We had three teams on the pitch yesterday and still couldn't beat the worst Manc team in living memory. The bubble has burst. Klopp should do the decent thing now...
Even now, hours before any PL kick offs, I am willing to bet we will have dropped like a stone from our current 12th 15th position by the time the weekend is over.
Sweating buckets tonight
Liverpool really are shite. Sack the lot of them. Buy a new team like Forest. They're two points ahead so must be doing something right???
Forest also signed the only Liverpool player who isnt shite.FSG out!
Liverpool really are shite. Sack the lot of them. Buy a new team like Forest. They're two points ahead so must be doing something right??? Hell, why didn't we buy Neco Williams this summer like them? The state of this shite.
I can't believe that we've gone from winning a double to a relegation dogfight in the space of 3 months. We have to sack everybody!
Page created in 0.036 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.58]