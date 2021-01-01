« previous next »
Olympics 2020 Tokyo

TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,883
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2560 on: Today at 10:58:36 am
Oh my god, this horse is having none of it! And this is the leader going into this event!
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,631
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2561 on: Today at 10:58:59 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:57:09 am
The horses in the modern pentathlon are just not up to the standard required. The RTE commentator called him a tramp twice. It's utterly ludicrous that your Olympics are ruined because they got a animal that should be in the glue factory.

That was hilarious. "The tramp will be fine now because he can see the end in sight".....
Scottymuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2562 on: Today at 10:59:16 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 10:51:41 am
Next Hungarian got 7, but didn't lose time, so she remained 4 points clear of French.    Then the Italian lass picked up 15 points, so she is now 2 points of French.  If French could only have gone that little quicker!  Either way, super close up the top now with 4 to go (and the next 3 are separated by only 5 points so only a couple of faults could make a big difference)


So after all bar the German gone (and she has just come out, and the horse is refusing to even come into the arena, and full on crying), we have:
  • Batashove (ROC) - 820
  • Kim (KOR) - 810
  • Kovacs (HUN) - 809
  • Sotero (ITA) - 807
  • French (GB) - 805

This is the horse earlier who got 0 as well and looked skittish as anything. 
Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,111
  • Truthiness
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2563 on: Today at 10:59:51 am
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 10:58:59 am
That was hilarious. "The tramp will be fine now because he can see the end in sight".....
Wouldn't even use the c*nt for burgers.  Fucking trash animal.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,883
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2564 on: Today at 11:00:49 am
Damn, I thought this would be funny but I'm actually a bit gutted for the poor woman :(
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,111
  • Truthiness
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2565 on: Today at 11:01:02 am
And the German's horse is acting the c*nt.  What a joke of a competition.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,883
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2566 on: Today at 11:03:28 am
She had a huge lead, even a mediocre round would have set her up for gold but her horse was a twat so she's out. Damn, that's so cruel.
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Scottymuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2567 on: Today at 11:04:03 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:57:09 am
The horses in the modern pentathlon are just not up to the standard required. The RTE commentator called him a tramp twice. It's utterly ludicrous that your Olympics are ruined because they got a animal that should be in the glue factory.

HARD Disagree - every single horse has had a pre-competition test with a much more experienced horse rider from the home nation - this is the first horse where both riders have had a problem - the horse that twice threw off the Italian rider earlier had no problems with the Turkish rider (in fact, came FIFTH overall!) - and the other 3 were they had a 0 point elim, with the other riders they got 3rd overall, 6th overall, and the last only had 1 rider it looks like. 
Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,111
  • Truthiness
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2568 on: Today at 11:04:17 am
Picking the medals of the pentathlon out of a lucky bag would be fairer.  Utterly ludicrous.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,111
  • Truthiness
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2569 on: Today at 11:04:53 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:04:03 am
HARD Disagree - every single horse has had a pre-competition test with a much more experienced horse rider from the home nation - this is the first horse where both riders have had a problem - the horse that twice threw off the Italian rider earlier had no problems with the Turkish rider (in fact, came FIFTH overall!) - and the other 3 were they had a 0 point elim, with the other riders they got 3rd overall, 6th overall, and the last only had 1 rider it looks like. 
Bullshit. 3 horses are not up to snuff. 
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,476
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2570 on: Today at 11:05:02 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 11:03:28 am
She had a huge lead, even a mediocre round would have set her up for gold but her horse was a twat so she's out. Damn, that's so cruel.

Who got shafted? The Brit? Seeing French repeatedly confused me!
gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,915
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2571 on: Today at 11:05:04 am
Just the pentathlon on. Joke of an event considering the donkeys they use
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2572 on: Today at 11:06:26 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:04:53 am
Bullshit. 3 horses are not up to snuff. 

Reckon it could be a language barrier?  :lmao
TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,883
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2573 on: Today at 11:06:39 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:05:02 am
Who got shafted? The Brit? Seeing French repeatedly confused me!

Sorry, twas the German. Should probably have made that clear.

The British medal hope got through safely.

The Irish one didn't as you can probably gather from Ray's reaction :-X
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Schmarn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2574 on: Today at 11:07:31 am

That was absolutely hilarious. What a great sport!
Scottymuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2575 on: Today at 11:08:03 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 11:03:28 am
She had a huge lead, even a mediocre round would have set her up for gold but her horse was a twat so she's out. Damn, that's so cruel.

She clearly could not control it either - whether that was because the previous rider was so bad at riding, that it spooked the horse more than normal, I don't know.  But what we do know is 3 of the other 4 horses (the other pulled out after the rider injured the horse) that had a similar elimination where they threw a rider, refused, etc - also had a TOP SIX performance, so I don't think it is fair to only blame the horse .
Scottymuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2576 on: Today at 11:09:16 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:04:53 am
Bullshit. 3 horses are not up to snuff.

Which 3? the ones that finished 3rd, 4th and 6th with a better rider?  The whole point is this is NOT a test of the Horse - it is a test of the rider's skill, and you could take the best horse in the world, and put some of these riders on it and they'd struggle to control it
spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,403
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2577 on: Today at 11:10:14 am
Why do they have random horses?      They train for 4 years for this and have a horse they have never rode before
Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,111
  • Truthiness
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2578 on: Today at 11:15:53 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:09:16 am
Which 3? the ones that finished 3rd, 4th and 6th with a better rider?  The whole point is this is NOT a test of the Horse - it is a test of the rider's skill, and you could take the best horse in the world, and put some of these riders on it and they'd struggle to control it
Constantin refused the treble twice for different riders. Saint Boy looked like he'd never seen fences before. The Hungarian's horse was impossible too.

It's not a test of a rider if the horse is completely uncontrollable.  Anyone with functioning eyes could see that the German has been robbed of gold.  But of course, Mr Know It All knows better.


"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,721
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2579 on: Today at 11:18:27 am
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 10:55:37 am
Would love to see a special nostalgia event whereby riders have to ride a Raleigh chopper  in flares.

:lmao
Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,169
  • JFT96
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #2580 on: Today at 11:20:37 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:15:53 am
Constantin refused the treble twice for different riders. Saint Boy looked like he'd never seen fences before. The Hungarian's horse was impossible too.

It's not a test of a rider if the horse is completely uncontrollable.  Anyone with functioning eyes could see that the German has been robbed of gold.  But of course, Mr Know It All knows better.




Any need to resort to personal insults?
