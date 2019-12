So best we can do is extend the contract of a free transfer who must be about 40 now and because we are shite and cant attract a top manager we have to stick with the one we have for a few more years....... its shite, where is the long term planning? Abu Dhabi Sports Washing FC must be pissin their sides at us and it all comes as the Red Mancs turn the corner and are back to their best.... we are shite!!