It seems some of our so-called "fans" are cocky about winning more this season.



And even worse, some are actually happy already with the team



This is so out-of-step with modern football. We need brought down a peg or two. We think we are so different



The real bread and butter of the Premier League is your West Hams, your Burnleys, your Huddersfields (when they're there). You don't get their fans talking embarrassing shite about quadruples



I don't mind our club but some of the hype is embarrassing. As a fanbase we should reign it in a little. Maybe ditch the flags and banners for more of the official Liverpool FC store's more esoteric services