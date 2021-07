Two great taekwondo finals there!



The mens was impossible to call right up til the end.



Although he Brit lost, it was a great story for the winner - he just qualified this morning! He beat all the top fighters on his way to the gold, thoroughly deserved.



It really annoyed me that one of the commentators kept referring to Bradley's opponent as "the Uzbeck". FFS it is his job to learn the competitor's name so he can tell us the viewers. Between this and the way they reported on the rowing yesterday am growing more and more frustrated with our arrogance here.