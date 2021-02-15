« previous next »
Injury news only thread.

Offline AmSeeker

Re: Injury news only thread. *
« Reply #14040 on: February 15, 2021, 04:23:59 pm »
What injury has Davies got? Unbelievable that.
Online dudleyred

Re: Injury news only thread. *
« Reply #14041 on: February 15, 2021, 04:24:51 pm »
Quote from: AmSeeker on February 15, 2021, 04:23:59 pm
What injury has Davies got? Unbelievable that.

Believe he trained today
Offline Crimson

Re: Injury news only thread. *
« Reply #14042 on: February 15, 2021, 05:43:42 pm »
Liverpool will need to check on the latest condition of James Milner (hamstring) and Fabinho (muscle), but both players were absent from the team training session that preceded their flight to Budapest.

Ben Davies, Divock Origi and Caoimhin Kelleher did participate in the workout, however, having missed Saturday's fixture at Leicester City with respective knocks.

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip remain, of course, long-term absentees, while Diogo Jota is not yet ready to restart team training.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/425856-rb-leipzig-v-liverpool-champions-league-team-news
Re: Injury news only thread. *
« Reply #14043 on: March 2, 2021, 08:11:59 pm »
Davies, Tsimikas, Jota, Fabinho back in training.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Injury news only thread. *
« Reply #14044 on: March 8, 2021, 12:48:27 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on March  7, 2021, 01:51:33 pm
Is that official on Davies?  Thought he was back in contention, but I guess not.

Apologies, my mistake.



Ben Davies, a deadline day signing from Preston North End for an initial fee of £500,000, was available for Sundays game but didnt even make the bench. He has yet to make his debut as he battles to prove to Klopp hes ready.

https://theathletic.com/2428818/2021/03/08/liverpool-klopp-premier-league/
Re: Injury news only thread. *
« Reply #14045 on: March 13, 2021, 11:17:23 pm »
Virgil van Dijk & Joe Gomez unlikely for European Championship

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/56388590
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Injury news only thread. *
« Reply #14046 on: Today at 07:03:24 pm »
Origi now injured
Online newterp

Re: Injury news only thread. *
« Reply #14047 on: Today at 07:42:48 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:03:24 pm
Origi now injured

It was his turn. Nothing to really see on this.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Injury news only thread. *
« Reply #14048 on: Today at 07:46:45 pm »
Origi's is a muscle thing.

Not to be all Purple Aki about it
