Liverpool are shite

Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3560 on: May 5, 2022, 06:46:13 am
Should have won the Champions League by now. Heck, it's already May!
jckliew: My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3561 on: May 5, 2022, 12:21:38 pm
Only scoring five in 180 minutes of CL semis is pathetic and lazy. Real scored 6, so we're one down already. Better throw the towel now before it gets more painful!
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3562 on: Yesterday at 06:49:03 am
It seems some of our so-called "fans" are cocky about winning more this season.

And even worse, some are actually happy already with the team

This is so out-of-step with modern football. We need brought down a peg or two. We think we are so different

The real bread and butter of the Premier League is your West Hams, your Burnleys, your Huddersfields (when they're there). You don't get their fans talking embarrassing shite about quadruples

I don't mind our club but some of the hype is embarrassing. As a fanbase we should reign it in a little. Maybe ditch the flags and banners for more of the official Liverpool FC store's more esoteric services
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3563 on: Yesterday at 12:04:12 pm
winning cups every year cost you so much! stop spending money on wall renovation.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/champions-walls-updated-after-carabao-cup-victory

shite.
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3564 on: Yesterday at 04:07:11 pm
Disinterested fans. Can't get enough people in the stadium for the CL final, a game deciding the destiny of the biggest trophy in world football. Merely over a quarter of the crowd will be red... Shite!
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3565 on: Yesterday at 04:34:51 pm
Didn't actually try but I have no fuckin ticket ffs

What's the point.

Edit: so disappointed in this club I had to correct a mistake
These aren't even the official forums
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3566 on: Yesterday at 05:16:04 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:07:11 pm
Disinterested fans. Can't get enough people in the stadium for the CL final, a game deciding the destiny of the biggest trophy in world football. Merely over a quarter of the crowd will be red... Shite!

(Betcha we''ll have 70% and it'll sound like Anfield in there)
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3567 on: Yesterday at 05:39:43 pm
We are pathetic.

I'm sick of this Klopp joker's tinkering and frustrated about our lack of a style of play beyond belief.

6 fucking years of this shite now, it's doing my head in. And this new Diaz lad belongs in fucking League 2!!

Pissed off - even my cat feels my rage. If Liverpool are going to play as shite as they did in that semi-final then I'm not fucking feeding him. Greedy, whiny little blob-of-fur fucker would do better up front than Salah too though.

This is disgusting on every level. I'm nearly at the end of my tether.
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3568 on: Yesterday at 07:02:20 pm
Can't any of these Johnny Foreigner managers speak English?  If we can't get Roy Evans out of retirement, let's get Hodgson back.  Oh wait......
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3569 on: Yesterday at 09:18:11 pm
Their manager is annoying why does he fist pump so much and smile what a fake
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3570 on: Today at 06:34:43 am
Weve a player in our team who could win 2 Leagues, 2 Domestic Cups, a CL medal and has already won a league Cup. Shite.
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3571 on: Today at 02:48:36 pm
It's all very well upgrading Anfield but you can't see any of the shiny new seats as there's always thousands of excited loudmouths with questionable singing voices and big banners in the way. Shite.

We should be more like Man City, you can actually see their stands during a match.
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3572 on: Today at 02:49:05 pm
Why don't we have drums in the Kop

Rubbish

Tubas,  the lot. Theremins

Very late edit: ocarinas
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3573 on: Today at 04:45:18 pm
Why don't the Club hand red flags out for everyone to wave like other Clubs?

Mingebags.  FSG out!
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3574 on: Today at 04:48:45 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 04:45:18 pm
Why don't the Club hand red flags out for everyone to wave like other Clubs?

Mingebags.  FSG out!

We can't expects the Club to afford the salaries and stump up for plastic flags.
