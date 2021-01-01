« previous next »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:41:54 pm
You should watch the Arrow. It was amazing how many superheroes they found that only fought with bow and arrows.

I have mate it's crap.  ;D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:42:49 pm
I have mate it's crap.  ;D

I mean thats true as well. Lol.
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:06:04 pm
So are Germany really good at dancing horses?

The breed of horse that is good at dressage is from Germany and the Netherlands. Apparently you want a highly-strung horse to train for dressage
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 02:28:38 pm
Nope - not as much "neutrals" (last time it was "Olympics Athletes from Russia" - this time it is "Russian Olympic Committee") as the Russian Olympic Committee are actually involved this time, unlike last.

They're classed as neutral athletes. The same as they have been in the past and the same as Kuwait was once. It's just a loophole. A Russian journalist said "It does not feel like we are banned at all"

The International Olympic Committee says that the ROC logo has to be separate to the Russian flag, and kit must have the letters ROC used instead of Russia or Russian Olympic Committee.

If 'Russia' is seen anywhere on the kit, it must also include the words 'neutral athlete' but the athletes official uniform can include the colours of the Russian flag.
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

This is what I love about RAWK. We even have a Dressage lover/expert on here.  ;D
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 02:56:11 pm
They're classed as neutral athletes. The same as they have been in the past and the same as Kuwait was once. It's just a loophole. A Russian journalist said "It does not feel like we are banned at all"

The International Olympic Committee says that the ROC logo has to be separate to the Russian flag, and kit must have the letters ROC used instead of Russia or Russian Olympic Committee.

If 'Russia' is seen anywhere on the kit, it must also include the words 'neutral athlete' but the athletes official uniform can include the colours of the Russian flag.
They shouldn't be allowed to have the flag on the kit. Should be black in my opinion and have them compete as neutrals. Ridiculous that everyone can just see it is Russia.
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 02:32:49 pm
Anyone seen any Live Archery yet?  Really struggling to find coverage and its one of my goto events. :(

If you have Sky, they have Eurosport 3 - Eurosport 9 on Channels 983-989 showing a few random sports.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:32:13 pm
US Gymnastics say otherwise



USA Gymnastics@USAGym
Official statement: "Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."
The first statement they gave to NBC said it was a mental issue.
The woman's volleyball is boss.
Quote from: John C on Today at 03:09:02 pm
The woman's volleyball is boss.


Keen enthusiast of the game I take it John?  ;D
 ;D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:56:33 pm
This is what I love about RAWK. We even have a Dressage lover/expert on here.  ;D

Always felt like one should be sipping champagne and eating caviar whilst watching.

Totally alien to me but good to see like some others once in 4 years.
Quote from: Komic on Today at 02:53:35 pm
The breed of horse that is good at dressage is from Germany and the Netherlands. Apparently you want a highly-strung horse to train for dressage

There must be a royal family joke or two to be made here.
The water polos really good.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:56:33 pm
This is what I love about RAWK. We even have a Dressage lover/expert on here.  ;D

Effes is down there asking for a lap dance.
Charlotte Dujardin wins record fifth Olympic medal with dressage bronze
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:52:36 pm
Charlotte Dujardin wins record fifth Olympic medal with dressage bronze

Spiffing
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:52:36 pm
Charlotte Dujardin wins record fifth Olympic medal with dressage bronze

I wanted to call dressage a load of wank but I ended up watching it for an hour today.

Nah, dressage is intolerable. Ill watch almost anything but I draw the line at that. Were not bad at it though.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:11:59 pm
Nah, dressage is intolerable. Ill watch almost anything but I draw the line at that. Were not bad at it though.

It's been a stable source of medals for Team GB.
I was form tutor to a kid who did it at the Beijing Paralympics so I quite like it as a result
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:56:33 pm
This is what I love about RAWK. We even have a Dressage lover/expert on here.  ;D

I see the word dressage and all I can think of is salad dressing

Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 04:14:51 pm
It's been a stable source of medals for Team GB.

You've done it now.  They'll all be trotting out the horse puns.
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 04:19:48 pm
You've done it now.  They'll all be trotting out the horse puns.

A RAWK thread descending into puns for 5 pages? A complete night-mare and I wont be part of it.
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 01:12:05 pm
If he was playing for GB and NI, why make him stand to God Save the Queen?

Also if the country is ever unified, I'm pretty sure they'll use the Tricolour.

Again missing the point. In Ireland, the GUI run the game and it's an all Ireland sport.......no politics nor flags.
Rory always represented Ireland as an amateur as do all amateur golfers from Northern Ireland (if good enough).

The rugby team eliminated politics and flags but the Olympic team hasn't.. it is the Olympic team of Ireland......not the Republic of Ireland. Their website states "The Olympic Federation of Ireland is the National Olympic Committee of the island".............so why does a flag that doesn't represent the whole island get used?
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 03:55:04 pm
Spiffing

We've always put up a grand showing in the traditional working class sports of dressage and rowing  ;)
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:28:46 pm
Again missing the point. In Ireland, the GUI run the game and it's an all Ireland sport.......no politics nor flags.
Rory always represented Ireland as an amateur as do all amateur golfers from Northern Ireland (if good enough).

