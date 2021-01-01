Whilst no-one has confirmed for sure, it is probably a combination of the following:He is more of a sprinter nowadays, and the fear was he might slow on the 2nd 100. In fact, he has *never* done a 200 free at a Worlds meet - neither in relay form or individual - he does them at the NCAA or US meets, but having checked the previous 3 World Championships he was not selected in any of the heats of the relay, nor was an entrant into the 200 individual.He swam in the 100m Free less than 2 hours earlier, so was probably knackered (2nd fastest time as well, so not like he took it easy)He had to swim in the 200m Backstroke heats later today (this has already happened), so they didn't want him to be too tired for that (compare that to Duncan Scott, who swam in the 200IM heats and is a big favourite for that, but only went joint 5th fastest in the heats - and he had only had the 1 race and not 2 if Murphy had done both races earlier)Based on the heats, they didn't actually think that with Murphy they had a chance of anything other than an outside bronze - at least 2 of their 4 over performed in this race to give them a chance as it wasIf you look at who actually under-performed - it was Zach Apple, who is usually easily capable of a low 1:46 in a relay (he 1:45.59. and 1:46.03 at the last Worlds in the semis and final) - he also raced in the 100m heats, alongside Dressel and went an incredibly slow (for him) 1:47.31 - and was clearly exhausted. And ZApple is done for the games as far as I can tell, so it's not like he would have been trying to hold something back.
Interesting article about a phenomenon in gymnastics known as 'the twisties', which I'd never heard of. Understandable that she didn't want to continue if she was suffering from this.https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-57986166
