« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 348 349 350 351 352 [353]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury news only thread. *  (Read 1687722 times)

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,651
  • JFT96
Re: Injury news only thread. *
« Reply #14080 on: May 28, 2021, 04:47:12 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on May 28, 2021, 04:40:57 pm
So, all that time injured throughout the season and now it's finished they're pretty much to a man going to be recovered enough to take part in pre-season training?  Well fuck you very much slackers!

It's absolutely perfect timing :) means they get a full pre season and the time they'd have their minutes managed will be in preseason games where they can make as many mistakes as they want rather than in season games that actually matter.


Ps - know you were being sarcastic with the fuck you very much bit haha
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,116
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Injury news only thread. *
« Reply #14081 on: May 29, 2021, 10:31:21 am »
Quote from: Machae on May 24, 2021, 12:39:37 am
Just goes to show how durable and dependable Gini was. He will be missed
Think Wijnaldum and Robertson the only two to stay fit all season
Logged

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury news only thread. *
« Reply #14082 on: Today at 01:59:38 am »
Quote from: rocco on May 29, 2021, 10:31:21 am
Think Wijnaldum and Robertson the only two to stay fit all season
The front three as well.
Logged
Believer

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,668
Re: Injury news only thread. *
« Reply #14083 on: Today at 05:07:30 am »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 01:59:38 am
The front three as well.

Almost. Table shows Sadio and Bob missed 3 each, Mo missed 1,although I think Mo and Sadio were entirely covid related, not injuries.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 348 349 350 351 352 [353]   Go Up
« previous next »
 