I can't believe that we've gone from winning a double to a relegation dogfight in the space of 3 months. We have to sack everybody!



At least the shite didn't lose both penalty shootouts so there's a memory to cling onto while hoofing it to the big lad in the Championshite. The last team to lose both cup finals the same year were Middlesbrough in 1997 and them shite went straight down after that!