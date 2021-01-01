« previous next »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 05:24:51 pm
Whilst no-one has confirmed for sure, it is probably a combination of the following:
  • He is more of a sprinter nowadays, and the fear was he might slow on the 2nd 100.  In fact, he has *never* done a 200 free at a Worlds meet - neither in relay form or individual - he does them at the NCAA or US meets, but having checked the previous 3 World Championships he was not selected in any of the heats of the relay, nor was an entrant into the 200 individual.
  • He swam in the 100m Free less than 2 hours earlier, so was probably knackered (2nd fastest time as well, so not like he took it easy)
  • He had to swim in the 200m Backstroke heats later today (this has already happened), so they didn't want him to be too tired for that (compare that to Duncan Scott, who swam in the 200IM heats and is a big favourite for that, but only went joint 5th fastest in the heats - and he had only had the 1 race and not 2 if Murphy had done both races earlier)
  • Based on the heats, they didn't actually think that with Murphy they had a chance of anything other than an outside bronze - at least 2 of their 4 over performed in this race to give them a chance as it was

If you look at who actually under-performed - it was Zach Apple, who is usually easily capable of a low 1:46 in a relay (he 1:45.59. and 1:46.03 at the last Worlds in the semis and final)  - he also raced in the 100m heats, alongside Dressel and went an incredibly slow (for him) 1:47.31 - and was clearly exhausted.  And ZApple is done for the games as far as I can tell, so it's not like he would have been trying to hold something back.

Thanks! Very helpful explanation!
Was watching the men's four final in rowing again earlier. Bizarre that the guy forgot to steer, you can see they veered left into the buoys, then right, and then left again. The commentator thought they were going to catch the Aussies too!
Interesting article about a phenomenon in gymnastics known as 'the twisties', which I'd never heard of. Understandable that she didn't want to continue if she was suffering from this.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-57986166
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 08:04:35 pm
Interesting article about a phenomenon in gymnastics known as 'the twisties', which I'd never heard of. Understandable that she didn't want to continue if she was suffering from this.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-57986166
Beth Tweddle was talking about it in the BBC studio earlier today. It sounds terrifying losing your bearings like that in mid-air.
Alex Scotts try hard jokey style is a bit annoying. Hopefully its just a case of nerves if she is going to front every show going.
Anyone else find this highlights show with Balding and Scott really cringeworthy?
Quote from: S on Today at 08:51:46 pm
Anyone else find this highlights show with Balding and Scott really cringeworthy?

Yep, it’s awful, especially the between-highlights banter.
Not only is it awkward, its also just a pretty childish and lightweight show in general. Not everything has to be a pun and we dont have to see every gold medalists family interviewed in their garden. Maybe Im getting old.

Hope they have a different lineup for the track and field.
Among the weird and whacky: We can add this article to a growing list, which includes the one where the Americans were moaning about Dean Boxall's "toxic masculinity" (following his vibrant celebration of Ariarne Titmus's first gold). Here, the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka are complaining that Reuters chose to use an "ugly" picture of their athlete when reporting her gold medal in the weightlifting. Beauty is a political weapon now. Oh dear.

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/other/tokyo-2020-chinese-diplomats-furious-over-shameless-photo-of-weightlifting-gold-medalist/ar-AAMBKmz?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 02:06:52 pm
Absolutely stunning stuff and a nailbiting finish. As good as it gets with the Olympics.

It was terrific, that last routine on the high bar to win gold was something else. Love the gymnastics at the Olympics, I'm always in awe how the athletes are able to do what they do.

Quote from: Libertine on Today at 02:24:20 pm
The BBC gymnastics comms are excellent - knowledgable but also very entertaining

All true, and they genuinely want all the competitors to do well, which is refreshing.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:32:13 pm
It was terrific, that last routine on the high bar to win gold was something else. Love the gymnastics at the Olympics, I'm always in awe how the athletes are able to do what they do.

All true, and they genuinely want all the competitors to do well, which is refreshing.

The old boy with the Lancashire accent sounds proper old school. In a good way.

Just saw that final on the highlights show, really enjoyed it.

Athletics starts Friday then? Who are our gold medal hopes? Asher-Smith and KJT again? Anyone else? Laura Muir possibly?
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:40:55 pm
The old boy with the Lancashire accent sounds proper old school. In a good way.

Just saw that final on the highlights show, really enjoyed it.

