Not sure why people are talking about ridiculous Olympic sports and not mentioning 3x3 basketball.
It's a bit like having 3-and-in Football as an Olympic sport.
No, no it's not - unless you are aware of loads of countries where 3x3 football is MORE Popular in then the regular 11 a side game - it is legitimately considered the worlds number 1 "urban" sport - beating out the likes of BMX, Snowboarding, Skating/Skateboarding, etc
It's more like Rugby 7s being in the competition instead of Rugby Union. Oh wait, it is. Or T20 cricket instead of Test match - which has been suggested numerous times in the past.