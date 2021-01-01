This is how I see it too. I love that new sports are thrown into the Olympics. Take the skateboarding. We get to see crazy athleticism, the athletes get to compete for an Olympic medal and more people might be inclined to pursue it. Same is true of the surfing this year too. I havent heard a genuinely persuasive and rational argument against either.



A potential counter argument is that there are only a finite number of medal events at the Olympics, so by having certain sports you are pushing other sports out. For instance, climbing another new sport for the Olympics has only one medal for men's and women's, so they've made it into a triathlon. This wasn't how climbing competitions were normally held, so you could get rid of golf and give climbing more medals for example. It could be like the gymnastics where you have the overall and the specialisms.