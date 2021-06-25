« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool are shite  (Read 403664 times)

Offline 24∗7

Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3400 on: June 25, 2021, 11:43:58 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on June 25, 2021, 10:56:59 am
Not a single goal or assist for Salah, Mane or Firmino (our so called "front 3") in the Euros so far. Meanwhile Shaqiri and Jota, who our thick manager leave on the bench in favour of those three frauds, have three goals between them.

Gini Wijnaldum, who was dismissed by Klopp, has three goals.

Yarmolenko and Depay, both linked with Liverpool but snubbed, have even managed to score.

We're a joke.
Yeah! And our keepers have saved fuck all yet one we sold off played very well indeed. Worramess.
Offline Jwils21

Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3401 on: June 25, 2021, 11:59:06 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on June 25, 2021, 11:43:58 am
Yeah! And our keepers have saved fuck all yet one we sold off played very well indeed. Worramess.

Mignolet

Lovren
Coady
Kabak

Gulacsi
Wijnaldum
Allen
Can

Sterling
Benteke
Bogdan

That's a pretty mean look Starting XI of our former players, deemed not good enough for us but yet good enough to start in a major international tournament. I mean, you'd have to play Bogdan on the left wing and Gulacsi at RWB, but with Klopp's recent form (like converting free scoring Wijnaldum into a DM?!) you wouldn't put it past him.
Offline farawayred

Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3402 on: July 8, 2021, 09:10:19 am »
What a slump from last season just after finishing strongly to guarantee us a CL spot, there we are back in the second half of the table even before the season began. Our fans were laughing at Arsenal being a mid-table team, but they are atop of the table. Even Brentford and Brighton are ahead of us, never mind fucking Burnley and Palace, but what hurts the most is the Bitters being above us. Benitez impact is evident before the fist ball has been kicked. Shite!

The only way I could see out of this is splashing some 200-300m to outspend City, Chelsea and PSG, or we will remain shite.
Offline Jwils21

Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3403 on: July 8, 2021, 09:36:09 am »
Quote from: farawayred on July  8, 2021, 09:10:19 am
What a slump from last season just after finishing strongly to guarantee us a CL spot, there we are back in the second half of the table even before the season began. Our fans were laughing at Arsenal being a mid-table team, but they are atop of the table. Even Brentford and Brighton are ahead of us, never mind fucking Burnley and Palace, but what hurts the most is the Bitters being above us. Benitez impact is evident before the fist ball has been kicked. Shite!

The only way I could see out of this is splashing some 200-300m to outspend City, Chelsea and PSG, or we will remain shite.

Mbappe and Haaland are literally the only way we can even think of breaking into the Europa Conference.
Offline PaulF

Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3404 on: July 8, 2021, 10:04:52 am »
Quote from: farawayred on July  8, 2021, 09:10:19 am
What a slump from last season just after finishing strongly to guarantee us a CL spot, there we are back in the second half of the table even before the season began. Our fans were laughing at Arsenal being a mid-table team, but they are atop of the table. Even Brentford and Brighton are ahead of us, never mind fucking Burnley and Palace, but what hurts the most is the Bitters being above us. Benitez impact is evident before the fist ball has been kicked. Shite!

The only way I could see out of this is splashing some 200-300m to outspend City, Chelsea and PSG, or we will remain shite.

I checked my alphabet twice with Palace, then the penny dropped.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3405 on: Yesterday at 05:39:49 pm »
Couldn't beat Wanker Innsbruck? Klopp must walk.

Edit: Couldn't beat Stuttgart either? Klopp still must walk.
Offline Fromola

Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3406 on: Yesterday at 06:49:58 pm »
2 games without a win. Need to stop the rot.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3407 on: Today at 01:51:47 am »
Can't even play 90 mins these days. Shite
