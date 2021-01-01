« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: Olympics 2020 Tokyo  (Read 19063 times)

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,695
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #600 on: Today at 11:38:12 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 11:36:27 am
At least they're not falling off the horse every few seconds :P

That would make it infinitely more fun to watch.  ;D
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,648
  • JFT96
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #601 on: Today at 11:38:50 am »
Its not the most enjoyable watch but to be able to control and get a horse to do these movements must take incredible skill.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,069
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #602 on: Today at 11:39:01 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 11:36:27 am
At least they're not falling off the horse every few seconds :P

They should combine the two. See how handy the horse is when hes got to negotiate the railings in front of the Asda.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,764
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #603 on: Today at 11:42:09 am »
Were second?

What a sport.
Logged
AHA!

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,476
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #604 on: Today at 11:42:18 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:39:01 am
They should combine the two. See how handy the horse is when hes got to negotiate the railings in front of the Asda.
That could be a big sport in Texas. Extreme Rodeo.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,521
  • Bam!
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #605 on: Today at 11:43:06 am »
Horse Crufts going well for us is it?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Scottymuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #606 on: Today at 11:43:10 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 11:36:27 am
At least they're not falling off the horse every few seconds :P

You obviously don't remember the 2012 Olympics that well - highlight of the games was in the modern pentathlon - the show jumping there made even the worst Skateboarders look steady and able to never fall!
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,281
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #607 on: Today at 11:45:57 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 11:22:40 am
So you are saying it is embarrassing to criticise a sport but then criticise other sports?

No one said skateboarding wasn't hard. Just that it is odd seeing a top sport where the top people can't stop falling over and that it wasn't a TV sport. I feel the same about sailing. It is probably really hard but I don't think it translates well to TV.

Skateboarding has always been the least impressive of the extreme sports to me and they have maybe picked the worst format of it. I much prefer watching the half pipe stuff.


I have only seen the best trick thingy for the women and the main problem as you say is that it's not really good to watch on TV, because at the end of the day, they get on their board, grind down a rail and that's it. Unless you have some knowledge of the sport it all looks more or less the same. I was watching a rerun and they cut out basically all the parts where there was waiting for the next competitor or most of the tries where someone fell down. It was still a rather boring 20 minutes or half an hour. There's no doubt that they have skill, but it just doesn't come across on TV and it really takes slow motions replays to really appreciate what they're doing, if you aren't clued up. I'm not sure, but I would imagine there's another competition (and it's also part of the one that has already taken place) where they go over multiple obstacles, right? That has to be loads more interesting than the one trick thing they're doing. There are other sports like that at the winter olympics, like the one where they go down a hill on skis and then have a big jump at the end. The difference is that that looks spectacular in realtime as well even though they fall on there arse a lot as well in those competitions.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,555
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #608 on: Today at 11:46:20 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:43:10 am
You obviously don't remember the 2012 Olympics that well - highlight of the games was in the modern pentathlon - the show jumping there made even the worst Skateboarders look steady and able to never fall!

That's the one where they don't ride their own horses isn't it? Pretty wild that it can fuck your chances of a medal if the horse you just met decides it doesn't like you ;D
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Scottymuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #609 on: Today at 11:47:50 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 11:08:20 am
I think that is a fair point. It should also be judged by how players, clubs, associations etc treat the sport at the Olympics. If players are pulling out or not allowed to go then it really isn't the pinnacle for them.

I think the problem is that in a few of the sports where it isn't the pinnacle, it is actually treated differently between the sexes  - in football, it is 100% seen as the pinnacle for womens football, and all the best players etc play it as seriously as they do, but on the mens side, because of FIFA it isn't anywhere near; ditto for Softball vs Baseball, and Golf.  And it's difficult to make an argument that they would get rid of, say, mens football but not womens, but then include, say, mens squash but not womens as they already have football as "their" sport  (otherwise it would be unfair to have more womens sports than mens - there already are you could argue with synchronized swimming and rhytmic gymnastics, but at least they are ran by FINA/FIG so more akin to being different "events" instead of different "sports").
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #610 on: Today at 11:48:50 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 11:46:20 am
That's the one where they don't ride their own horses isn't it? Pretty wild that it can fuck your chances of a medal if the horse you just met decides it doesn't like you ;D

Yep - was an utter farce, and the funniest thing I've seen in sports - was brilliant!
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,069
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #611 on: Today at 11:51:30 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:47:50 am
I think the problem is that in a few of the sports where it isn't the pinnacle, it is actually treated differently between the sexes  - in football, it is 100% seen as the pinnacle for womens football, and all the best players etc play it as seriously as they do, but on the mens side, because of FIFA it isn't anywhere near; ditto for Softball vs Baseball, and Golf.  And it's difficult to make an argument that they would get rid of, say, mens football but not womens, but then include, say, mens squash but not womens as they already have football as "their" sport  (otherwise it would be unfair to have more womens sports than mens - there already are you could argue with synchronized swimming and rhytmic gymnastics, but at least they are ran by FINA/FIG so more akin to being different "events" instead of different "sports").

