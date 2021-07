GB favs in this race. Double women skull regatta something or another .



Only if you listened to the BBC - the qualified in third spot, winning the slower of the 2 semi finals - everyone expected this to be nip and tuck between the top 4 - after 1000m they were 4th, after 1500 2nd but 1.35s behind the Dutch. As I type this, with 250m the French have taken us by a gnats hair, and then literally 20m from the line the Dutch caught 2 crabs, lost about 5m and we still ended up 4th.