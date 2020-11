Still in rehab. Klopp spoke about him last week - "Oxlade is obviously in a long-term rehab, but looks good and is in a good mood usually."



What actually happened to Ox and when did he get injured?Who’s currently out?...Van DijkMatipFabinhoTsimikasThiagoKeitaOxAny more for any more? Those last four aren’t helping in terms of finding solutions to who can play CB and allowing others to move back there. Or with lack of rotation. Is Henderson’s fitness still a slight concern too? His minutes are being managed quite heavily.