Athletics starts Friday then? Who are our gold medal hopes? Asher-Smith and KJT again? Anyone else? Laura Muir possibly?

Holly Bradshaw and Josh Kerr have a good chance. KJT will struggle. Suffered a horrible injury.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:47:11 pm
Holly Bradshaw and Josh Kerr have a good chance. KJT will struggle. Suffered a horrible injury.

Ah, hadnt seen that? Recently? Gutted for her.

Bradshaw is pole vault isnt she? What does Kerr do?
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:40:55 pm
The old boy with the Lancashire accent sounds proper old school. In a good way.

Just saw that final on the highlights show, really enjoyed it.

Athletics starts Friday then? Who are our gold medal hopes? Asher-Smith and KJT again? Anyone else? Laura Muir possibly?

Would say all of those are long shots for gold. Asher-Smith isn't the fastest runner on paper but if she performs at her best she should be able to get a podium or two. KJT is coming back from a horrible achilles injury and is pretty much just happy to be there. Muir and Jemma Reekie are both decent medal shouts but gold is probably beyond them. Don't think there are any gold medal prospects in field events but Holly Bradshaw in pole vault could medal on a good day.

The 4x100m relay teams are the ones really worth keeping an eye on, particularly the men who won world championship gold in 2017 and silver in 2019. There are teams with faster sprinters but, touch wood, Britain seem to have the transitions nailed while others such as the Americans are notorious for dropping the baton...
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:51:04 pm
Ah, hadnt seen that? Recently? Gutted for her.

Bradshaw is pole vault isnt she? What does Kerr do?

1500m.

KJT got injured last December. She was world champion but then tore her Achilles and read it was her take off foot. She can maybe get back to a top level but she may be undercooked.

Unfortunately the delay of the Olympics cost her, otherwise she would have been one of the favourites.
Ta. At least she has a World Title but bad timing like you say.
1500m.

KJT got injured last December. She was world champion but then tore her Achilles and read it was her take off foot. She can maybe get back to a top level but she may be undercooked.

Unfortunately the delay of the Olympics cost her, otherwise she would have been one of the favourites.

Ta. At least she has a World Title but bad timing like you say.
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 02:32:49 pm
Anyone seen any Live Archery yet?  Really struggling to find coverage and its one of my goto events. :(

I watched that, unsurprisingly South Korea have dominated, they are absolutely brilliant. Plus the men's side have an absolute nutter in their midst, which made it even more entertaining ;D
Speaking of archery, have you seen this?

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:40:55 pm
The old boy with the Lancashire accent sounds proper old school. In a good way.

Just saw that final on the highlights show, really enjoyed it.

Athletics starts Friday then? Who are our gold medal hopes? Asher-Smith and KJT again? Anyone else? Laura Muir possibly?

Yeah definitely ;D

What Shankygates said about the athletics. Dina Asher-Smith is genuinely a top class athlete (more of a chance in the 200m I think) but unfortunately she's up against some of the greatest ever (like Shelley-Ann Fraser Price, who ran the second fastest time ever a few weeks ago in the 100m). Still can get a medal though. Who knows with Katerina Johnson-Thompson after her injury and Holly Bradshaw is up there with the best in the world (I think she's like 5th/6th ranked). And yeah, Laura Muir has a chance as well.

Even without the UK athletes though, Karsten Warholm broke the world record in the 400m hurdles a few weeks, Femke Bol is already brilliant and keeps breaking her best times and Mondo Duplantis is the world record holder in the pole vault (that one is probably going to be a procession though) so there's a lot of interesting stuff to watch.
:lmao
Speaking of archery, have you seen this?

:lmao
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 09:22:36 pm
Among the weird and whacky: We can add this article to a growing list, which includes the one where the Americans were moaning about Dean Boxall's "toxic masculinity" (following his vibrant celebration of Ariarne Titmus's first gold). Here, the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka are complaining that Reuters chose to use an "ugly" picture of their athlete when reporting her gold medal in the weightlifting. Beauty is a political weapon now. Oh dear.

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/other/tokyo-2020-chinese-diplomats-furious-over-shameless-photo-of-weightlifting-gold-medalist/ar-AAMBKmz?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531


To be fair,  it is a pretty awful photo, but the same could be said about the one they chose for the Indian athlete who finished 2nd. So, maybe they didn't have better ones (which seems unlikely) or the person who picked the pictures for the article simply did a bad job...
