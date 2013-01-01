They need to make sure Firmino doesn't get a medal, because the rest of the team is just carrying him at the moment. Deadweight champions.



It's not just him, most of the team are shite and just being carried by everyone else in the team. It all makes sense if you think about it.Alison and VVD are vastly overrated and not proper world class. They are also carrying the entire defence who are all shite.The midfield is entirely shite. All they do is defend and cover up for our shite defence.Salah is too selfish and should pass more despite being top scorer. Mane is ok but Firmino is shite and overrated. Oh, and the whole forward line is carrying the whole rest of the team who are all shite.Klopp is a shite chancer who will get found out soon. All he does is hug people and win loads of trophies. What an utter fool he is.Also, one day all our shite players will be a bit older than they are now which means they won't be able to carry this shite team for much longer. Once all out shite players are a bit older we'll be found out as only winning things because our shite manager and squad papered over the fact that our manager and squad are all shite.What could possibly be confusing about that?