Olympics 2020 Tokyo

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #440 on: Today at 01:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 01:48:04 pm
Wow, stunning finish in the gymnastics. 0.1 points in it in the end after 18 separate routines for each team.

Definitely worth missing that BBC.

They didn't? It was on the red button.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #441 on: Today at 01:50:14 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:48:58 pm
They didn't? It was on the red button.

Don't have red button access here. Luckily RTE were showing it, though with much worse comms.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #442 on: Today at 01:50:55 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:48:30 pm
Any Taekwondo experts in here? She gave up loads of points in the last 10 seconds in both the semi and final, is that normal?

So close!

It is if you lose a tiny bit of composure. Feel her going for the referral was costly. Gave her opponent time to regather and attack.
