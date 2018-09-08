« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Happy Birthday Bill Shankly  (Read 9962 times)

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,419
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Happy Birthday Bill Shankly
« Reply #80 on: September 8, 2018, 01:24:04 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on September  2, 2018, 10:24:25 pm
Indeed Happy Birthday. Gone but never ever forgotten.


Going up to Glenbuck on Tuesday to lay some flowers and pay respects. Picking up Hetton-le-Hole on the way back as well.

Pilgrimage complete.

Saddest part is Bill's memorial location. Had a chat with some people and there may be something in the offing in restarting Glenbuck. Hopefully they do.

*The flowers were mine*




Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline TheTeflonJohn

  • The proud owner of a moist undercarriage. Full LFC bed time attire wanker. Self-confessed CUNT.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,145
  • Atkinsons Long Leather - Atkinsons Hair Do
Re: Happy Birthday Bill Shankly
« Reply #81 on: September 8, 2018, 01:33:09 pm »
Is right Chops  :wave
Logged

Offline Phil M

  • YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,994
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: Happy Birthday Bill Shankly
« Reply #82 on: September 8, 2018, 01:41:26 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on September  2, 2013, 01:50:32 pm
Happy Birthday Shanks.


The greatest of them all.

What that feller said.
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,135
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Happy Birthday Bill Shankly
« Reply #83 on: September 12, 2018, 05:56:15 pm »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,954
  • Jai Jai ♡
Re: Happy Birthday Bill Shankly
« Reply #84 on: September 13, 2018, 01:04:37 am »
Quote from: 4pool on September 12, 2018, 05:56:15 pm
Shankly interview..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JbMMvM5b6uo

' Everybody should help each other ' .

It reminds me of me Nan

' Treat people as you what to be treated '

Well in Chopper for the Pilgrimage  .

He'll always be our King  .
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

In the darkness of your life ,  wait with no fear - Some Sufi fella

Offline dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Happy Birthday Bill Shankly
« Reply #85 on: September 8, 2019, 08:13:40 pm »
Visited the newly placed memorial to the great man today in Glenbuck . What a lovely spot it is up there. Nice to spend some time reflecting
Logged

Offline Koparoo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 760
  • Number 7 is just around the corner!!
Re: Happy Birthday Bill Shankly
« Reply #86 on: September 9, 2019, 01:51:43 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on September 12, 2018, 05:56:15 pm
Shankly interview..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JbMMvM5b6uo

That is so amazing... I can remember so well how Shanks used to speak - always so confident; always so definite... a great man-manager.

Absolutely loved that. Thanks mate!
Logged
"After 27 years and 11 days, finally, we got justice for the 96"
Adrian Tempany

... YNWA

Offline us_col

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Happy Birthday Bill Shankly
« Reply #87 on: September 9, 2019, 05:14:41 pm »
One of the things that makes me happy being the age I am, is that I can remember seeing this great man - and being around when he was leading the club.

When he spoke, everyone listened.

And he used to live in nice semi-detatched house by Everton's training ground.

I wonder what he would make of the game today. Actually, I think we know.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,954
  • Jai Jai ♡
Re: Happy Birthday Bill Shankly
« Reply #88 on: September 9, 2019, 10:56:30 pm »
At West Ham in 1997 a few lads started singing ' He'll Always Be Our King " .I didn't know what they were on about at first.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

In the darkness of your life ,  wait with no fear - Some Sufi fella

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,585
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Happy Birthday Bill Shankly
« Reply #89 on: September 10, 2019, 10:42:02 pm »
Nice new Bill Shankly mural going up on the back of The Park pub opposite the Kop.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/stunning-new-shankly-street-mural-16898075
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Happy Birthday Bill Shankly
« Reply #90 on: September 29, 2019, 02:52:54 am »
38 Years today



YNWA
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,135
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Happy Birthday Bill Shankly
« Reply #91 on: September 29, 2019, 05:35:23 pm »
He made people happy.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,456
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Happy Birthday Bill Shankly
« Reply #92 on: September 29, 2019, 06:12:18 pm »
God bless him........can't believe it's that long. RIP Bill.
Logged

Offline free_at_last

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,069
  • we all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Happy Birthday Bill Shankly
« Reply #93 on: September 30, 2019, 12:01:33 am »
I'm sure all the arl arses have seen these before but for our younger fans this shows how Shankly laid the foundations and shows the bond between club and fans that persists to this day:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTUWoSSKHE0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h9vFlvmAsZE
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,419
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Happy Birthday Bill Shankly
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 11:18:42 pm »
Happy Birthday Shanks.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Happy Birthday Bill Shankly
« Reply #95 on: Today at 06:06:20 am »
"Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say... WE ARE LIVERPOOL."

"I'm a people's man - only the people matter."



« Last Edit: Today at 06:10:29 am by kavah »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Happy Birthday Bill Shankly
« Reply #96 on: Today at 06:45:00 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 06:06:20 am
"Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say... WE ARE LIVERPOOL."

"I'm a people's man - only the people matter."




Before my time but I love the bones of the man.Managed to do everything that he promised,just a shame about those cheating bastard Italians.

I have a double tape my Grandad bought me full of an interview.

Listening to it brings me both joy and sorry in equal measure as we lost him 7yrs ago.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,750
Re: Happy Birthday Bill Shankly
« Reply #97 on: Today at 10:39:12 am »
"You'll always be our King" We sang at his testimonial. Still true.
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,675
Re: Happy Birthday Bill Shankly
« Reply #98 on: Today at 10:47:48 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on September  8, 2018, 01:24:04 pm
Pilgrimage complete.

Saddest part is Bill's memorial location. Had a chat with some people and there may be something in the offing in restarting Glenbuck. Hopefully they do.

*The flowers were mine*







Nice one Chops.

Would love to go up and pay my respects. would probs be a blubbering mess, but wow, it would be some privilege. the greatest of them all indeed, bar none.

Happy bothdi boss. the sheer working class might of the man conquered the bloody world.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:52:11 am by red1977 »
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,921
Re: Happy Birthday Bill Shankly
« Reply #99 on: Today at 10:56:10 am »
'Even in the Army when you got some services during the war, you get some horrible jobs. You go to the cookhouse to dry about 6,000 dishes and the latrines, you clean them out. Well, if I had a job to do, even if it was scrubbing the floor, I wanted my floor to be cleaner than yours. Now if everyone thinks along these lines and does all the small jobs to the best of their ability  thats honesty, then the world would be better and football will be better. So, what I want is hard work. And no football club is successful without hard work.

That's one of my favourite quotes of all time. A great mantra for life. People just getting on with their lives and jobs, not making a fuss, getting their heads down and doing thier best.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 