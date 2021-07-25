« previous next »
Author Topic: Olympics 2020 Tokyo  (Read 21745 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 08:06:53 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 07:49:25 pm
Surely the IOC can't let every person from NI to chose which country they want to represent?

If the Republic of Ireland considers them to be Irish, then why not? Case in point Rory McIlroy who despite not wanting to get involved in the politics opted to golf for Ireland when he could have easily done so for Team GB instead
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 08:46:40 pm »
I bet my wife that Simone Biles mental health issue clears up in time for her to take part in her individual events. I guess we will see wins.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 08:54:37 pm »
Mate you do know that if you win, you ain't getting any horizontal tango sessions for a while right?  ;D
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 08:57:49 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 07:49:25 pm
A lot of sports compete as the whole of Ireland. Boxing is the same. Not sure what happens with qualifying. I assume you have to have some family from the Republic?

Surely the IOC can't let every person from NI to chose which country they want to represent?

Every single person born in NI is eligible for both an Irish and UK passport. Why would the IOC tell them they can't represent Ireland?
Couple of the boxers, Michaela and her bother who's name escapes me, Aidan maybe, both represented Ireland in Tokyo. They're from a Catholic area in West Belfast and train in a protestant area, Monkstown.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 08:59:07 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 08:46:40 pm
I bet my wife that Simone Biles mental health issue clears up in time for her to take part in her individual events. I guess we will see wins.

Are you suggesting she's making it up? Maybe she will be ready to compete individually, but that doesn't mean her head isn't in the right place today.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 09:02:42 pm »
Biles is an amazing human being


No more needs to be said
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 09:04:53 pm »
Competing in a team event will have its own particular stresses that could be made worse by mental health issues or make your mental health worse.

Personally think I would find competing in a solo event much easier than the thought of fucking up and letting down teammates who have put their whole lives into it.

If she does compete in the solo events, thats not some kind of gotcha that she was faking it or exaggerating.
Offline MBL?

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 09:06:50 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July 25, 2021, 01:19:17 pm
And its gold in the Wembley Doubles for Ireland!
We would immediately throw our medals to the ground in disgust/protest as its called World Cup doubles.
Online Buck Pete

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 09:27:19 pm »
Some of these lads doing the Judo look like absolute killers in real life

Cauliflower ears, broken noses the lot
Offline momo22

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 09:35:52 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 02:32:13 pm
US Gymnastics say otherwise



USA Gymnastics@USAGym
Official statement: "Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

That could still mean it's a mental issue. She may be medically unfit, due to her mental state.
Offline Welshred

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 09:42:24 pm »
Quote from: momo22 on Yesterday at 09:35:52 pm
That could still mean it's a mental issue. She may be medically unfit, due to her mental state.

Biles has since come our and said it was an issue with her mental health. Good on her. We need to normalise people not competing because they aren't mentally fit enough and may let their team mates down. Who cares if she's good enough to compete or not in the individual event, I wish her all the best.
Offline momo22

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 09:50:19 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:42:24 pm
Biles has since come our and said it was an issue with her mental health. Good on her. We need to normalise people not competing because they aren't mentally fit enough and may let their team mates down. Who cares if she's good enough to compete or not in the individual event, I wish her all the best.

Totally agree mate, it's the area I work in, so I see daily how debilitating it is.
Offline Tobelius

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 10:05:11 pm »
Japan win gold in softball vs USA,not seen any of it before.
 
Was entertaining,never heard so much constant loud shouting throughout the whole match!
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #733 on: Yesterday at 10:20:42 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:59:07 pm
Are you suggesting she's making it up? Maybe she will be ready to compete individually, but that doesn't mean her head isn't in the right place today.

No, not that she making it up but that it wont kill her games. My wife was convinced its the last we have seen of her this Olympics
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #734 on: Yesterday at 11:27:02 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 07:49:25 pm
A lot of sports compete as the whole of Ireland. Boxing is the same. Not sure what happens with qualifying. I assume you have to have some family from the Republic?

Surely the IOC can't let every person from NI to chose which country they want to represent?

Im in NI currently and Im the local news they had a little Olympic report yesterday that featured a Norn Irish boxer (I think) fighting for Ireland and a Norn Irish rower whos in the GB team. So fuck knows. :D

We get them for the posh sports maybe?
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #735 on: Yesterday at 11:27:55 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 08:46:40 pm
I bet my wife that Simone Biles mental health issue clears up in time for her to take part in her individual events. I guess we will see wins.

Who gets your wife if you lose the bet? Pretty high stakes!
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #736 on: Yesterday at 11:40:06 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:27:55 pm
Who gets your wife if you lose the bet? Pretty high stakes!

Touche
Offline RedSince86

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #737 on: Yesterday at 11:42:24 pm »
Cant believe i sat through watching the entire Dressage.
Online kcbworth

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #738 on: Yesterday at 11:58:54 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 05:22:09 pm
Nope, the official name is "the Great Britain and Northern Ireland Olympic Team" as always. Team GB is just branding.

I guess Team UK would be slightly more accurate but still not fully correct since athletes from the Isle of Man, the Channel Islands and Overseas territories such as the Falklands and Gibraltar also compete for the team but none of those places are part of the UK.

That must be true of other big countries also e.g. France, United States, Spain all have overseas territories that they provide some governance over? They still call themselves USA/Spain/France ?

Surely the only name that actually represents the nation is "United Kingdom"
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #739 on: Today at 12:02:44 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:42:24 pm
Biles has since come our and said it was an issue with her mental health. Good on her. We need to normalise people not competing because they aren't mentally fit enough and may let their team mates down. Who cares if she's good enough to compete or not in the individual event, I wish her all the best.

