in 10Km tomorrow as well.

Great race this,
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2749 on: Today at 03:35:42 pm »
Women's football final to go to pens
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2750 on: Today at 03:37:42 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:31:34 pm
I think youll find I know a lot more about sprinting than Michael Johnson. Whats he ever done. :D

Hell feel bad, doesnt need us going on about it too (Im sure he browses RAWK).

I find the bbc amazing in how they have kept him as analyst for all the Olympics since he last ran.

Does he live in the UK or just come over for Olympics?
So I read up about him - and can answer my own question - lives and works in USA & is employed by BBC for Olympics coverage  ::)
Interesting to hear how he had suffered and recovered from a stroke in 2018.

Other fact - he helps train Arsenal youth players with his Michael johnson Performance academy in Texas.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2751 on: Today at 03:44:54 pm »
State of these pens :D
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2752 on: Today at 03:47:35 pm »
Canada wins on pens
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2753 on: Today at 03:47:43 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 03:37:42 pm
I find the bbc amazing in how they have kept him as analyst for all the Olympics since he last ran.

Does he live in the UK or just come over for Olympics?
So I read up about him - and can answer my own question - lives and works in USA & is employed by BBC for Olympics coverage  ::)
Interesting to hear how he had suffered and recovered from a stroke in 2018.

Other fact - he helps train Arsenal youth players with his Michael johnson Performance academy in Texas.

Johnson is the only reason I watch the BBC coverage. Think he is amazing
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2754 on: Today at 03:50:03 pm »
Good God how bad were those penalties..
Happy for Canada. Sweden could have finished them off but decided 1-0 was enough and stopped attacking.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2755 on: Today at 03:51:07 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 03:37:42 pm
I find the bbc amazing in how they have kept him as analyst for all the Olympics since he last ran.

Does he live in the UK or just come over for Olympics?
So I read up about him - and can answer my own question - lives and works in USA & is employed by BBC for Olympics coverage  ::)
Interesting to hear how he had suffered and recovered from a stroke in 2018.

Other fact - he helps train Arsenal youth players with his Michael johnson Performance academy in Texas.

His recovery from his stroke is incredible. He put a huge amount of work in to recover. I think he said it was more difficult than his time as an athlete, but Im sure that mindset and focus he has helped him.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2756 on: Today at 03:53:24 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 03:50:03 pm
Good God how bad were those penalties..
Happy for Canada. Sweden could have finished them off but decided 1-0 was enough and stopped attacking.

Haa Sweden adopting the Gareth Southgate tactics of chocking in a big match from a strong position then? ;D
