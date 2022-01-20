« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool are shite  (Read 438394 times)

Offline missis sumner

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3480 on: January 20, 2022, 09:43:27 pm »
We're so shite we can't even beat the ten men of Arsenal.

Oh, hang on....
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3481 on: January 22, 2022, 09:33:46 am »
Two of our supposed best players don't even turn up to matches lately.

Where's Salah
And you lot want him to get a new contract. For what? Not playing?
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3482 on: January 22, 2022, 11:51:38 am »
Chelsea are probably going to play the most expensive goalkeeper ever in the League Cup final, we'll be playing some fucking kid from Ireland  :wanker :no
Logged











Offline Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3483 on: January 25, 2022, 09:14:30 am »
Can we change this thread title to "Liverpool have no money and my wife's left me"?

Quote from: 67CherryRed on January 25, 2022, 07:56:24 am
Why do some people appear to live in this thread (a TRANSFER thread!) just to tell anyone who shows any level of optimism that we have no money, there'll be no transfers and the world's about to end?

Go and create a 'Liverpool have no money and my wife's left me' thread.
« Last Edit: January 25, 2022, 09:18:15 am by Elzar »
Logged



Offline MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3484 on: January 25, 2022, 09:45:09 am »
We replaced Salah and Mane with Fabinho instead of buying a shiny new attacker for 70m. SHITE!!! :no
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3485 on: February 2, 2022, 09:33:10 pm »
We proved our doubters right by drawing against ten man Arsenal during AFCON. SHITE! :no
Logged

Offline missis sumner

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3486 on: February 6, 2022, 11:03:31 pm »
Signed a player called Luis Fernando, and he didn't even score...
Logged

Offline Goalposts for Jumpers

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3487 on: February 14, 2022, 09:51:41 am »
Did you see the highlights on MOTD? Burnley created chance after chance. How many times are we gonna let teams like Burnley get 1-v-1 with Alisson before Klopp decides to ditch our ludicrously high line!

Jenas even said Burnley outplayed us for large spells. Burnley, FFS!  :no
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
  
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3488 on: February 14, 2022, 10:41:47 am »
It took a defender two bites of the cherry to get a goal - where was the African King when we needed im? Fukin shite. Only shows up for the 'big' games? This was the Mighty Burnley - bobby, mo an sadio out - we all dream of a team of Fabinhos.....
Logged


Offline xbugawugax

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3489 on: February 17, 2022, 06:53:43 am »

only 2 shots on target the whole game. wtf was that?

obviously we need burnley attacking coach that can create chance after chance after chance after chance according to the expert media!

100m spend on that strikeforce...siuu...i mean shite!

Logged

Offline Red_Potato

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3490 on: February 21, 2022, 06:00:11 am »
Fucking sick of my young fella saying "Diaz nuts" and giggling every time Diaz gets a mention from the commentator.
Have we no one in marketing at the club? Please only sign players with rad and cool names.
Whole club set up is shite.
My wife left me....
Logged


Online Brian Blessed

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3491 on: February 27, 2022, 07:30:16 pm »
Celebrating like theyve won a cup final. Twats.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3492 on: February 27, 2022, 08:01:36 pm »
Can't last in four competitions even until March... Shite!
Logged


Offline 24∗7

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
  
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3493 on: February 27, 2022, 08:07:44 pm »
Takes a keeper to win a game? Second best one 'n all? Kinell, how desperate is that! Shite! First XI out!
Logged


Offline zabadoh

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3494 on: February 27, 2022, 08:13:52 pm »
We only won because they played their second kepa. We're shite, I tells ya!
Logged




Offline missis sumner

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3495 on: February 27, 2022, 08:15:32 pm »
Yep, keeper's had to score the winning goal again.  Shite.
Logged

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3496 on: February 27, 2022, 11:28:05 pm »
Chelsea put the ball in our net 13 times today- absolute disgrace.
Logged

Offline Hymer Red

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3497 on: April 5, 2022, 10:14:52 pm »
So at the weekend we might be looking for a goal from anywhere so can someone have a word with that one goal wonder between the sticks to see if he can add to his shite goal total anytime soon?
Logged


Offline vblfc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3498 on: April 6, 2022, 07:00:20 am »
Quote from: Hymer Red on April  5, 2022, 10:14:52 pm
So at the weekend we might be looking for a goal from anywhere so can someone have a word with that one goal wonder between the sticks to see if he can add to his shite goal total anytime soon?
Good point - Even Kelleher has same number of goals - and he hardly ever plays.
Logged

Offline Hymer Red

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3499 on: April 10, 2022, 01:30:55 pm »
We are so shite we dont even have one ref that plays for us the mancs have at least 2 and they are both playing today  ....Shite
Logged


Offline BOBSCOUSE

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3500 on: April 10, 2022, 01:37:22 pm »
Fucking shite, Liverpool haven't picked up any points yet this weekend, even Everton have made up ground on us.

WAKE UP YOU FUCKIN' REDS!!!
Logged



Offline Hymer Red

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3501 on: April 10, 2022, 11:52:44 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on April 10, 2022, 01:37:22 pm
Fucking shite, Liverpool haven't picked up any points yet this weekend, even Everton have made up ground on us.

WAKE UP YOU FUCKIN' REDS!!!

Cant see any way we get any points next weekend either....... Shite
Logged


Offline Victor

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3502 on: April 11, 2022, 12:03:58 am »
City dropped two,points today and we fail to take advantage and draw as well .. shite
Logged


Offline Father Ted

  
  
  
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3503 on: April 11, 2022, 12:11:21 am »
One point behind the most expensively assembled footie team in history over a four year period? Behind?!

Pure shite. Weve had four years to reel em in!
Logged

Offline MBL?

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3504 on: April 11, 2022, 12:14:41 am »
This is the worst thread on rawk.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3505 on: April 11, 2022, 01:12:45 am »
Quote from: MBL? on April 11, 2022, 12:14:41 am
This is the worst thread on rawk.
Shite post
Logged






Offline Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3506 on: Yesterday at 09:43:31 pm »
Conceded four goals in two games against Man City. Shite I tells yer.
Logged




Offline missis sumner

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3507 on: Yesterday at 10:38:25 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:43:31 pm
Conceded four goals in two games against Man City. Shite I tells yer.

Couldn't even take it to extra time. Shite...

And are Man City still up for a treble?

We still have to win four...  FFS, can't even concentrate on three...
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Liverpool are shite

Shabite
Logged

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3509 on: Today at 12:58:32 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:43:31 pm
Conceded four goals in two games against Man City. Shite I tells yer.
Worst defence in the country. Get rid of the lot of them.
Logged

Online Johnny Aldridge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 129
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3510 on: Today at 01:04:30 am »
That Diaz guy we bought in January is a disaster, get rid.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.
