'Even in the Army when you got some services during the war, you get some horrible jobs. You go to the cookhouse to dry about 6,000 dishes and the latrines, you clean them out. Well, if I had a job to do, even if it was scrubbing the floor, I wanted my floor to be cleaner than yours. Now if everyone thinks along these lines and does all the small jobs to the best of their ability  thats honesty, then the world would be better and football will be better. So, what I want is hard work. And no football club is successful without hard work.



That's one of my favourite quotes of all time. A great mantra for life. People just getting on with their lives and jobs, not making a fuss, getting their heads down and doing thier best.