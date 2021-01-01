« previous next »
Offline Morgana

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 03:17:44 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:09:23 pm
Two great taekwondo finals there!

The mens was impossible to call right up til the end.

Although he Brit lost, it was a great story for the winner - he just qualified this morning!  He beat all the top fighters on his way to the gold, thoroughly deserved.
It really annoyed me that one of the commentators kept referring to Bradley's opponent as "the Uzbeck". FFS it is his job to learn the competitor's name so he can tell us the viewers.  Between this and the way they reported on the rowing yesterday am growing more and more frustrated with our arrogance here.
Offline Samie

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 03:18:51 pm »
USA men losing at Basketball is shameful. They should all go home now.
Offline arthur sarnoff

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 03:19:37 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 03:13:55 pm
Swimming is my favourite to watch behind track and field. No need for judges,easy to see who is winning The relays are incredible fun. The swimmers go like speed boats. Love the swimming.

I just think it's overrepresented.  No denying the excitement or ability.
Offline Samie

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 03:19:38 pm »
Online B0151?

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 03:19:52 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:19:24 pm
yes definitely , I think it cheapens an olympic medal
Isn't Olympic football a bigger deal outside of Europe

Also I imagine it's especially more important to the women's teams (and an important way to promote a growing sport)

And the reason it doesn't have more prestige is because FIFA have actively stopped it from having the best players so as not to overshine their own competitions.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 03:20:55 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:09:23 pm
Two great taekwondo finals there!

The mens was impossible to call right up til the end.

Although he Brit lost, it was a great story for the winner - he just qualified this morning!  He beat all the top fighters on his way to the gold, thoroughly deserved.

gutted Jade Jones didnt win, shes from  round are way and seemingly a lovely girl
Offline Hazell

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 03:22:44 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 03:12:37 pm
Yeh yesterday was watching gymnastics, someone was introduced as the greatest gymnast of all time , a Japanese gymnast who has been looking forward to these games forever , a national hero. Did a spin move on those bars and lost his grip, fell flat on his face and his games were over in the qualifying round.

I was watching that, that was Uchimura whose won all sorts before. At least in gymnastics, you have multiple events, I feel back for those where there's only on chance and it can disappear within seconds.
Offline kellan

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 03:41:12 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 02:46:44 pm
;D
Any videos of this around?
Replay on the Eurosport website but it's paywalled. I've got myself the month subscription just for the Olympics, wouldn't see any of it otherwise if relying on the BBC.

58 years old vs 17 years old. Had no intention of really watching it until the two of them walked out and then I couldn't not give it a chance to entertain me. Seeing an old-timer say shove your gimmicky energy gels and give me some of that good carbonated sugar instead, made it even better.



Offline Samie

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 03:48:30 pm »
Wow the yanks are not taking the Basketball loss well.  ;D
Online S

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 04:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:19:38 pm

Ah, wish I saw this. Brilliant.
Offline thekitkatshuffler

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 04:17:48 pm »
Think they need to jib skateboarding as an Olympic sport until they get their act together and stop falling off after every other trick.

I've seen better lids at Mann Island than this bunch.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 04:28:55 pm »
Never really watched skateboarding but I was really impressed and entertained by that personally. Always good seeing Americans lose too.
Offline jonkrux

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 04:44:47 pm »
I was a very handy skater going back ten years. Just put it on on the iPlayer. The best trick contest is unbelievable. Though people who have never watched don't really understand the format. So so good though

Edit - absolute madness that Shane O'Neill didn't even get through the prelims.   :o :o
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 04:54:40 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Yesterday at 08:25:53 am
This 58 year old Chinese woman playing table tennis for Luxembourg and swigging coke between her games is my kind of olympian.

Noticed Geraint Thomas downing a bottle of orange Fanta as he pulled out of the bike road race

Trent Alexander-Arnold downs a can of redbull before every game.
Offline Komic

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 05:24:41 pm »
Quote from: arthur sarnoff on Yesterday at 03:09:46 pm
My bugbear every 4 years is just how many swimming events there are.  I know it's always been that way, but how many other sports offer three events for slower ways of covering the same distance?

