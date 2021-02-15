What injury has Davies got? Unbelievable that.
Liverpool will need to check on the latest condition of James Milner (hamstring) and Fabinho (muscle), but both players were absent from the team training session that preceded their flight to Budapest.Ben Davies, Divock Origi and Caoimhin Kelleher did participate in the workout, however, having missed Saturday's fixture at Leicester City with respective knocks.Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip remain, of course, long-term absentees, while Diogo Jota is not yet ready to restart team training.
I have no idea what Im taking about
Is that official on Davies? Thought he was back in contention, but I guess not.
Origi now injured
Page created in 0.086 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.69]