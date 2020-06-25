« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool are shite  (Read 463619 times)

Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3640 on: July 12, 2022, 07:08:45 pm »
Robbie Savage is happy tonight. Shite.

Sell Klopp
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3641 on: July 12, 2022, 07:55:16 pm »
Didn't lift the Bangkok Century Cup, shite
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3642 on: July 12, 2022, 09:21:21 pm »
Lost the last two trophies right at the end of last season but this season weve lost the first one in the first game! Its a steep and slippery slope down and we are well and truly on it. Klopp out before its too late!........Shite
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3643 on: July 12, 2022, 09:23:42 pm »
Sack the Board, i didn't see one board member play well today.
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3644 on: July 12, 2022, 10:59:24 pm »
lose 4-0 to Utd and still no word from Klopp about offering resignation, sickening.
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3645 on: July 13, 2022, 01:13:28 am »
Ah was good while it lasted ladies and gents.

The Mancs are back!!! Corner is turned and the mickey mouse quadruple is on.

Flopp out for enabling this corner to turn!!!

Shite shite shite.

 ;D
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3646 on: July 13, 2022, 02:04:18 am »
We had three teams on the pitch yesterday and still couldn't beat the worst Manc team in living memory.  :butt

The bubble has burst. Klopp should do the decent thing now...
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3647 on: July 13, 2022, 02:11:37 am »
Absolute shambles this team is, pathetic. Get rid and start to rebuild asap or we won't even get to Europa League.
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3648 on: July 13, 2022, 12:46:41 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 13, 2022, 02:04:18 am
We had three teams on the pitch yesterday and still couldn't beat the worst Manc team in living memory.  :butt

The bubble has burst. Klopp should do the decent thing now...

I know.

32 players on that pitch for us, and we STILL couldn't beat Tent Peg's team.

I'm blaming Ulla for distracting Klopp.

Sack all the WAG's
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3649 on: July 14, 2022, 11:33:54 pm »
Jurgen's tinkering here doesn't bode well.

Shite. We need to burn down Anfield.
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3650 on: July 19, 2022, 04:58:21 pm »
12th before a balls been kicked.

We cannot tolerate this level of mediocrity.

Enough is enough.
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3651 on: July 22, 2022, 08:28:41 am »
I don't understand this club not selling any tickets?

Maybe the demand isn't there?
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3652 on: July 22, 2022, 10:08:31 am »
oh sold out

another season of empty seats. Pathetic club
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3653 on: July 30, 2022, 07:26:01 pm »


our 100m record signing is going to top the yellows per minute this season isn't he if he keeps doing what he does

SHITE!
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3654 on: July 30, 2022, 08:39:58 pm »
Salzburg beaten today by Graz in the league. Makes the result in midweek even more embarrassing. You have to ask now how much longer these will stick with Klopp.
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3655 on: July 31, 2022, 12:43:33 am »
Caring about pre-season stuff at the kung-po chicken place!
Hide my head in shame.
Utter.
Shite.
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3656 on: August 1, 2022, 03:03:49 pm »

No Liverpool game today?

Shite.
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3657 on: August 13, 2022, 10:22:03 am »
Even now, hours before any PL kick offs, I am willing to bet we will have dropped like a stone from our current 12th position by the time the weekend is over.
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3658 on: August 13, 2022, 09:40:45 pm »
Played one game and didn't win, and almost everybody else has played an extra game and we're not bottom?  Whole team is living off its laurels.  Shite...
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3659 on: August 17, 2022, 12:11:06 pm »
We don't even play our best (statistically speaking) CB every game. He hasn't even had a full game for us this season. And we continually send him on loan.

Plus he was born in Bolton (Manc).

Sack all our CBs. Sack the statisticians and sack me. No wait, I'll fucking walk. Fed up with this crap  >:(

Edit : Shite!
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3660 on: Yesterday at 01:11:28 am »
One place above Everton.

Unacceptable.
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3661 on: Yesterday at 01:16:37 am »
Just a point above the relegation zone. SHITE!
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3662 on: Yesterday at 01:15:46 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on August 13, 2022, 10:22:03 am
Even now, hours before any PL kick offs, I am willing to bet we will have dropped like a stone from our current 12th 15th position by the time the weekend is over.
Quoting yourself from a week ago is shite, but having to lower the league position in the quote is even shiter.
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3663 on: Today at 12:00:14 pm »
Sweating buckets tonight
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3664 on: Today at 12:42:28 pm »

Quote from: Marko78 on Today at 12:00:14 pm
Sweating buckets tonight


Sweating buckets tonight
Despite Mancshites plight
Their team is so poor
We at least should score four
But we won't because we are shite



We could go behind the mancshite tonight and just be one point ahead of the blueshite, that's shite
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3665 on: Today at 04:03:40 pm »
Liverpool really are shite. Sack the lot of them. Buy a new team like Forest. They're two points ahead so must be doing something right??? Hell, why didn't we buy Neco Williams this summer like them? The state of this shite.
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3666 on: Today at 04:05:06 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 04:03:40 pm
Liverpool really are shite. Sack the lot of them. Buy a new team like Forest. They're two points ahead so must be doing something right???

Forest also signed the only Liverpool player who isnt shite.

FSG out!
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3667 on: Today at 04:07:43 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:05:06 pm
Forest also signed the only Liverpool player who isnt shite.

FSG out!

To cap it off Joe Worrall got a clean sheet at home to West Ham whereas Virgil van Shite concedes a lot of goals. Time to show some ambition and do a cash + player swap to get rid of van Shite's lazy defending!!!

Above all, the Liverpool plane needs to turn left to Guinea and get coup tied for a bit so the FSG can buy a new team of non-shite to replace them!
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3668 on: Today at 04:11:53 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 04:03:40 pm
Liverpool really are shite. Sack the lot of them. Buy a new team like Forest. They're two points ahead so must be doing something right??? Hell, why didn't we buy Neco Williams this summer like them? The state of this shite.
I can't believe that we've gone from winning a double to a relegation dogfight in the space of 3 months. We have to sack everybody!
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3669 on: Today at 04:35:13 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:11:53 pm
I can't believe that we've gone from winning a double to a relegation dogfight in the space of 3 months. We have to sack everybody!

At least the shite didn't lose both penalty shootouts so there's a memory to cling onto while hoofing it to the big lad in the Championshite. The last team to lose both cup finals the same year were Middlesbrough in 1997 and them shite went straight down after that!
