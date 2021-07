GB being thrashed by New Zealand in the rugby semi finals. Not that you'd know it because the BBC don't have live coverage. Fuck Discovery and fuck the IOC.



Just woken up and itís on the website now (thought it was live). Was 14-7 when I started watching and I donít think GB have touched the ball since!Great work in the 4x200 relay. I guess we must have been hot favourites for it after the individual race yesterday.Also discovered I have all those Eurosport channels on my Sky Go app so thatís my working day sorted... although canít even get the Murray/Salisbury match on that. Theyíve just won the first set against the strong Croatian pair though.