The horses in the modern pentathlon are just not up to the standard required. The RTE commentator called him a tramp twice. It's utterly ludicrous that your Olympics are ruined because they got a animal that should be in the glue factory.



HARD Disagree - every single horse has had a pre-competition test with a much more experienced horse rider from the home nation - this is the first horse where both riders have had a problem - the horse that twice threw off the Italian rider earlier had no problems with the Turkish rider (in fact, came FIFTH overall!) - and the other 3 were they had a 0 point elim, with the other riders they got 3rd overall, 6th overall, and the last only had 1 rider it looks like.