The rugby team eliminated politics and flags but the Olympic team hasn't.. it is the Olympic team of Ireland......not the Republic of Ireland. Their website states "The Olympic Federation of Ireland is the National Olympic Committee of the island".............so why does a flag that doesn't represent the whole island get used?

Why do competitors in other sports from Northern Ireland compete under the Great Britain flag, when Northern Ireland isn't part of Great Britain?  :D
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:28:46 pm
Again missing the point. In Ireland, the GUI run the game and it's an all Ireland sport.......no politics nor flags.
Rory always represented Ireland as an amateur as do all amateur golfers from Northern Ireland (if good enough).

The rugby team eliminated politics and flags but the Olympic team hasn't.. it is the Olympic team of Ireland......not the Republic of Ireland. Their website states "The Olympic Federation of Ireland is the National Olympic Committee of the island".............so why does a flag that doesn't represent the whole island get used?
The tricolour has been used for years to represent the whole of Ireland. The Olympic Committee obviously see it as a flag that represents all of Ireland. Rugby uses a flag with the 4 provinces represented, and the IRFU emblem to represent the whole of Ireland. I don't see the massive problem. McIlroy always struck me as someone who is worried about upsetting people. He says he considers himself Northern Irish, I don't see how the Union flag is any more comfortable for him than the Tricolour.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:01:07 pm
Why do competitors in other sports from Northern Ireland compete under the Great Britain flag, when Northern Ireland isn't part of Great Britain?  :D
I think the Union flag is the flag of the United Kingdom? Why is the team called GB and NI and not the UK?
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 05:07:42 pm
The tricolour has been used for years to represent the whole of Ireland. The Olympic Committee obviously see it as a flag that represents all of Ireland. Rugby uses a flag with the 4 provinces represented, and the IRFU emblem to represent the whole of Ireland. I don't see the massive problem. McIlroy always struck me as someone who is worried about upsetting people. He says he considers himself Northern Irish, I don't see how the Union flag is any more comfortable for him than the Tricolour.

As he said himself, he would piss people off no matter what

https://www.skysports.com/golf/news/15234/10722515/rory-mcilroy-resents-olympics-for-making-him-pick-team-gb-or-ireland

Quote
Speaking to the Sunday Independent, McIlroy said: "Olympic golf to me doesn't mean that much - it really doesn't. I don't get excited about it. And people can disagree, and have a different opinion, and that's totally fine.

"It put me in a position where I had to question who I am. Who am I? Where am I from? Where do my loyalties lie? Who am I going to play for? Who do I not want to p*** off the most?

"I started to resent it. And I do. I resent the Olympic Games because of the position it put me in - that's my feeling towards it - and whether that's right or wrong, it's how I feel."


"I said: 'Justin, if I had been on the podium (listening) to the Irish national anthem as that flag went up, or the British national anthem as that flag went up, I would have felt uncomfortable either way.'

"I don't know the words to either of them; I don't feel a connection to either flag; I don't want it to be about flags; I've tried to stay away from that."

"Not everyone is (driven by) nationalism and patriotism and that's never been me, because I felt like I grew up in a place where I wasn't allowed to be," McIlroy added.
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 05:09:23 pm
I think the Union flag is the flag of the United Kingdom? Why is the team called GB and NI and not the UK?

Fairly sure in the last Olympics it was GB and NI, but seems to just be GB this time.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:16:16 pm
Fairly sure in the last Olympics it was GB and NI, but seems to just be GB this time.

Nope, the official name is "the Great Britain and Northern Ireland Olympic Team" as always. Team GB is just branding.

I guess Team UK would be slightly more accurate but still not fully correct since athletes from the Isle of Man, the Channel Islands and Overseas territories such as the Falklands and Gibraltar also compete for the team but none of those places are part of the UK.

There's a decent explainer here from when the question came up in 2016: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/magazine-37058920
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 05:22:09 pm
Nope, the official name is "the Great Britain and Northern Ireland Olympic Team" as always. Team GB is just branding.

I guess Team UK would be slightly more accurate but still not fully correct since athletes from the Isle of Man, the Channel Islands and Overseas territories such as the Falklands and Gibraltar also compete for the team but none of those places are part of the UK.

There's a decent explainer here from when the question came up in 2016: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/magazine-37058920
Should just call themselves the Olympic Committee of Overseas Territories and Great Britain and compete under a white flag.
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 05:22:09 pm
Nope, the official name is "the Great Britain and Northern Ireland Olympic Team" as always. Team GB is just branding.

I guess Team UK would be slightly more accurate but still not fully correct since athletes from the Isle of Man, the Channel Islands and Overseas territories such as the Falklands and Gibraltar also compete for the team but none of those places are part of the UK.

There's a decent explainer here from when the question came up in 2016: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/magazine-37058920

The most accurate name would be.

The United Kingom, exlcuding those in NI who choose to represent Ireland, plus the remnants of The British Empire who do not have their own National Olympic Committee.

