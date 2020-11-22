« previous next »
Sounds like a while longer for Trent.  Maybe worse than we thought.

Jurgen Klopp: "Trent is not only out for a game or so, it'll be slightly longer. So that means we need to use all the options we have there and Millie is one of them."
Klopp asked about Shaqiri: "Shaq had a muscle injury at the national team and he didn't really realise. We made a scan and found that he has an injury so he was not able to be involved.

Naby Keita sustained a hamstring injury during Liverpools 3-0 win over Leicester City at Anfield, Jürgen Klopp confirmed.

The midfielder limped out of the contest after 53 minutes and will now undergo further assessment of the issue with the clubs medical team.

He felt his hamstring and was not able to play on, otherwise he would have stayed on the pitch, Klopp explained during his post-match press conference.

Liverpool set new record for unbeaten league games at Anfield

Liverpool were also without Xherdan Shaqiri for the visit of the Foxes, with the forward picking up a muscle injury while on international duty with Switzerland.

Klopp said: Shaq, how I know it, he had a muscle injury with the national team which he didnt really realise.

Now he trained with us, we gave him a day off and then he came back and was involved in the session, but was not fully involved and all these kind of things. He just did a little bit, after that he felt a little bit. Then we did a scan and they found he has an injury from five or six days ago.

Nobody knew about that, not even Shaq knew about it, but thats how things sometimes are and so he was not able to be involved.

Liverpool are set to welcome Mohamed Salah back to training on Monday, however, after he missed Sunday evenings encounter with Leicester.

Thats what Ive heard, yes, it [was] negative today, detailed Klopp. I think he is from now on pretty normal in testing. Tomorrow we have the UEFA testing for the Champions League and I am pretty sure he will be in that.

He can now train with us tomorrow, thats it. He will have two tests in the next two days, so, yes, he will be tested like all of us.

Any news on Hendo ?

Klopp's teasing us

"Asked for an update on Liverpools other current fitness concerns, Klopp added: "All the rest, no news. One looks closer, the other one looks not that close, so thats how the situation is and well see who is available.

I don't want to speak too much about it because I have no idea who Atlanta can bring into this game, so why should we give any kind of information to them?

Henderson back in training.
Klopp confirms that Milner has a hamstring problem and says neither Thiago nor Oxlade will be back for the games against either Ajax or Wolves.
Feels like Trent, Ox, Shaq, Naby, Milner and Thiago are all between 2 and 4 weeks away. Obviously VVD and Gomez unlikely to play again this season. A bit desperate. Anyone think im reading it wrong on the first 6 named ?
Feels like Trent, Ox, Shaq, Naby, Milner and Thiago are all between 2 and 4 weeks away. Obviously VVD and Gomez unlikely to play again this season. A bit desperate. Anyone think im reading it wrong on the first 6 named ?

Klopp has ruled Thiago and Ox out of the next two as I posted above.

No new updates on Naby, Shaq or Trent.

Milner got a hamstring issue - no time frame.
Feels like Trent, Ox, Shaq, Naby, Milner and Thiago are all between 2 and 4 weeks away. Obviously VVD and Gomez unlikely to play again this season. A bit desperate. Anyone think im reading it wrong on the first 6 named ?

Is this confirmed or just speculation?
Is this confirmed or just speculation?
Neither. Just piecing together what little info we have and asking if it sounds accurate ?