Its a tricky one. Tennis for example, its clearly not the pinnacle of the sport but I think winning Gold is regarded as a big deal. It doesnt come around often so when it does it adds to the main Grand Slams rather than detracts from them (maybe we just view it like that because Murray won the last two!).
Logged

Offline Oh Campione

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #612 on: Today at 12:02:23 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:47:50 am
I think the problem is that in a few of the sports where it isn't the pinnacle, it is actually treated differently between the sexes  - in football, it is 100% seen as the pinnacle for womens football, and all the best players etc play it as seriously as they do, but on the mens side, because of FIFA it isn't anywhere near; ditto for Softball vs Baseball, and Golf.  And it's difficult to make an argument that they would get rid of, say, mens football but not womens, but then include, say, mens squash but not womens as they already have football as "their" sport  (otherwise it would be unfair to have more womens sports than mens - there already are you could argue with synchronized swimming and rhytmic gymnastics, but at least they are ran by FINA/FIG so more akin to being different "events" instead of different "sports").

Good point regarding the difference between mens and womens football - the womens team don't have the under 23 rules I believe which makes it a much stronger field
Logged

Online KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,619
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #613 on: Today at 12:09:12 pm »
I think the Golf would be bettered served if it was for amateurs only. A bit like the boxing, I think if it was amateurs only it would be far more prestigious.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,521
  • Bam!
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #614 on: Today at 12:11:28 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 12:02:23 pm
Good point regarding the difference between mens and womens football - the womens team don't have the under 23 rules I believe which makes it a much stronger field

Yep, taking it out the Olympics would be really shitty for the womens game. They all have full strength teams and gives good opportunities for players from nations like South Africa and Thailand etc. They could maybe revamp the mens version somehow, either make it more senior or less professional so lower league players go, try and up the importance of it to the players or the spectacle for the viewers
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Scottymuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #615 on: Today at 12:32:42 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 12:09:12 pm
I think the Golf would be bettered served if it was for amateurs only. A bit like the boxing, I think if it was amateurs only it would be far more prestigious.

Most golfers seem to consider it could become seen as a 5th Major - so whilst not maybe "THE" pinnacle, not really any further behind than the 4 annual majors - and I'd argue that will probably increase - the issue is more it has to abide by more general Olympic rules, so just getting there is difficult as your country has to select you ahead of others.  The field was *stacked* at Rio - Rose, Stenson, Kuchar, Bubba, Garcia, Reed, Kaymer, Padraig, Colsaeerts, Fowler, Wilett - yes there were some people who selected not to go (The Australians and Irish mainly), and a lot of the withdrawals happened late on with fears of the Zika virus - and given the Covid situation now in Toyko, it's probably unfair to say that you can make a judgement on how important it is seen yet based on just 2 games.  This year, for reference - of the top 16 golfers, 11 are Americans (and they can only pick 4 of them) so ignoring the Americans, the only top 32 players who chose not to go despite them being significantly ahead of their compatriots (i.e. would have been an automatic selection by preference from their Olympics Committee) really are Jon Rahm and Louis Oosthuizen - on the GB side we could only pick 2 out of Mcilroy, Casey, Hatton, Fizpatrick and Westwood (the only 5 in the top 32, and we picked the first 2). 

As for the suggestion around amateurs - it might make it more prestigious, but only for those who would consider staying an amateur maybe 1 more year instead of turning pro - but the quality would be *DREADFUL* to watch - it would be like the arguments on here  around things like skateboarding not looking like an elite sport.  Tennis players nowadays *do* see it as prestigious as any indiovidual Grand Slam tournament - and thats taken a while since it was introduced in 1988 (ignoring 84 as it was a demo event) - back then, of the top 16 in the world rankings, only 5 players (Edberg, Mecir, Mayotte, Gilbert, Leconte) on the mens side actually turned up - in 2016 9 of the top 16 were there, with at least 3 of the players pulling out were due to injury (Fed, Wawrinka, Gasquet - all of who wanted to go), with Raonic and Berydch pulling out because of the Zika virus, Lopez pulling out to focus on the rest of the season and having a break - and only Thiem pulling out for other reasons (in his case - he doesnt like the Olympics and wanted to play a different random tournament)
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,695
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #616 on: Today at 12:36:15 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:32:42 pm


Jon Rahm was going to be there but had to pull out due to getting Covid.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,555
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #617 on: Today at 12:36:37 pm »
Simone Biles out. Oh my.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,069
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #618 on: Today at 12:37:05 pm »
On the golfers there, Rahm has just tested positive for COVID. Think he would have played otherwise?