Yeah good to hear that she's clarified it.
Offline Sarge

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #740 on: Today at 12:08:10 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 07:49:25 pm
Surely the IOC can't let every person from NI to chose which country they want to represent?

Athletes already do, boxing would be a big one were many are in the Ireland Team.
Offline Sarge

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #741 on: Today at 12:09:53 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:02:42 pm
Biles is an amazing human being


No more needs to be said

Was she part of the Athlete A case?
Offline Sarge

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #742 on: Today at 12:10:45 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 09:27:19 pm
Some of these lads doing the Judo look like absolute killers in real life

Cauliflower ears, broken noses the lot

Was only the womens Judo today mate.
Online Peabee

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #743 on: Today at 12:27:43 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 09:27:19 pm
Some of these lads doing the Judo look like absolute killers in real life

Cauliflower ears, broken noses the lot

My mates bro was skilled in Judo and some lads tried to mug him one night. He floored the lot of them. You dont have the time to punch or kick three people coming at you, but you can throw them to the ground when they attack you. Underrated martial art imo.
Offline Samie

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #744 on: Today at 12:29:20 am »
Latest Medal Table

Online Peabee

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #745 on: Today at 12:29:25 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 02:32:13 pm
US Gymnastics say otherwise



USA Gymnastics@USAGym
Official statement: "Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

Why does that contradict it being a mental health issue? Thats still a medical issue.
Offline nuts100

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #746 on: Today at 01:11:55 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:02:42 pm
Biles is an amazing human being


No more needs to be said

Shes absolutely a phenomenal woman
Arguable the greatest sports woman ever. Nothing but huge admiration for her and her grandparents
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #747 on: Today at 01:18:36 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:29:25 am
Why does that contradict it being a mental health issue? Thats still a medical issue.

Never said it wasn't. At one point it was being reported as an ankle injury
Online Peabee

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #748 on: Today at 01:20:01 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:18:36 am
Never said it wasn't. At one point it was being reported as an ankle injury

Ah right, sorry
Online Buck Pete

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #749 on: Today at 01:31:21 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 12:10:45 am
Was only the womens Judo today mate.

:)

Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:27:43 am
My mates bro was skilled in Judo and some lads tried to mug him one night. He floored the lot of them. You dont have the time to punch or kick three people coming at you, but you can throw them to the ground when they attack you. Underrated martial art imo.

Been absolutely loving the Judo.  Such tense affairs.  One wrong move and the opponent pounces.

The Men's 81kg event yesterday was superb. 

The guy who won Silver, Saeid Mollaei was formerly Iranian but changed Nationality to Mongolian 3 years ago via a 2-tear European Visa from Germany.

Apparently, in 2019, he was forced to throw a semi-final match by Iranian authorities to prevent a final matchup against the Israeli World champion.  This was due to political and diplomatic tensions between Iran and Israel, with Iran forbidding their athletes from facing Israeli opposition. 

Fuck that said Mollaei. I'm going full Mongol!  Looking at Mollaei, I wouldn't have wanted to be the one who told him to his face what they wanted him to do!

Really wanted him to go on and win but the Japanese lad in the final was too good.  Mollaei was ecstatic with Silver though :)
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #750 on: Today at 01:47:34 am »
Online Peabee

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #751 on: Today at 02:06:41 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 01:31:21 am
:)

Been absolutely loving the Judo.  Such tense affairs.  One wrong move and the opponent pounces.

The Men's 81kg event yesterday was superb. 

The guy who won Silver, Saeid Mollaei was formerly Iranian but changed Nationality to Mongolian 3 years ago via a 2-tear European Visa from Germany.

Apparently, in 2019, he was forced to throw a semi-final match by Iranian authorities to prevent a final matchup against the Israeli World champion.  This was due to political and diplomatic tensions between Iran and Israel, with Iran forbidding their athletes from facing Israeli opposition. 

Fuck that said Mollaei. I'm going full Mongol!  Looking at Mollaei, I wouldn't have wanted to be the one who told him to his face what they wanted him to do!

Really wanted him to go on and win but the Japanese lad in the final was too good.  Mollaei was ecstatic with Silver though :)

Kudos to him! Sport often gives us a good insight into the difference between a countrys govt and its people.
Online Morgana

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #752 on: Today at 02:15:24 am »
Have the British 4 left it too late here? Eternal optimist this commentator
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #753 on: Today at 02:16:25 am »
The BBC rowing commentary is insufferably biased. It was clear to all and sundry that the Aussies had that last race in the bag from very early on but if you were only listening you'd have thought that the Brits were shoo-ins for gold when they ended up finishing 4th. Awful.
Online Liv4-3lee

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #754 on: Today at 02:19:01 am »
The Italians were impeded by the British team there, could have cost them silver.
Online Morgana

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #755 on: Today at 02:20:52 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:16:25 am
The BBC rowing commentary is insufferably biased. It was clear to all and sundry that the Aussies had that last race in the bag from very early on but if you were only listening you'd have thought that the Brits were shoo-ins for gold when they ended up finishing 4th. Awful.
Yeah the Aussies were a full boat length ahead so I wasnt sure what race he was watching. And the Brits were already steering off kilt from 600m into the race but they only started mentioning it in the last part just before they nearly crashed into the Italians. Bonkers race. Even madder commentary.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #756 on: Today at 02:36:42 am »
Finally a rowing medal for GB! Gutsy effort to hold on for silver there.
Online Morgana

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #757 on: Today at 02:38:01 am »
We finally get on the podium in the rowing. Well done boys :wellin
