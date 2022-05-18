« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool are shite  (Read 454122 times)

Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3600 on: May 18, 2022, 02:50:34 am »
mo and vvd. highest paid and cant even play 2 games a week

back in my day we play with half our testicles missing. shite!
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3601 on: May 18, 2022, 09:56:03 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on May 18, 2022, 02:50:34 am
mo and vvd. highest paid and cant even play 2 games a week

back in my day we play with half our testicles missing. shite!

I remember.  I often played with one of your testicles.
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3602 on: May 18, 2022, 10:06:43 am »
All this quadruple talk but we barely have 50% of the trophies we need for that won so far and its nearly end of the season
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3603 on: May 18, 2022, 10:19:20 am »
Quote from: markedasred on May 17, 2022, 09:49:45 pm
No Mo, no Sadio, no Luis, no VVD, no Trent, no Robbo, no Fab, no Thiago tonight. If I had paid for a ticket for that instead of being a thieving stingy bastard watching a dodgy stream on a computer, I would have asked for my money back!. SHITE!

 ;D
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3604 on: May 18, 2022, 10:21:49 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 18, 2022, 10:06:43 am
All this quadruple talk but we barely have 50% of the trophies we need for that won so far and its nearly end of the season
Nearly the end of the season?! We've only got two games left!!! Not good enough that, should have had it all sewn up weeks ago.....no sense of urgency, no desire..........shite!
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3605 on: May 18, 2022, 08:46:16 pm »
Don't think I saw Mane, Salah or Diaz touch the ball once. Shite
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3606 on: May 19, 2022, 12:22:39 am »
How come we werent in the Europa League Final if were supposed to be that bloody good? 

Not fukin good enough, get it sorted!
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3607 on: May 19, 2022, 12:25:06 am »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on May 19, 2022, 12:22:39 am
How come we werent in the Europa League Final?  Not fukin good enough, get it sorted!
Yea and I hear there's a Europa Conference in a few days and we've not been invited. Obviously not important enough. Shite.
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3608 on: May 19, 2022, 05:34:24 am »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on May 19, 2022, 12:22:39 am
How come we werent in the Europa League Final if were supposed to be that bloody good? 

Not fukin good enough, get it sorted!
Worse than that. Rangers managed to score in a proper Cup Final yet we couldn't find the net with a map and a compass the other day. We should be more like Rangers. But we're not. Cos we're shite.
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3609 on: May 19, 2022, 08:14:45 am »
The LFC TV tribute by Dave Kirby to Billy Liddell - it said he left his home in Perthshire. He was from f"ckin Fife.

Absolute disgrace from the club that. Ridiculous.
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3610 on: May 19, 2022, 10:13:32 am »
I sprained my ankle and my wrist on Saturday (genuinely, blame the reds) so I'm off work this week with nothing but the visions of a quadruple to keep me entertained, horrible shite bastards.
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3611 on: May 19, 2022, 12:52:07 pm »
Quote from: Snail on May 19, 2022, 10:13:32 am
I sprained my ankle and my wrist on Saturday (genuinely, blame the reds) so I'm off work this week with nothing but the visions of a quadruple to keep me entertained, horrible shite bastards.

Need to sprain the other ankle and wrist before next Satidy...
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3612 on: May 19, 2022, 11:52:35 pm »
Twice updating the Champions Wall this season, twice! Don't they know how to cut costs?! Imagine if City gifts us the League, we have to update yet again, and not one but two numbers!... The cost would be double. What a wasteful club, shite!
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3613 on: May 19, 2022, 11:55:17 pm »
Look at the raucous celebrations tonight from our local rivals. Why can't we have anything like that? Their motto means 'Nothing but the best is good enough' - That's the winning mentality showing through in their club. It's that classy you have to translate it from fucking Latin!

It's about time we start catching them up on the field.
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3614 on: May 20, 2022, 12:10:17 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on May 19, 2022, 11:55:17 pm

It's about time we start catching them up on the field.
Mind you we'd have to dodge half their fanbase to do that
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3615 on: May 20, 2022, 04:18:54 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on May 19, 2022, 11:52:35 pm
Twice updating the Champions Wall this season, twice! Don't they know how to cut costs?! Imagine if City gifts us the League, we have to update yet again, and not one but two numbers!... The cost would be double. What a wasteful club, shite!
I hate to bring this up but there are those even here at RAWK who want the Champions League as well. Just imagine yet another update there! We'll never afford Mbappé with this kind of fan pressure on the club. Shite!  :wanker
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3616 on: May 20, 2022, 05:35:30 pm »
Shite club, allowing the Blue side to become the talk of the town today. Pathetic!
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3617 on: May 20, 2022, 06:11:43 pm »
Apparently we'll never understand. Shite
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3618 on: May 20, 2022, 07:38:30 pm »
So shite we cannot even engender an avoiding relegation celebration.

Liverpool, that...
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3619 on: May 20, 2022, 07:55:08 pm »
Can't even hold onto a player of Divock Origi's quality. And we call ourselves a big club? He's being poached by a team that has more CLs than us!
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3620 on: May 27, 2022, 07:08:29 pm »
Fucking had enough now - All these "top clubs" have finished all their games for this season and we're still having to play.

YOU LAZY SLACKERS CAN'T GET ALL YOUR GAMES COMPLETED AT THE SAME TIME AS EVERYONE ELSE - FUCKING SHIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIITE !!!!!
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3621 on: May 27, 2022, 07:12:36 pm »
Why are we even bothering
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3622 on: May 30, 2022, 04:47:56 am »
This fucking FSG takes the biscuit.

Making the team take a fucking 2nd hand double decker bus into town just because they lost, for Chrissakes.

And all them scallies with the pyro should be arrested.
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3623 on: May 30, 2022, 05:07:19 am »
Quote from: jambutty on May 30, 2022, 04:47:56 am
This fucking FSG takes the biscuit.

Making the team take a fucking 2nd hand double decker bus into town just because they lost, for Chrissakes.

Didn't even have a roof on it. Shite
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3624 on: May 30, 2022, 09:18:53 am »
Quote from: jambutty on May 30, 2022, 04:47:56 am
This fucking FSG takes the biscuit.

Making the team take a fucking 2nd hand double decker bus into town just because they lost, for Chrissakes.

And all them scallies with the pyro should be arrested.

Not only that.

We had to bring our own flags unlike City fans whose generous owners provided them with nice light blue light weight plastic flags. And who was that wedding DJ playing music from the back of a van? Calvin Klein or someone. City have got the worlds best John Lennon impersonator to entertain their fans and we just have someone using a record player.

We are shite.
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3625 on: May 30, 2022, 02:27:20 pm »
Just seen the pics of the Paris fan park and the bus parade. As the mighty Wealdstone Raider said "You've got no fans". There just happened to be a lot of people on both days who decided to wear red clothing when they got up that morning.
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3626 on: June 7, 2022, 12:24:27 pm »
Haven't won a game this month. Shite.
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3627 on: June 14, 2022, 10:14:27 pm »
We pay a record sum for a youngster unproven in the Prem, but did we think about what message that sends to the rest of the squad? Wonder who will have a mighty sulk now, because LFC valued them less. Wouldn't surprise me if Virgil, Alisson and Naby handed in transfer requests next week. Who makes these decisions? Shite.
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3628 on: June 14, 2022, 10:41:16 pm »
No Liverpool players in the England team tonight as they were embarrassed 4-0 at home to Hungary. The level of our players is at such a low that we can't even get a single man into a poor England side. Disgusting.
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3629 on: Today at 04:17:38 am »
12th in the table.

Shiite.

Must do better.
