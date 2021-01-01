« previous next »
Olympics 2020 Tokyo

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #840
Quote from: Scottymuser
Whilst no-one has confirmed for sure, it is probably a combination of the following:
  • He is more of a sprinter nowadays, and the fear was he might slow on the 2nd 100.  In fact, he has *never* done a 200 free at a Worlds meet - neither in relay form or individual - he does them at the NCAA or US meets, but having checked the previous 3 World Championships he was not selected in any of the heats of the relay, nor was an entrant into the 200 individual.
  • He swam in the 100m Free less than 2 hours earlier, so was probably knackered (2nd fastest time as well, so not like he took it easy)
  • He had to swim in the 200m Backstroke heats later today (this has already happened), so they didn't want him to be too tired for that (compare that to Duncan Scott, who swam in the 200IM heats and is a big favourite for that, but only went joint 5th fastest in the heats - and he had only had the 1 race and not 2 if Murphy had done both races earlier)
  • Based on the heats, they didn't actually think that with Murphy they had a chance of anything other than an outside bronze - at least 2 of their 4 over performed in this race to give them a chance as it was

If you look at who actually under-performed - it was Zach Apple, who is usually easily capable of a low 1:46 in a relay (he 1:45.59. and 1:46.03 at the last Worlds in the semis and final)  - he also raced in the 100m heats, alongside Dressel and went an incredibly slow (for him) 1:47.31 - and was clearly exhausted.  And ZApple is done for the games as far as I can tell, so it's not like he would have been trying to hold something back.

Thanks! Very helpful explanation!
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #841
Was watching the men's four final in rowing again earlier. Bizarre that the guy forgot to steer, you can see they veered left into the buoys, then right, and then left again. The commentator thought they were going to catch the Aussies too!
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #842
Interesting article about a phenomenon in gymnastics known as 'the twisties', which I'd never heard of. Understandable that she didn't want to continue if she was suffering from this.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-57986166
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #843
Quote from: Rob Dylan
Interesting article about a phenomenon in gymnastics known as 'the twisties', which I'd never heard of. Understandable that she didn't want to continue if she was suffering from this.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-57986166
Beth Tweddle was talking about it in the BBC studio earlier today. It sounds terrifying losing your bearings like that in mid-air.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #844
Alex Scotts try hard jokey style is a bit annoying. Hopefully its just a case of nerves if she is going to front every show going.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #845
Anyone else find this highlights show with Balding and Scott really cringeworthy?
