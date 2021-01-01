I think the Golf would be bettered served if it was for amateurs only. A bit like the boxing, I think if it was amateurs only it would be far more prestigious.



Most golfers seem to consider it could become seen as a 5th Major - so whilst not maybe "THE" pinnacle, not really any further behind than the 4 annual majors - and I'd argue that will probably increase - the issue is more it has to abide by more general Olympic rules, so just getting there is difficult as your country has to select you ahead of others. The field was *stacked* at Rio - Rose, Stenson, Kuchar, Bubba, Garcia, Reed, Kaymer, Padraig, Colsaeerts, Fowler, Wilett - yes there were some people who selected not to go (The Australians and Irish mainly), and a lot of the withdrawals happened late on with fears of the Zika virus - and given the Covid situation now in Toyko, it's probably unfair to say that you can make a judgement on how important it is seen yet based on just 2 games. This year, for reference - of the top 16 golfers, 11 are Americans (and they can only pick 4 of them) so ignoring the Americans, the only top 32 players who chose not to go despite them being significantly ahead of their compatriots (i.e. would have been an automatic selection by preference from their Olympics Committee) really are Jon Rahm and Louis Oosthuizen - on the GB side we could only pick 2 out of Mcilroy, Casey, Hatton, Fizpatrick and Westwood (the only 5 in the top 32, and we picked the first 2).As for the suggestion around amateurs - it might make it more prestigious, but only for those who would consider staying an amateur maybe 1 more year instead of turning pro - but the quality would be *DREADFUL* to watch - it would be like the arguments on here around things like skateboarding not looking like an elite sport. Tennis players nowadays *do* see it as prestigious as any indiovidual Grand Slam tournament - and thats taken a while since it was introduced in 1988 (ignoring 84 as it was a demo event) - back then, of the top 16 in the world rankings, only 5 players (Edberg, Mecir, Mayotte, Gilbert, Leconte) on the mens side actually turned up - in 2016 9 of the top 16 were there, with at least 3 of the players pulling out were due to injury (Fed, Wawrinka, Gasquet - all of who wanted to go), with Raonic and Berydch pulling out because of the Zika virus, Lopez pulling out to focus on the rest of the season and having a break - and only Thiem pulling out for other reasons (in his case - he doesnt like the Olympics and wanted to play a different random tournament)