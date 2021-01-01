Nope - not as much "neutrals" (last time it was "Olympics Athletes from Russia" - this time it is "Russian Olympic Committee") as the Russian Olympic Committee are actually involved this time, unlike last.



They're classed as neutral athletes. The same as they have been in the past and the same as Kuwait was once. It's just a loophole. A Russian journalist said "It does not feel like we are banned at all"The International Olympic Committee says that the ROC logo has to be separate to the Russian flag, and kit must have the letters ROC used instead of Russia or Russian Olympic Committee.If 'Russia' is seen anywhere on the kit, it must also include the wordsbut the athletes official uniform can include the colours of the Russian flag.