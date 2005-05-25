« previous next »
Offline Knight

Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13280 on: October 26, 2020, 04:33:19 PM »
Quote from: jillc on October 26, 2020, 03:51:35 PM
Its not Klopps way though. He doesnt just buy someone because we have an injury. Hes more likely to work with what he has.

We already needed a 4th CB though. Its very clear Matip is not a good option as he cant stay fit and now the previously ever present Van Dijk is out for the season were in severe need.
Online JC the Messiah

Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13281 on: October 26, 2020, 05:05:37 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on October 26, 2020, 04:20:26 PM
You are correct. He trained after he came back from internationally duty and whatever test he took there. But he was obviously injured in training.
Did he walk off from his injury? I always find that's a good indicator of the severity...
Offline Big Dirk

Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13282 on: October 26, 2020, 05:07:01 PM »
Matip and Keita are now getting tiresome with all these injuries they simply cant be relied upon,Im sure the managers patience will eventually run out.
Online JC the Messiah

Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13283 on: October 26, 2020, 05:07:26 PM »
Quote from: Knight on October 26, 2020, 04:33:19 PM
We already needed a 4th CB though. Its very clear Matip is not a good option as he cant stay fit and now the previously ever present Van Dijk is out for the season were in severe need.
Matip had a "knock", so hopefully it's something that isn't more complicated and underlying. Might just have been unlucky, and he'll be back soon and play the whole season without an injury concern. I'm a bit of an optimist.
Offline phil236849

Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13284 on: October 26, 2020, 05:13:34 PM »
I thought Ox would be back by now. Am I missing something?
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13285 on: October 26, 2020, 05:17:13 PM »
Quote from: phil236849 on October 26, 2020, 05:13:34 PM
I thought Ox would be back by now. Am I missing something?

There was never a timeline set by the manager or the club.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13286 on: October 26, 2020, 05:17:18 PM »
Quote from: phil236849 on October 26, 2020, 05:13:34 PM
I thought Ox would be back by now. Am I missing something?

Yeah, he's still injured.
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13287 on: October 26, 2020, 05:20:01 PM »
Quote from: phil236849 on October 26, 2020, 05:13:34 PM
I thought Ox would be back by now. Am I missing something?

Still in rehab.  Klopp spoke about him last week - "Oxlade is obviously in a long-term rehab, but looks good and is in a good mood usually."
Online John C

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
« Reply #13288 on: Yesterday at 08:26:41 AM »
Note new title. You've got a Squad and Rotation thread for anything that doesn't given accurate and informative news.
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=334841.0

Please keep this thread so posters can follow actual developments without wading through speculation and formations.

I thinks that's a fair request.
Offline Jm55

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
« Reply #13289 on: Yesterday at 08:47:45 AM »
According to Maddock theres optimism that Fabinhos injury will be weeks, rather than months;

Word late tonight is, Liverpool hopeful Fabinho hamstring problem not quite as serious as first thought.
Hell be scanned in morning for confirmation. But could be weeks, not months.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
« Reply #13290 on: Yesterday at 08:54:10 AM »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on October 26, 2020, 05:20:01 PM
Still in rehab.  Klopp spoke about him last week - "Oxlade is obviously in a long-term rehab, but looks good and is in a good mood usually."

What actually happened to Ox and when did he get injured?
Whos currently out?...

Van Dijk
Matip
Fabinho
Tsimikas
Thiago
Keita
Ox

Any more for any more? Those last four arent helping in terms of finding solutions to who can play CB and allowing others to move back there. Or with lack of rotation. Is Hendersons fitness still a slight concern too? His minutes are being managed quite heavily.
Offline Jm55

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
« Reply #13291 on: Yesterday at 09:15:11 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:54:10 AM
What actually happened to Ox and when did he get injured?
Whos currently out?...

Van Dijk
Matip
Fabinho
Tsimikas
Thiago
Keita
Ox

Any more for any more? Those last four arent helping in terms of finding solutions to who can play CB and allowing others to move back there. Or with lack of rotation. Is Hendersons fitness still a slight concern too? His minutes are being managed quite heavily.

On Ox it was a knee injury in training in August.

With Hendo, Klopp said after the game that it was only ever going to be 45 minutes for him again. I can only assume that were managing his minutes due to the recent injury.
Offline rushyman

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
« Reply #13292 on: Yesterday at 06:33:24 PM »
I completely missed the meeting on Ox and it being long term

Didnt know what it was but didnt think it was that bad
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
« Reply #13293 on: Yesterday at 10:42:36 PM »
Dave Maddock reporting that Fabinhos hamstring isnt as bad as feared.  Grade1/2, so he will be back after the international break...

Online JC the Messiah

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
« Reply #13294 on: Yesterday at 11:59:45 PM »
Klopp said Billy Koumetio would be training this week. It's that the first time back since his injury?

Think he's going to be a talent, but probably a year or two too early for him yet.
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
« Reply #13295 on: Today at 01:10:25 PM »
The echo saying its still not clear and it may still be longer...

Hes going for another scan.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
« Reply #13296 on: Today at 01:11:27 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 01:10:25 PM
The echo saying its still not clear and it may still be longer...

Hes going for another scan.
Who mate ? I'm genuinely confused about who is and who isn't having a scan these days.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
« Reply #13297 on: Today at 01:12:05 PM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 01:11:27 PM
Who mate ? I'm genuinely confused about who is and who isn't having a scan these days.

Daniel Agger.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
« Reply #13298 on: Today at 01:13:46 PM »
Quote from: Craig on Today at 01:12:05 PM
Daniel Agger.
Wonder what he's doing...
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
« Reply #13299 on: Today at 02:16:10 PM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 01:11:27 PM
Who mate ? I'm genuinely confused about who is and who isn't having a scan these days.
Fabinho.
Online kaesarsosei

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
« Reply #13300 on: Today at 02:49:05 PM »
Part of me thinks that there is so much smoke and mirrors around our injury list so that opposition managers have to plan for more players being potentially available than really are.

Because I honestly have no clue what is wrong, if anything, with the following players or when they will be able to play and this thread doesn't seem to know either

Tsimikas
AOC
Keita
Matip
Thiago

Maybe other clubs are the same.

Even Fabinho. People are saying they are happy now it is going to be weeks and not months. Well of course it wasn't going to be fucking months, he pulled a hamstring not lost a lower leg. Months implies a bare minimum of 2 but really when I hear months I think of 3 or more.
Online markedasred

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
« Reply #13301 on: Today at 02:52:45 PM »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 02:49:05 PM


Even Fabinho. People are saying they are happy now it is going to be weeks and not months. Well of course it wasn't going to be fucking months, he pulled a hamstring not lost a lower leg. Months implies a bare minimum of 2 but really when I hear months I think of 3 or more.
A hamstring can be 3 weeks or 4 months, the damage can be graded. If it ends up being the 3 weeks, we got lucky.
