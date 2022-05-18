mo and vvd. highest paid and cant even play 2 games a weekback in my day we play with half our testicles missing. shite!
No Mo, no Sadio, no Luis, no VVD, no Trent, no Robbo, no Fab, no Thiago tonight. If I had paid for a ticket for that instead of being a thieving stingy bastard watching a dodgy stream on a computer, I would have asked for my money back!. SHITE!
All this quadruple talk but we barely have 50% of the trophies we need for that won so far and its nearly end of the season
How come we werent in the Europa League Final? Not fukin good enough, get it sorted!
I sprained my ankle and my wrist on Saturday (genuinely, blame the reds) so I'm off work this week with nothing but the visions of a quadruple to keep me entertained, horrible shite bastards.
It's about time we start catching them up on the field.
Twice updating the Champions Wall this season, twice! Don't they know how to cut costs?! Imagine if City gifts us the League, we have to update yet again, and not one but two numbers!... The cost would be double. What a wasteful club, shite!
This fucking FSG takes the biscuit.Making the team take a fucking 2nd hand double decker bus into town just because they lost, for Chrissakes.
