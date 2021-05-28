So, all that time injured throughout the season and now it's finished they're pretty much to a man going to be recovered enough to take part in pre-season training? Well fuck you very much slackers!



It's absolutely perfect timingmeans they get a full pre season and the time they'd have their minutes managed will be in preseason games where they can make as many mistakes as they want rather than in season games that actually matter.Ps - know you were being sarcastic with the fuck you very much bit haha