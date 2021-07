It makes me sad to see many of these takes out in the wild. Andy Burnham had one too.



Saw that from Burnham, embarrassing yer da stuff. I dabbled when I was a teenager and fractured my arm going down a hill that was a bit steeper than I expectedFor real, there's just absolutely no concept of the skill - and core strength - that's needed. Madness to say it's not a "real sport" compared to dressage, shooting etc. I really enjoy watching it as well.