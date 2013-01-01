« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 329 330 331 332 333 [334]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *  (Read 1584009 times)

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,917
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
« Reply #13320 on: Today at 07:58:03 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:26:08 PM
That's not on his Twitter?

It was mentioned in an article that he wrote.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 329 330 331 332 333 [334]   Go Up
« previous next »
 