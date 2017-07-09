I think youll find I know a lot more about sprinting than Michael Johnson. Whats he ever done.
Hell feel bad, doesnt need us going on about it too (Im sure he browses RAWK).
I find the bbc amazing in how they have kept him as analyst for all the Olympics since he last ran.
Does he live in the UK or just come over for Olympics?
So I read up about him - and can answer my own question - lives and works in USA & is employed by BBC for Olympics coverage
Interesting to hear how he had suffered and recovered from a stroke in 2018.
Other fact - he helps train Arsenal youth players with his Michael johnson Performance academy in Texas.