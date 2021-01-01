Whilst no-one has confirmed for sure, it is probably a combination of the following:He is more of a sprinter nowadays, and the fear was he might slow on the 2nd 100. In fact, he has *never* done a 200 free at a Worlds meet - neither in relay form or individual - he does them at the NCAA or US meets, but having checked the previous 3 World Championships he was not selected in any of the heats of the relay, nor was an entrant into the 200 individual.He swam in the 100m Free less than 2 hours earlier, so was probably knackered (2nd fastest time as well, so not like he took it easy)He had to swim in the 200m Backstroke heats later today (this has already happened), so they didn't want him to be too tired for that (compare that to Duncan Scott, who swam in the 200IM heats and is a big favourite for that, but only went joint 5th fastest in the heats - and he had only had the 1 race and not 2 if Murphy had done both races earlier)Based on the heats, they didn't actually think that with Murphy they had a chance of anything other than an outside bronze - at least 2 of their 4 over performed in this race to give them a chance as it wasIf you look at who actually under-performed - it was Zach Apple, who is usually easily capable of a low 1:46 in a relay (he 1:45.59. and 1:46.03 at the last Worlds in the semis and final) - he also raced in the 100m heats, alongside Dressel and went an incredibly slow (for him) 1:47.31 - and was clearly exhausted. And ZApple is done for the games as far as I can tell, so it's not like he would have been trying to hold something back.
Interesting article about a phenomenon in gymnastics known as 'the twisties', which I'd never heard of. Understandable that she didn't want to continue if she was suffering from this.https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-57986166
Anyone else find this highlights show with Balding and Scott really cringeworthy?
Absolutely stunning stuff and a nailbiting finish. As good as it gets with the Olympics.
The BBC gymnastics comms are excellent - knowledgable but also very entertaining
It was terrific, that last routine on the high bar to win gold was something else. Love the gymnastics at the Olympics, I'm always in awe how the athletes are able to do what they do.All true, and they genuinely want all the competitors to do well, which is refreshing.
The old boy with the Lancashire accent sounds proper old school. In a good way.Just saw that final on the highlights show, really enjoyed it.Athletics starts Friday then? Who are our gold medal hopes? Asher-Smith and KJT again? Anyone else? Laura Muir possibly?
Holly Bradshaw and Josh Kerr have a good chance. KJT will struggle. Suffered a horrible injury.
Ah, hadnt seen that? Recently? Gutted for her.Bradshaw is pole vault isnt she? What does Kerr do?
1500m.KJT got injured last December. She was world champion but then tore her Achilles and read it was her take off foot. She can maybe get back to a top level but she may be undercooked.Unfortunately the delay of the Olympics cost her, otherwise she would have been one of the favourites.
Anyone seen any Live Archery yet? Really struggling to find coverage and its one of my goto events.
Speaking of archery, have you seen this?
Among the weird and whacky: We can add this article to a growing list, which includes the one where the Americans were moaning about Dean Boxall's "toxic masculinity" (following his vibrant celebration of Ariarne Titmus's first gold). Here, the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka are complaining that Reuters chose to use an "ugly" picture of their athlete when reporting her gold medal in the weightlifting. Beauty is a political weapon now. Oh dear.https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/other/tokyo-2020-chinese-diplomats-furious-over-shameless-photo-of-weightlifting-gold-medalist/ar-AAMBKmz?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531
