gutted Jade Jones didnt win, shes from round are way and seemingly a lovely girl



Was a tough first round for her - she had already lost twice to her opponent coming in. Here's what she said:"Coming out I felt scared and too much pressure," Jones told BBC Sport."The whole tournament has been so different to what I'm used to. Usually I have my whole family there so when I am scared when I come out, them cheering gives me that extra push to go for it. I got trapped in that fear mode today."I don't want to make excuses because a champion adapts and I truly believe that it's my fault for not adapting, but it's been tough."I told myself my family wouldn't be there in the stadium, but I didn't realise what it would be like until I got here and it's sad."You come out and the stadium is empty, but the ring is gorgeous and could be perfect and I tried to imagine my family there and it almost felt like a test [event] coming out."But no excuses - I wasn't the best today and it's on my shoulders and I just have to go back and reflect. I feel a bit lost at the moment."The 16-12 loss to Alizadeh is a hugely disappointing outcome for the 28-year-old Welsh athlete, who looked stunned when defeat was confirmed, having gone into the Games as one of Britain's favourites to secure a medal.