I don't mind the swimming, I think how many events that swimmers can compete in ridiculous though, especially as its blocked in cycling I think.

Also would hurdles count as a slower way to do running, or should they chuck in some inflatables for the swimmers?
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 05:31:05 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:20:55 pm
gutted Jade Jones didnt win, shes from  round are way and seemingly a lovely girl

Was a tough first round for her - she had already lost twice to her opponent coming in.  Here's what she said:

"Coming out I felt scared and too much pressure," Jones told BBC Sport.

"The whole tournament has been so different to what I'm used to. Usually I have my whole family there so when I am scared when I come out, them cheering gives me that extra push to go for it. I got trapped in that fear mode today.

"I don't want to make excuses because a champion adapts and I truly believe that it's my fault for not adapting, but it's been tough.

"I told myself my family wouldn't be there in the stadium, but I didn't realise what it would be like until I got here and it's sad.

"You come out and the stadium is empty, but the ring is gorgeous and could be perfect and I tried to imagine my family there and it almost felt like a test [event] coming out.

"But no excuses - I wasn't the best today and it's on my shoulders and I just have to go back and reflect. I feel a bit lost at the moment."

The 16-12 loss to Alizadeh is a hugely disappointing outcome for the 28-year-old Welsh athlete, who looked stunned when defeat was confirmed, having gone into the Games as one of Britain's favourites to secure a medal.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/olympics/57958917
Offline Slick_Beef

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #296 on: Yesterday at 09:35:11 pm »
I've been catching up this afternoon on the day's events,  gotta say that even as someone who has little to no interest in cycling, Anna Kiesenhofer's win was sensational. An amateur beating the pros, what an absolutely wonderful underdog story. Unreal to think that she has a PhD in applied mathematics and the fitness to win olympic gold in such a physically demanding sport, how did she find the time to do all that!
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #297 on: Yesterday at 09:50:15 pm »
Did anybody manage to stand up in the skateboarding?
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #298 on: Yesterday at 10:31:13 pm »
I have never seen a false start in the triathlon before :o

What the fuck was that?!
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #299 on: Yesterday at 10:37:14 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:31:13 pm
I have never seen a false start in the triathlon before :o

What the fuck was that?!
Those boats need to fuck off. Fucking hell.
Offline Samie

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #300 on: Yesterday at 10:41:12 pm »
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #301 on: Yesterday at 10:41:25 pm »
Beautiful location that in Tokyo.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #302 on: Yesterday at 10:47:29 pm »
What was the point of them coming onto the ramp to dive straight in again? :D
Online Millie

« Reply #303 on: Yesterday at 10:58:56 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:47:29 pm
What was the point of them coming onto the ramp to dive straight in again? :D

Was wondering the same  ;D
Online Gerry Attrick

« Reply #304 on: Yesterday at 11:01:22 pm »
Never heard of Alex Yee but he's the favourite to win this inplay. As short as 5/4 now  :o
Online BIG DICK NICK

« Reply #305 on: Yesterday at 11:06:45 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 11:01:22 pm
Never heard of Alex Yee but he's the favourite to win this inplay. As short as 5/4 now  :o

They were saying hes the quickest 10k runner in the field so I guess if hes in the mid when the cycling ends hes got a good chance. Never heard of him either

Had a week off, back to work tomorrow and dreading it, might as well stay up and watch this through!
Online TheShanklyGates

« Reply #306 on: Yesterday at 11:34:04 pm »
Yee is a former 10k runner who switched to triathlon so if he's well placed after the stint on the bike he has a fantastic chance.
Online Gerry Attrick

« Reply #307 on: Yesterday at 11:57:38 pm »
Just read that Yee moved up to Loughborough during lockdown, so we've claimed him as one of our own now in East Mids. Give it some welly.
Online BIG DICK NICK

« Reply #308 on: Today at 12:01:19 am »
Both Brits in the leading pack of 9 I think who have broken away from the rest. Should be a great finish.
Online BIG DICK NICK

« Reply #309 on: Today at 12:07:29 am »
That Norwegian looks about ten years older than everyone else!
Online TheShanklyGates

« Reply #310 on: Today at 12:08:26 am »
6 runners clear at the front now, both Brits among them.

Go on lads.