And who have GB picked? I thought if he did play in it McIllroy would choose Ireland but I may have that wrong. Golf in Ireland is a bit like Rugby in that they select from all provinces including Ulster (I know its all a bit of a minefield).
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,577
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #619 on: Today at 12:39:02 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:36:37 pm
Simone Biles out. Oh my.

Shocker. And they're behind ROC already.
Logged

Online KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,619
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #620 on: Today at 12:39:10 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:32:42 pm
Most golfers seem to consider it could become seen as a 5th Major - so whilst not maybe "THE" pinnacle, not really any further behind than the 4 annual majors - and I'd argue that will probably increase - the issue is more it has to abide by more general Olympic rules, so just getting there is difficult as your country has to select you ahead of others.  The field was *stacked* at Rio - Rose, Stenson, Kuchar, Bubba, Garcia, Reed, Kaymer, Padraig, Colsaeerts, Fowler, Wilett - yes there were some people who selected not to go (The Australians and Irish mainly), and a lot of the withdrawals happened late on with fears of the Zika virus - and given the Covid situation now in Toyko, it's probably unfair to say that you can make a judgement on how important it is seen yet based on just 2 games.  This year, for reference - of the top 16 golfers, 11 are Americans (and they can only pick 4 of them) so ignoring the Americans, the only top 32 players who chose not to go despite them being significantly ahead of their compatriots (i.e. would have been an automatic selection by preference from their Olympics Committee) really are Jon Rahm and Louis Oosthuizen - on the GB side we could only pick 2 out of Mcilroy, Casey, Hatton, Fizpatrick and Westwood (the only 5 in the top 32, and we picked the first 2). 

As for the suggestion around amateurs - it might make it more prestigious, but only for those who would consider staying an amateur maybe 1 more year instead of turning pro - but the quality would be *DREADFUL* to watch - it would be like the arguments on here  around things like skateboarding not looking like an elite sport.  Tennis players nowadays *do* see it as prestigious as any indiovidual Grand Slam tournament - and thats taken a while since it was introduced in 1988 (ignoring 84 as it was a demo event) - back then, of the top 16 in the world rankings, only 5 players (Edberg, Mecir, Mayotte, Gilbert, Leconte) on the mens side actually turned up - in 2016 9 of the top 16 were there, with at least 3 of the players pulling out were due to injury (Fed, Wawrinka, Gasquet - all of who wanted to go), with Raonic and Berydch pulling out because of the Zika virus, Lopez pulling out to focus on the rest of the season and having a break - and only Thiem pulling out for other reasons (in his case - he doesnt like the Olympics and wanted to play a different random tournament)
Not sure how top level Amateur golf would be dreadful to watch. I'm not talking about 15 handicappers hacking their way around. I'm not sure it will ever be seen as even close to the Majors in Golf.
P.S. McIlroy wasnt available for picking for the GB team.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,001
  • Truthiness
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #621 on: Today at 12:40:34 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:37:05 pm
On the golfers there, Rahm has just tested positive for COVID. Think he would have played otherwise?

And who have GB picked? I thought if he did play in it McIllroy would choose Ireland but I may have that wrong. Golf in Ireland is a bit like Rugby in that they select from all provinces including Ulster (I know its all a bit of a minefield).
McIlroy's there for Ireland in Tokyo, alongside Shane Lowry.

The problem with golf is the strokeplay format is just bad. Make it matchplay, or a team matchplay like the President's Cup/Dunhill Cup and it'd be exciting.

Tommy Fleetwood and Paul Casey are the GB entrants for the golf.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:43:46 pm by Ray K »
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,991
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #622 on: Today at 12:48:18 pm »
Youness Baalla bites David Nyika in fight.  ;D

Logged

Online Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,973
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #623 on: Today at 12:53:39 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:39:02 pm
Shocker. And they're behind ROC already.

Doesn't look injured, strange one.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 