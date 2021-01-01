The old boy with the Lancashire accent sounds proper old school. In a good way.



Just saw that final on the highlights show, really enjoyed it.



Athletics starts Friday then? Who are our gold medal hopes? Asher-Smith and KJT again? Anyone else? Laura Muir possibly?



Would say all of those are long shots for gold. Asher-Smith isn't the fastest runner on paper but if she performs at her best she should be able to get a podium or two. KJT is coming back from a horrible achilles injury and is pretty much just happy to be there. Muir and Jemma Reekie are both decent medal shouts but gold is probably beyond them. Don't think there are any gold medal prospects in field events but Holly Bradshaw in pole vault could medal on a good day.The 4x100m relay teams are the ones really worth keeping an eye on, particularly the men who won world championship gold in 2017 and silver in 2019. There are teams with faster sprinters but, touch wood, Britain seem to have the transitions nailed while others such as the Americans are notorious for dropping the baton...