Liverpool are shite

Raul!

  • No nude LFC topics - Sir Raul la di Dah of Coverpoint - Imminently Female
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,022
  • My nipples explode with delight
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3120 on: Yesterday at 04:40:41 AM
Liverpool are fucking fantastic.
Logged

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,694
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3121 on: Yesterday at 04:58:36 AM
How shite do you need to be to break the record for most broken records in a year?! That's just a push to count one more... Shite!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

HiTs

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 323
  • In Istanbul when we won it 5 times!
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3122 on: Yesterday at 07:40:41 AM
I really dont think the team turned up tonight, seems like they just got handed the title......so shite!
Logged
★      ★       ★       ★       ★       ★                        ★
77     78      81      84      05     19        World Champions 2020

fredfrop

  • IWOOT
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,315
  • After Truth comes Justice
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3123 on: Yesterday at 09:01:04 AM
They need to make sure Firmino doesn't get a medal, because the rest of the team is just carrying him at the moment. Deadweight champions.
Logged
* * * * *

Amatt

  • Amoo, Amass.....
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3124 on: Yesterday at 09:17:52 AM
Won the league last night but not gonna win anything today. Not good enough. Klopp, FSG and the whole of the club needs to be sacked.
Logged

TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3125 on: Yesterday at 09:22:12 AM
All through lockdown disappointment festered following the CL exit.  Somewhat dispelled now.
Logged

Klopp Your Hands

  • And Stompp yer feet!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 550
  • If you're a Kopite and you know it Klopp ur hands!
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3126 on: Yesterday at 09:25:33 AM
Couldn't win the league themselves, had to rely on Chelsea....Shite!!

 :champ :scarf
Logged
At a football club, there's a holy trinity - the players, the manager and the supporters

imribar

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3127 on: Yesterday at 10:21:14 AM
It's been more than 12 hours since we last won something, aren't we shite?
Logged

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,685
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3128 on: Yesterday at 02:57:14 PM
Seven games to go and this gang of slackers are partying!? Sell the lot of them! Not fit to wear the shirt!!
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,963
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3129 on: Yesterday at 04:43:26 PM
Logged

xbugawugax

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3130 on: Today at 06:24:34 AM
oi oi...

whats with the celebrations...

have we won the FA cup yet? even the bald fraud have won it...

shite
Logged

Dr.Kano

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3131 on: Today at 08:47:00 AM
Quote from: fredfrop on Yesterday at 09:01:04 AM
They need to make sure Firmino doesn't get a medal, because the rest of the team is just carrying him at the moment. Deadweight champions.

It's not just him, most of the team are shite and just being carried by everyone else in the team. It all makes sense if you think about it.

Alison and VVD are vastly overrated and not proper world class. They are also carrying the entire defence who are all shite.

The midfield is entirely shite. All they do is defend and cover up for our shite defence.

Salah is too selfish and should pass more despite being top scorer. Mane is ok but Firmino is shite and overrated. Oh, and the whole forward line is carrying the whole rest of the team who are all shite.

Klopp is a shite chancer who will get found out soon. All he does is hug people and win loads of trophies. What an utter fool he is.

Also, one day all our shite players will be a bit older than they are now which means they won't be able to carry this shite team for much longer. Once all out shite players are a bit older we'll be found out as only winning things because our shite manager and squad papered over the fact that our manager and squad are all shite.

What could possibly be confusing about that?
Logged

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,685
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3132 on: Today at 01:40:27 PM
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 06:24:34 AM
oi oi...

whats with the celebrations...

have we won the FA cup yet? even the bald fraud have won it...

shite

Not won the FA Cup since 2006. Disgrace.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,440
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3133 on: Today at 01:41:55 PM
Drew against Everton. Shocking.
Logged

The North Bank

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3134 on: Today at 05:16:51 PM
Season over with 7 games left. You're in the same place as Burnley Palace and Everton.

deluded lot.
Logged

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,934
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3135 on: Today at 05:49:16 PM
Just shite
Logged
