Jota will have a boot on for two weeks and will then they will assess it.



Doesn’t look great for him making the euros.



You’d imagine another two weeks until he can start training… and then they’re already a couple of games in ….



It certainly sounds like it was the (accidental) stamp that got Bailly the caution that injured Jota. At the time I had my heart in my mouth thinking he would have to go off.I'm normally happy for our players to miss internationals but I think Jota would benefit from playing in the Euros as he's not played much this season and it's great experience for him.With Kelleher disappearing from the bench today we're in the territory of naming an XI of injured players.