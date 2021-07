Can appreciate its difficult and very skill full… just rubbish to watch today



I agree. It's no good being told how skillful it is if it looks like the lads on the steps outside Sainsbury's. The format is a bit shit as well. Do two runs that require linking together a load of tricks and then be able to win it by just doing four individual tricks really well.It also doesn't help the idea that it's on the same level as 10 metre synchonised diving or the triathlon when half of them have their airpods in.I'm hoping the park skateboarding is more interesting.