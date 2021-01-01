« previous next »
Author Topic: Olympics 2020 Tokyo  (Read 11282 times)

Offline fucking appalled

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #240 on: Today at 10:58:01 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 10:56:53 am
Can't wait to see Artistic Billiards, Fricket and Oil Wrestling at the Olympics.

Id like to see ten pin bowling
Offline Agent99

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #241 on: Today at 11:00:29 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:47:17 am
Jon Rahm is out of the golf after testing positive for covid. Again. No idea what's happening with him there. Bryson deChambeau is also out for covid reasons.
He said he has been vaccinated now but I only just realised that getting a jab was not compulsory for everyone attending. Madness really.
Offline Fiasco

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #242 on: Today at 11:06:06 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:47:17 am
Jon Rahm is out of the golf after testing positive for covid. Again. No idea what's happening with him there. Bryson deChambeau is also out for covid reasons.

He only had it about 6 weeks ago didn't he? And now he's tested positive again? Very concerning and obviously devastating for Rahm.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #243 on: Today at 11:06:28 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 11:00:29 am
He said he has been vaccinated now but I only just realised that getting a jab was not compulsory for everyone attending. Madness really.

Dont think vaccine uptake is very high in Japan so would have been odd that the country could impose vaccinations as compulsory. Maybe the IOC could?
Online S

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #244 on: Today at 11:08:15 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:55:24 am
but as it is theyre all sports, so nobody loses.
This is how I see it too. I love that new sports are thrown into the Olympics. Take the skateboarding. We get to see crazy athleticism, the athletes get to compete for an Olympic medal and more people might be inclined to pursue it. Same is true of the surfing this year too. I havent heard a genuinely persuasive and rational argument against either.
Online Libertine

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #245 on: Today at 11:11:47 am »
Quote from: S on Today at 11:08:15 am
This is how I see it too. I love that new sports are thrown into the Olympics. Take the skateboarding. We get to see crazy athleticism, the athletes get to compete for an Olympic medal and more people might be inclined to pursue it. Same is true of the surfing this year too. I havent heard a genuinely persuasive and rational argument against either.

Agreed. I think one of the great things about the Olympics is that it's constantly evolving and incorporating new sports. I'd far rather see sports like these rather than the likes of football, tennis and golf that are shown constantly all year round.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #246 on: Today at 11:13:31 am »
Cycling should be made into a team sport. That way you could throw guys at breakaways and ride tempo on the front of the peloton with them safe in the knowledge they could still get gold if they blow up helping a teammate.
Online Hazell

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #247 on: Today at 11:13:38 am »
Quote from: kellan on Today at 08:25:53 am
This 58 year old Chinese woman playing table tennis for Luxembourg and swigging coke between her games is my kind of olympian.

ha ha awesome. There was a 46 year old Uzbekistani athlete doing the vault(!) in the gymnastics today. Ridiculous stuff.
Offline TheShanklyGates

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #248 on: Today at 11:19:06 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:13:31 am
Cycling should be made into a team sport. That way you could throw guys at breakaways and ride tempo on the front of the peloton with them safe in the knowledge they could still get gold if they blow up helping a teammate.

That's not a the worst shout - they already do this in track cycling for example - but it is problematic.

It would unfairly penalise the strong riders from weak nations. Anna Kiesenhofer who won gold today was only entrant from Austria and would never have beaten the Dutch if it were a team event.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #249 on: Today at 12:12:37 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:58:01 am
Id like to see ten pin bowling

There used to be Olympic medals awarded for Architecture, Literature, Music, Painting and Sculpture
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #250 on: Today at 12:17:05 pm »
Golf, tennis and football should be removed. It should be the be all and end all of your sport to be in the olympics. Cameron Norrie decided to play a no mark event in Mexico instead of taking part.
Online Komic

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #251 on: Today at 12:32:58 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 11:08:15 am
This is how I see it too. I love that new sports are thrown into the Olympics. Take the skateboarding. We get to see crazy athleticism, the athletes get to compete for an Olympic medal and more people might be inclined to pursue it. Same is true of the surfing this year too. I havent heard a genuinely persuasive and rational argument against either.

A potential counter argument is that there are only a finite number of medal events at the Olympics, so by having certain sports you are pushing other sports out. For instance, climbing another new sport for the Olympics has only one medal for men's and women's, so they've made it into a triathlon. This wasn't how climbing competitions were normally held, so you could get rid of golf and give climbing more medals for example. It could be like the gymnastics where you have the overall and the specialisms.
Online Ray K

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #252 on: Today at 01:05:33 pm »
Not sure why people are talking about ridiculous Olympic sports and not mentioning 3x3 basketball.
It's a bit like having 3-and-in Football as an Olympic sport.
Online newterp

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #253 on: Today at 01:13:44 pm »
ultimate frisbee should be a sport.

as for skateboarding and surfing - didn't they create the X Games to basically give those sports their own olympics?

(in any case I am sure there are current sports that people would say don't belong)
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #254 on: Today at 01:19:17 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:05:33 pm
Not sure why people are talking about ridiculous Olympic sports and not mentioning 3x3 basketball.
It's a bit like having 3-and-in Football as an Olympic sport.

And its gold in the Wembley Doubles for Ireland!
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #255 on: Today at 01:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:17:05 pm
Golf, tennis and football should be removed. It should be the be all and end all of your sport to be in the olympics. Cameron Norrie decided to play a no mark event in Mexico instead of taking part.

yes definitely , I think it cheapens an olympic medal
Online Scottymuser

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #256 on: Today at 01:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:05:33 pm
Not sure why people are talking about ridiculous Olympic sports and not mentioning 3x3 basketball.
It's a bit like having 3-and-in Football as an Olympic sport.

No, no it's not - unless you are aware of loads of countries where 3x3 football is MORE Popular in then the regular 11 a side game - it is legitimately considered the worlds number 1 "urban" sport - beating out the likes of BMX, Snowboarding, Skating/Skateboarding, etc

It's more like Rugby 7s being in the competition instead of Rugby Union.  Oh wait, it is.  Or T20 cricket instead of Test match - which has been suggested numerous times in the past.
